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622 episodes
- Today we’re going to be discussing Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort, and powerful mother to Draco—Narcissa Malfoy. Specifically, we’re going to be taking a look at how Narcissa quietly navigated some of the most dangerous people and situations in the entire Harry Potter series, how she managed to remain close to Voldemort’s inner circle without ever fully surrendering herself to him, and how one lie may have changed the future of the wizarding world. Perhaps one of the most significant Narcissa moments happens in the Forbidden Forest when she inspects Harry’s supposedly lifeless body, realized that he was still alive, but still turned to Voldemort and announced that Harry was dead.
This would turn out to be one of the most important lies ever told in the wizarding world.
Topics Covered:
Why Narcissa Malfoy lied to Lord Voldemort in the Forbidden Forest
How Narcissa discovered that Harry Potter was still alive
Why Narcissa asked Harry about Draco Malfoy
The moment Narcissa betrayed Voldemort
How Narcissa’s lie helped Harry survive
Why Voldemort believed Narcissa without checking Harry himself
How Narcissa fooled Voldemort and the Death Eaters
Whether Narcissa secretly planned to save Harry Potter
Why protecting Draco was more important to Narcissa than serving Voldemort
How the Malfoy family turned against the Dark Lord
Why Narcissa’s actions changed the outcome of the Battle of Hogwarts
How one lie helped lead to Voldemort’s final defeat
Whether Narcissa Malfoy was secretly one of the bravest characters in Harry Potter
The true meaning behind Narcissa’s most dangerous decision
How Narcissa, Draco and Lucius Malfoy avoided imprisonment after the war
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- Welcome to Harry Potter Theory. Today, we’re discussing a segment from the Deathly Hallows involving Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter. More specifically, we’ll be addressing the moment that Draco Malfoy FAILS to identify Harry Potter in the presence of his father and fellow Death Eaters.
What I want to explore is..WHY? Did Draco simply FAIL to recognize Harry? Was it an act of self-preservation? Or, was this Draco’s chance at some form of redemption?
It all begins on chapter 23 of the Deathly Hallows - Malfoy Manor - where there is some confusion around Harry’s identity.
Topics Covered / Questions Answered:
Why didn’t Draco Malfoy identify Harry Potter at Malfoy Manor?
Did Draco recognize Harry despite Hermione’s Stinging Jinx?
Was Draco secretly trying to save Harry, Ron, and Hermione?
Why did Draco claim he could not be certain it was Harry?
Was Draco beginning to turn against Lord Voldemort?
How had Draco changed since Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince?
Why was Draco afraid to summon Voldemort to Malfoy Manor?
Did Draco still believe in the Death Eater cause?
How did Draco’s hesitation compare with Narcissa Malfoy’s later decision to save Harry?
Did Draco’s actions help Harry Potter escape Malfoy Manor?
Why were Lucius Malfoy and Bellatrix Lestrange desperate to confirm Harry’s identity?
What does the Malfoy Manor scene reveal about Draco’s morality, fear, and redemption?
Did Draco knowingly betray Voldemort?
What J.K. Rowling’s books reveal about Draco’s true intentions
The real reason Draco Malfoy refused to identify Harry Potter
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- Topics Covered In This Video:
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book vs movie differences
The biggest plot points removed from the first Harry Potter movie
10 major things the Philosopher’s Stone movie left out
Missing Harry Potter scenes, characters, and explanations
How the Philosopher’s Stone book originally begins
Vernon Dursley’s missing opening chapter explained
Why Peeves was removed from the Harry Potter movies
Rik Mayall’s deleted Peeves scenes explained
Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy’s real first meeting
The missing Madam Malkin’s robe shop scene
Why Harry disliked Draco before meeting Ron
Professor Quirrell’s missing Diagon Alley encounter with Harry
Why Quirrell could originally shake Harry’s hand
When Voldemort attached himself to Professor Quirrell
The real Nicolas Flamel investigation explained
How Harry’s Chocolate Frog card revealed Nicolas Flamel
Why the Philosopher’s Stone mystery worked better in the book
The missing centaur scenes in the Forbidden Forest
Bane, Ronan, and Firenze explained
The centaurs’ prophecy about Harry and Voldemort
How the first book foreshadowed Harry’s death in the Forbidden Forest
The Midnight Duel chapter explained
How Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Neville really discovered Fluffy
Why Draco’s midnight duel was actually a trap
The missing Norbert the dragon storyline
How Harry and Hermione smuggled Norbert out of Hogwarts
Why Ron missed the Forbidden Forest detention
Why Neville received detention in the Philosopher’s Stone book
The missing Philosopher’s Stone potions puzzle
Hermione’s deleted logic challenge explained
The real reason Severus Snape protected Harry Potter
Why James Potter saving Snape’s life mattered
Why Snape refereed Harry’s second Quidditch match
How the first book established Snape’s complicated motivations
Harry Potter deleted scenes, book lore, and movie omissions
Questions Answered:
What did the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone movie leave out?
What are the biggest differences between the Philosopher’s Stone book and movie?
What major plot points were removed from the first Harry Potter movie?
How does the Philosopher’s Stone book really begin?
Why does the book begin with Vernon Dursley?
Was Peeves supposed to appear in the first Harry Potter movie?
Why was Peeves cut from the Harry Potter films?
Who was originally cast to play Peeves?
Where did Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy first meet?
Did Harry meet Draco before the Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony?
Why did Harry dislike Draco before Draco insulted Ron?
Was Quirrell wearing his turban when he first met Harry?
Why could Quirrell shake Harry’s hand in Diagon Alley?
When did Voldemort begin sharing Quirrell’s body?
How did Harry, Ron, and Hermione discover Nicolas Flamel?
Why was Nicolas Flamel’s Chocolate Frog card clue important?
What did the centaurs predict about Harry Potter?
How did Harry and his friends really discover Fluffy?
Why did Draco challenge Harry to a midnight duel?
Did Draco ever intend to duel Harry?
Why wasn’t Ron present during the Forbidden Forest detention?
Why did Neville receive detention in the book?
What was the missing potions puzzle in Philosopher’s Stone?
Why was Hermione’s potions challenge important?
Why did Snape protect Harry during his first year?
How did James Potter save Severus Snape’s life?
Why did Snape referee Harry’s second Quidditch match?
What important Harry Potter book scenes were removed from the movie?
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- This one’s going to be a doozy. Severus Snape is perhaps one of the most important characters in the Harry Potter series. He was the man who first delivered the prophecy to Voldemort. He was the man trusted with secrets powerful enough to decide the outcome of the war.
He was the man who protected the son of the woman he loved, even when that boy hated him. And perhaps most importantly, he was the man who chose the mission over redemption, knowing history would never forgive him. In fact, Snape’s role in Harry Potter is so deep that it’s hard to imagine the story without him. Neatly every driving plot point and every major turning moment hinges on Snape’s involvement in some way, shape, or form.
And all of this just makes the question of him NEVER switching sides even more fascinating.
Topics Covered In This Video:
What if Snape never turned against Voldemort?
What if Snape remained loyal to the Death Eaters?
How Snape’s betrayal changed the entire Harry Potter story
Would Voldemort have won if Snape never switched sides?
Would Harry still become the Boy Who Lived?
What happens to Harry at Godric’s Hollow in this timeline?
Would Lily’s sacrifice still protect Harry?
Why Snape begged Voldemort to spare Lily Potter
What if Snape never warned Dumbledore about the prophecy?
How the prophecy would unfold without Snape’s defection
Would Voldemort successfully kill Harry as a baby?
What happens to Lily and James Potter?
How Dumbledore’s plans change without Snape as a spy
Could the Order of the Phoenix still defeat Voldemort?
Would Voldemort survive the attack at Godric’s Hollow?
