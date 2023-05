#913: Books That Should Be Adapted Into Movies with Kristen Lopez and ‘60s Madness Elite 8

The new book from film writer Kristen Lopez asks, “But Have You Read The Book?” Kristen joins Adam and Josh for a conversation about books they have read—that they also want to see adapted for the big screen. Interview: Kristen Lopez (01:04) Top 5: Books That Should Be Adapted Into Movies (13:51) R.I.P Lance Reddick (55:55) Filmspotting Madness Elite 8 (01:02:42) Top 5, cont. (01:16:07) (Times may not be precise with ads) Resources/Links: Kristen Lopez https://twitter.com/Journeys_Film But Have You Read the Book? https://www.runningpress.com/titles/kristen-lopez/but-have-you-read-the-book/9780762480982/ What book adaptation would you greenlight? https://twitter.com/filmspotting/status/1636138273834774530?s=46&t=WwWE0uwNvZmA2VKUx-mzhA Filmspotting Madness https://filmspotting.net/madness Ebert Interruptus at the Conference on World Affairs, April 12-14 https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/attend/cwa-week/2023-schedule RSVP for the Filmspotting/Interruptus Meetup on April 14 in Boulder https://forms.gle/g94gesMV8Nrpccxu9 Offer: Babbel.com/filmspotting for up to 55% off your subscription. Feedback: Email us at [email protected] Ask Us Anything and we might answer your question in bonus content. Support us: Join the Filmspotting Family for bonus episodes and complete archive access. http://filmspottingfamily.com T-shirts (and more) on sale at the Filmspotting Shop. https://filmspotting.net/shop Where else you can find us: https://twitter.com/filmspotting https://facebook.com/filmspotting https://letterboxd.com/filmspotting https://twitter.com/larsenonfilm https://facebook.com/larsenonfilm https://letterboxd.com/larsenonfilm Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices