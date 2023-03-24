Hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen review new and classic movies, offering "affable, insightful film analysis since 2005" (NY Times). More
#917: Top 5 Joaquin Phoenix Performances, Beau Is Afraid, R.M.N.
Enigmatic, tortured, funny. It’s the Oscar-winning actor’s best from his '90s breakthrough to his partnerships with Shyamalan, Gray, PTA—and Todd Phillips.
-Top 5: Joaquin Phoenix Performances (03:21)
-R.I.P. Harry Belafonte (28:00)
-Review (JL): “R.M.N.” (30:53)
-Review: “Beau Is Afraid” (50:59)
-Top 5, cont. (01:18:07)
Resources/Links:
-Joaquin Phoenix on David Letterman (Feb. 2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2M6hRfCp0k
-”What’s Really Going On In Beau Is Afraid”
https://slate.com/culture/2023/04/beau-is-afraid-movie-ending-explained-maybe.html
4/28/2023
1:43:53
#916: How to Blow Up a Pipeline, ’60s Madness Champ, Jason Isbell Doc, and Ali: Fear Eats The Soul
Daniel Goldhaber's "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" shows impressive craft and is fueled by real generational anxiety about the climate crisis, but does his approach answer any questions or just raise new ones?
-Review: "How To Blow Up A Pipeline" (03:48)
-Review (AK): “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” (34:10)
-Filmspotting Madness—Best of the ‘60s Champ (48:59)
-Marathon: “Ali: Fear Eats The Soul” (01:03:22)
Resources/Links:
-”Daniel Goldhaber: 5 Genre Movies That Continue To Inspire Me”
https://aframe.oscars.org/what-to-watch/post/daniel-goldhaber-5-genre-movies-that-continue-to-inspire-me
-Filmspotting Madness
https://filmspotting.net/madness
-Ebert Interruptus at the Conference on World Affairs
https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/attend/cwa-week/2023-schedule
-RSVP for the Filmspotting/Interruptus Meetup on April 14 in Boulder
https://forms.gle/g94gesMV8Nrpccxu9
4/14/2023
1:39:31
#915: New Releases with Michael Phillips, Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up)
Michael Phillips (Chicago Tribune) joins Adam for reviews of Ben Affleck’s “Air” and more new releases. Plus Adam’s conversation with Kelly Reichardt about her latest starring Michelle Williams, “Showing Up.”
-Review: "Air: Courting a Legend" (04:14)
-Review: “Paint” (17:32)
-Review: “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” (30:37)
-Filmspotting Madness Finals (51:05)
-Interview: Kelly Reichardt (01:03:00)
-Review: “Showing Up” (01:17:42)
Resources/Links:
-”Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed”
https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/bob-ross-happy-accidents-betrayal-and-greed-movie-review-2021
-Ceramicist Cynthia Lahti
https://www.cynthialahti.com/
-Sculpter Michelle Segre
http://michellesegre.com/
-Filmspotting Madness
https://filmspotting.net/madness
-Ebert Interruptus at the Conference on World Affairs
https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/attend/cwa-week/2023-schedule
-RSVP for the Filmspotting/Interruptus Meetup on April 14 in Boulder
https://forms.gle/g94gesMV8Nrpccxu9
4/7/2023
1:40:23
#914: John Wick: Chapter 4 - Endurance Test or Series’ Best, '60s Madness, Imitation of Life ('59)
John Wick 4's 169-minute run time could be seen as a betrayal of its lean and mean origins or a welcome embrace of its byzantine mythology and increasingly ambitious action set pieces. And maybe a little of both.
-Review: "John Wick: Chapter 4" (02:33)
-Filmspotting Madness Final 4 (41:20)
-Marathon Review: "Imitation of Life" (56:59)
Resources/Links:
-How 'John Wick 4' Pulled Off That Incredible Stairwell Scene
https://screencrush.com/john-wick-4-stairwell-scene-breakdown/
-Filmspotting Madness
https://filmspotting.net/madness
-Ebert Interruptus at the Conference on World Affairs, April 12-14
https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/attend/cwa-week/2023-schedule
-RSVP for the Filmspotting/Interruptus Meetup on April 14 in Boulder
https://forms.gle/g94gesMV8Nrpccxu9
3/31/2023
1:44:57
#913: Books That Should Be Adapted Into Movies with Kristen Lopez and ‘60s Madness Elite 8
The new book from film writer Kristen Lopez asks, “But Have You Read The Book?” Kristen joins Adam and Josh for a conversation about books they have read—that they also want to see adapted for the big screen.
Interview: Kristen Lopez (01:04)
Top 5: Books That Should Be Adapted Into Movies (13:51)
R.I.P Lance Reddick (55:55)
Filmspotting Madness Elite 8 (01:02:42)
Top 5, cont. (01:16:07)
Resources/Links:
Kristen Lopez
https://twitter.com/Journeys_Film
But Have You Read the Book?
https://www.runningpress.com/titles/kristen-lopez/but-have-you-read-the-book/9780762480982/
What book adaptation would you greenlight?
https://twitter.com/filmspotting/status/1636138273834774530?s=46&t=WwWE0uwNvZmA2VKUx-mzhA
Filmspotting Madness
https://filmspotting.net/madness
Ebert Interruptus at the Conference on World Affairs, April 12-14
https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/attend/cwa-week/2023-schedule
RSVP for the Filmspotting/Interruptus Meetup on April 14 in Boulder
https://forms.gle/g94gesMV8Nrpccxu9