How the First Wizarding War changes if Voldemort never falls
What happens to Peter Pettigrew and Sirius Black?
Would Snape ever become a Hogwarts professor?
Could Snape eventually betray Voldemort for another reason?
The darkest alternate Harry Potter timeline explained
How one Snape decision determined Harry Potter’s fate
Why Snape was more important to Voldemort’s defeat than fans realize
What if Voldemort won the First Wizarding War?
The complete fallout of Snape staying loyal to Voldemort
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- The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in December of this year, and with that date fast approaching: we’ve got some updates. Now, the first Harry Potter book and film is generally considered the lightest and most child-friendly in the entire series. And as the books and films go on, they get progressively DARKER and DARKER- which made a lot of sense given that much of the original target audience was aging alongside the actors.
But in a recent development, HBO revealed that their upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has now been listed with a TV-14 rating.
So..What does this mean?
Topics Covered In This Video:
HBO Harry Potter TV series news and updates
HBO’s Harry Potter TV-14 rating explained
Why the new Harry Potter series will be darker
HBO Harry Potter series tone and visual style
Why HBO’s Harry Potter may feel different from the movies
The biggest risk facing HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
Is HBO making Harry Potter too dark too early?
Why the Harry Potter films became progressively darker
The importance of magic and wonder in Philosopher’s Stone
HBO Harry Potter series versus the original movies
Will HBO’s Harry Potter be faithful to the books?
How HBO is reimagining the Wizarding World
The darker side of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Harry Potter HBO cinematographer interview explained
Adriano Goldman’s Harry Potter production comments
The brutal filming conditions behind HBO’s Harry Potter
The challenges of filming with the young Harry Potter cast
How child-actor schedules affect Harry Potter production
Why the first Harry Potter episode is not finished
When Hogwarts will appear in the first episode
HBO’s new visual approach to Hogwarts and the Muggle world
Why Harry Potter’s Muggle world will look colder and paler
The first Quidditch match in HBO’s Harry Potter series
Why HBO filmed hours of Quidditch crowd footage
The risks of filming too much footage
HBO Harry Potter trailer reaction and analysis
Harry Potter TV series release date and production updates
The challenges of adapting Harry Potter for television
Can HBO maintain Harry Potter’s quality for seven seasons?
Is HBO’s Harry Potter making a massive mistake?
Questions Answered:
Why is HBO’s Harry Potter rated TV-14?
What does the TV-14 rating mean for Harry Potter?
Will HBO’s Harry Potter be darker than the movies?
Is the new Harry Potter series going to be too dark?
Why did the original Harry Potter films become darker over time?
Should Philosopher’s Stone begin with a lighter and more magical tone?
Could HBO lose the magic and wonder of the original story?
How will the HBO series differ from the Harry Potter movies?
Will HBO’s Harry Potter be faithful to the books?
What is the biggest risk facing the Harry Potter reboot?
Why were the Harry Potter filming conditions described as brutal?
How long can the young Harry Potter actors film each day?
Why are scenes being filmed out of order?
Why is the first episode of Harry Potter still unfinished?
When will Hogwarts appear in the first episode?
How will the Muggle world look different from Hogwarts?
Why is HBO using a more grounded visual style?
How much footage was filmed for the first Quidditch match?
Did HBO really film seven hours of Quidditch?
Can filming too much footage hurt the final series?
Will the new Quidditch scenes be more detailed than the movies?
When does the HBO Harry Potter series come out?
How many seasons will HBO’s Harry Potter have?
Can HBO adapt all seven Harry Potter books successfully?
Is HBO’s Harry Potter taking a massive risk?
Is HBO making a mistake by starting the series darker?
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About Harry Potter Theory
Welcome to Harry Potter Theory! This podcast features Harry Potter Theories, Fantastic Beasts Theories, Explanations, Top Lists, News, Character Backstories, Fan Fictions & More!Podcast website
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