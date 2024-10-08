FROM THE VAULT: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything You Didn't Know

The TMI twosome show their gratitude to listeners with a heaping helping of true-life turkey day absurdity. Listen as Jordan forces Heigl to channel his inner looner (google it) and discuss the bizarre origin of this holiday tradition — which somehow involves the Titanic, burning the fingers of children, and elephant droppings. You'll hear all about the mayhem caused during early editions of the parade, when the gargantuan character balloons were released into the sky to collide with planes, buildings and high-tension wires. You'll also find out if you have what it takes to be a "balloon pilot" (spoiler: you probably don't) and learn all about the hilariously petty feud between rival TV networks battling over broadcasting rights. Along the way, the TMI team offer their trademark tangents on the Rockettes, mid-century minimalist composers, pumpkin pie, the JFK assassination, 'Miracle on 34th Street,' living statue performers, and the new and exciting things that can be done to your body after you die.