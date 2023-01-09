Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Harry Potter Theory in the App
Listen to Harry Potter Theory in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Harry Potter Theory

Harry Potter Theory

Podcast Harry Potter Theory
Podcast Harry Potter Theory

Harry Potter Theory

Harry Potter Theory
add
Welcome to Harry Potter Theory! This podcast features Harry Potter Theories, Fantastic Beasts Theories, Explanations, Top Lists, News, Character Backstories, Fa...
More
TV & Film
Welcome to Harry Potter Theory! This podcast features Harry Potter Theories, Fantastic Beasts Theories, Explanations, Top Lists, News, Character Backstories, Fa...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 251
  • Every Death Eater in Harry Potter Ranked by POWER (All 30)
    Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today we’re discussing the Death Eaters- delving in to the ranks of Voldemort’s most powerful followers and uncovering which of these dark witches and wizards are most dangerous. As a young boy, Tom Riddle lacked a normal range of human emotions. However, that certainly didn’t mean he was unable to control people. His cunning and manipulative nature eventually meant that he would form a ‘gang’ of sorts- a group consisting of his fellow Slytherin students. The gang that Riddle formed was once described by Dumbledore as “a mixture of the weak seeking protection, the ambitious seeking glory, and the thuggish seeking a leader who could show them more refined cruelty”. This group were (at that time) known as the Knights of Walpurgis. But, if we fast forward to the year 1970, 32 years AFTER Tom Riddle had started attending Hogwarts, and the beginning of ‘Voldemort’s’ rise to power, these ‘Knights of Walpurgis’ were known by a different name: ’Death Eaters’. As far as dark witches and wizards went, the Death Eaters were the worst. This group was comprised of evil witches and wizards that were all hellbent on pursuing their dark ambitions. They were the followers of Lord Voldemort- and they obeyed his every bidding in an effort to ‘cleanse’ the wizarding world- the ultimate goal being to restore pure-blood authority. And unfortunately, Voldemort managed to amass quite a lot of them. Today, we’ll be taking a look at each and every one of these followers, uncovering who they were and just how valuable their contributions may have been to Voldemort. I’d also like to mention that I’ll be Sticking to OFFICIAL Death Eaters only and not just wizards who followed Voldemort (whether Imperiused or not). There were many followers of Voldemort that were not granted Death Eater status OR given the Dark Mark, but WERE allowed to wear Death Eater garments in order to command the respect they engendered. This group was comprised of individuals that Voldemort found useful but did not want to directly associate himself with. A good example of someone in this category would be Fenrir Greyback. With all of that established, let’s get in to it. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9/1/2023
    29:40
  • Every Auror in Harry Potter Ranked by POWER (All 40)
    Today we’re discussing Aurors from Harry Potter, a group of elite and highly trained witches and wizards that work for the Department of Magical Law Enforcement inside the Ministry of Magic. Or if you’re in the US, for the Magical Congress of the United States of America. Comparable to say, the Secret Service in the Muggle World, Aurors are responsible for investigating and handling any and all crimes pertaining to dark wizards and dark magic. "Aurors are the Wizarding World's best defence against the practitioners of the Dark Arts. We're well-versed in offensive magic, because our very lives depend on it. It takes courage, wit, and guile. Not many have the stomach for it. Do you?" Aurors play a crucial role in maintaining peace and combating dark forces in the wizarding world- serving as an essential pillar of magical law enforcement. They stand as a symbol of courage, skill, and unwavering dedication. The origins of Aurors trace back to the tumultuous period of the 18th century when the wizarding world faced numerous threats and internal conflicts. This era, marked by dark wizard supremacy and oppression, laid the foundation for the formation of the Auror profession. As wizards and witches became increasingly concerned about the misuse of magic, an urgent need arose for skilled individuals who could safeguard the magical community and bring justice to wrongdoers. From quelling goblin rebellions, to investigating the illegal trade of magical creatures, the Aurors were the closest thing to a standing army that the Ministry would ever mobilize.  But which Aurors were most powerful? Let's take a look. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/29/2023
    32:42
  • Why Dumbledore Should've Been in Slytherin (+What IF He Was)
    Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today, we’ll be discussing the many reasons why Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, famed Headmaster of Hogwarts and former Gryffindor student, may have been more well-suited to Slytherin House. As fans, soon after Harry Potter received his letter of acceptance and we were first introduced to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, we also learned about the magical institution’s four founding members and how they decided that the student population would always be divided into four houses, which would represent the characteristics and traits most valued by each of those founding members. As the majority of you watching this will already know, the four founding members of Hogwarts School were Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin, with the corresponding houses being named after each of their surnames. And while later instalments of the series eventually focused on students from the houses of Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, the beginning of Harry Potter certainly had a lot more emphasis on Gryffindor and Slytherin. What’s more, there was a very obvious dichotomy presented between the two, with all of the protagonist characters—aka the “good guys”—being Gryffindors, and all of the antagonists—or “bad guys”—being Slytherins. From Harry to the compassionate and friendly Weasley family who helped him find Platform 9 and ¾, and the world-famous Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, everyone who was presented as good and heroic in the first few years of Harry’s time at Hogwarts was a current or former Gryffindor student. By contrast, each of the BADDIES that we met during Harry’s first few years were all Slytherins, including the bully Draco Malfoy, the cruel Professor Snape and, of course, the most evil wizard to have ever lived—Lord Voldemort. And who could forget what Hagrid told Harry before he entered his first year at Hogwarts: “There's not a single witch or wizard who went bad who wasn't in Slytherin. You-Know-Who was one.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/25/2023
    21:31
  • The History of the Dursley Family (+Their Lives AFTER Voldemort's Death)
    Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today, we’re discussing the history of Harry Potter’s only known surviving relatives—the Dursley family. The Dursleys are one of the most infamous Muggle families to exist within the Wizarding World. As his only living relatives at the time of Harry’s parents’ deaths, these were the people who—unfortunately— were given the responsibility of raising Harry from the time he was only a one-year-old child. But who are they, really? And how did they become such intolerable sods? In today’s video, I’ll be taking you through a deep dive into the backstories and lives of the entire Dursley family as we know them.  Let’s get to it! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/22/2023
    29:40
  • History of the Slug Club (+All 27 Members) - Harry Potter Explained
    Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today we’re discussing professor Horace Slughorn, and his famed ‘Slug Club’- a club which can best be described through the wise words of Albus Dumbledore: “Horace,” said Dumbledore, relieving Harry of the responsibility to say any of this, “likes his comfort. He also likes the company of the famous, the successful, and the powerful. He enjoys the feeling that he influences these people. He has never wanted to occupy the throne himself; he prefers the backseat — more room to spread out, you see. He used to handpick favorites at Hogwarts, sometimes for their ambition or their brains, sometimes for their charm or their talent, and he had an uncanny knack for choosing those who would go on to become outstanding in their various fields.” “Horace formed a kind of club of his favorites with himself at the center, making introductions, forging useful contacts between members, and always reaping some kind of benefit in return, whether a free box of his favorite crystallized pineapple or the chance to recommend the next junior member of the Goblin liaison Office.” Horace Slughorn’s ‘Slug Club’ was an out-of-hours dining and social club made up of his most well-liked and famous students. The club provided its members with unique opportunities, mentorship, and access to influential contacts, opening doors for their future successes. It’s origins date back to when he first began teaching at the school in 1931. You see, Slughorn had a keen eye to identify if someone would go on to achieve greatness in some capacity, and would take great pride in their accomplishments.  While we are given some indication as to who is actually in this club in the books and films, we aren’t provided with a complete list. Names are mentioned, and in the film adaptation Slughorn’s ‘wall’ is shown, where he proudly displays the members of his club, but we want to know more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/18/2023
    23:48

More TV & Film podcasts

About Harry Potter Theory

Welcome to Harry Potter Theory! This podcast features Harry Potter Theories, Fantastic Beasts Theories, Explanations, Top Lists, News, Character Backstories, Fan Fictions & More!
Podcast website

Listen to Harry Potter Theory, Blank Check with Griffin & David and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Harry Potter Theory

Harry Potter Theory

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store