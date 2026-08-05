The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in December of this year, and with that date fast approaching: we’ve got some updates. Now, the first Harry Potter book and film is generally considered the lightest and most child-friendly in the entire series. And as the books and films go on, they get progressively DARKER and DARKER- which made a lot of sense given that much of the original target audience was aging alongside the actors.



But in a recent development, HBO revealed that their upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has now been listed with a TV-14 rating.



So..What does this mean?



Topics Covered In This Video:



HBO Harry Potter TV series news and updates



HBO’s Harry Potter TV-14 rating explained



Why the new Harry Potter series will be darker



HBO Harry Potter series tone and visual style



Why HBO’s Harry Potter may feel different from the movies



The biggest risk facing HBO’s Harry Potter reboot



Is HBO making Harry Potter too dark too early?



Why the Harry Potter films became progressively darker



The importance of magic and wonder in Philosopher’s Stone



HBO Harry Potter series versus the original movies



Will HBO’s Harry Potter be faithful to the books?



How HBO is reimagining the Wizarding World



The darker side of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone



Harry Potter HBO cinematographer interview explained



Adriano Goldman’s Harry Potter production comments



The brutal filming conditions behind HBO’s Harry Potter



The challenges of filming with the young Harry Potter cast



How child-actor schedules affect Harry Potter production



Why the first Harry Potter episode is not finished



When Hogwarts will appear in the first episode



HBO’s new visual approach to Hogwarts and the Muggle world



Why Harry Potter’s Muggle world will look colder and paler



The first Quidditch match in HBO’s Harry Potter series



Why HBO filmed hours of Quidditch crowd footage



The risks of filming too much footage



HBO Harry Potter trailer reaction and analysis



Harry Potter TV series release date and production updates



The challenges of adapting Harry Potter for television



Can HBO maintain Harry Potter’s quality for seven seasons?



Is HBO’s Harry Potter making a massive mistake?



Questions Answered:



Why is HBO’s Harry Potter rated TV-14?



What does the TV-14 rating mean for Harry Potter?



Will HBO’s Harry Potter be darker than the movies?



Is the new Harry Potter series going to be too dark?



Why did the original Harry Potter films become darker over time?



Should Philosopher’s Stone begin with a lighter and more magical tone?



Could HBO lose the magic and wonder of the original story?



How will the HBO series differ from the Harry Potter movies?



Will HBO’s Harry Potter be faithful to the books?



What is the biggest risk facing the Harry Potter reboot?



Why were the Harry Potter filming conditions described as brutal?



How long can the young Harry Potter actors film each day?



Why are scenes being filmed out of order?



Why is the first episode of Harry Potter still unfinished?



When will Hogwarts appear in the first episode?



How will the Muggle world look different from Hogwarts?



Why is HBO using a more grounded visual style?



How much footage was filmed for the first Quidditch match?



Did HBO really film seven hours of Quidditch?



Can filming too much footage hurt the final series?



Will the new Quidditch scenes be more detailed than the movies?



When does the HBO Harry Potter series come out?



How many seasons will HBO’s Harry Potter have?



Can HBO adapt all seven Harry Potter books successfully?



Is HBO’s Harry Potter taking a massive risk?



Is HBO making a mistake by starting the series darker?



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