History of the Slug Club (+All 27 Members) - Harry Potter Explained
Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today we’re discussing professor Horace Slughorn, and his famed ‘Slug Club’- a club which can best be described through the wise words of Albus Dumbledore:
“Horace,” said Dumbledore, relieving Harry of the responsibility to say any of this, “likes his comfort. He also likes the company of the famous, the successful, and the powerful. He enjoys the feeling that he influences these people. He has never wanted to occupy the throne himself; he prefers the backseat — more room to spread out, you see. He used to handpick favorites at Hogwarts, sometimes for their ambition or their brains, sometimes for their charm or their talent, and he had an uncanny knack for choosing those who would go on to become outstanding in their various fields.”
“Horace formed a kind of club of his favorites with himself at the center, making introductions, forging useful contacts between members, and always reaping some kind of benefit in return, whether a free box of his favorite crystallized pineapple or the chance to recommend the next junior member of the Goblin liaison Office.”
Horace Slughorn’s ‘Slug Club’ was an out-of-hours dining and social club made up of his most well-liked and famous students. The club provided its members with unique opportunities, mentorship, and access to influential contacts, opening doors for their future successes. It’s origins date back to when he first began teaching at the school in 1931.
You see, Slughorn had a keen eye to identify if someone would go on to achieve greatness in some capacity, and would take great pride in their accomplishments.
While we are given some indication as to who is actually in this club in the books and films, we aren’t provided with a complete list. Names are mentioned, and in the film adaptation Slughorn’s ‘wall’ is shown, where he proudly displays the members of his club, but we want to know more!
