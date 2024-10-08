National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation: Everything You Didn't Know
Your rogue squirrels of seasonal sagas are taking a look at this staple of the irreverent modern Christmas classics canon. You'll learn all about the physical injuries that Chevy Chase received on the set, the emotional injuries that the two tweens portraying the Griswold siblings also received on the set, the reason we were cheated out of a Christie Brinkley cameo, and the mysterious absence of Lindsey Buckingham's beloved "Holiday Road." You'll also discover how Chevy's poor behavior directly lead to the creation of a little movie called Home Alone, and how the Christmas Vacation has surprising connections with American Beauty, It's a Wonderful Life, Lethal Weapon and Betty Boop. Jordan opens up about his crush on Martin Scorsese's TikTok star daughter, and Heigl shares his fascination with Randy Quaid, who is currently on the run from a band of murderous "star whackers" — present whereabouts unknown. Support your friendly neighborhood TMI Guys here! https://ko-fi.com/toomuchinformationpodcast
1:24:19
Gladiator: Everything You Didn't Know
Do you like movies about gladiators? The TMI guys hope so, because they're going long on Ridley Scott's classic that revitalized sword and sandal epics for the 21st century. (Until 'Gladiator II' ruined it…) You'll hear all about the acts of violence Russell Crowe brought to the set, the untimely (errr, maybe somewhat timely) death of legendary British hellraiser Oliver Reed mid-production, all the ways Joaquin Phoenix was traumatized during the shoot, and the ways everyone nearly died due to the live tiger-wrangling. You'll also discover why Ridley Scott got screwed at the Oscars, ex-'Incredible Hulk' Lou Ferrigno got screwed out of a role, and the audience got screwed out of seeing Nick Cave's truly batsh-t script for a 'Gladiator' sequel brought to the big screen. Those who are about to listen — we salute you!
2:17:24
FROM THE VAULT: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything You Didn't Know
The TMI twosome show their gratitude to listeners with a heaping helping of true-life turkey day absurdity. Listen as Jordan forces Heigl to channel his inner looner (google it) and discuss the bizarre origin of this holiday tradition — which somehow involves the Titanic, burning the fingers of children, and elephant droppings. You'll hear all about the mayhem caused during early editions of the parade, when the gargantuan character balloons were released into the sky to collide with planes, buildings and high-tension wires. You'll also find out if you have what it takes to be a "balloon pilot" (spoiler: you probably don't) and learn all about the hilariously petty feud between rival TV networks battling over broadcasting rights. Along the way, the TMI team offer their trademark tangents on the Rockettes, mid-century minimalist composers, pumpkin pie, the JFK assassination, 'Miracle on 34th Street,' living statue performers, and the new and exciting things that can be done to your body after you die.
1:47:36
"YMCA" by Village People: Everything You Didn't Know
Your disco divos of details are here once again with a truly epic tangent-rich episode that somehow manages to link this glorious bit of '70s sonic spray-cheese to CIA mind control experiments, 9/11 and the DC hardcore punk scene. In addition to diving into disco's origins as the music of the dispossessed in 1960s New York, you'll hear how the Village People originated from a Frenchman's festive outing in Greenwich Village and the hilarious way he assembled his supremely buff group of stereotypes. Get ready to discover the complex confluence of socio-political factors that lead the titular charitable organization to become a homosexual hot spot; hear the depressing fate of the IRL YMCA location that inspired the song; and learn about the surprising controversy concerning the song's meaning — which led to threats of legal action from its (straight) lyricist. And, of course, they'll get into the dark psychology of the goddamn dance. Sure, "YMCA" will probably be stuck in your head for the next few days, but the TMI guys promise: this ep is worth it. Support your friendly neighborhood TMI Guys here! https://ko-fi.com/toomuchinformationpodcast
1:58:26
Bewitched: Everything You Didn't Know
The TMI guys are back with their most epic episode yet, diving DEEP into the bewitching television classic and its hidden history as a groundbreaking queer/feminist text. You'll learn all about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to the legendary Darrin switch, the twisted on-set love triangle, and the distressingly high number of cast members who died during production. Dick York's Dickensian childhood represents the darkest moment in the podcast's history, rivaled possibly by the mysterious death that haunted Paul "Uncle Arthur" Lynde for the rest of his life. (Jordan's attempts to lighten the mood with his 'Hollywood Squares' one-liners only goes so far.) You'll also discover the show's surprising connection to the JFK assassination, OJ Simpson, atomic bomb testing, and the Lockerbie bombing — and hear all about that one Christmas episode written by a bunch of children that wound up with the cast wearing blackface. (Really.) Support your friendly neighborhood TMI Guys here! https://ko-fi.com/toomuchinformationpodcast
'Too Much Information' is a new iHeartRadio podcast that gives you the secret history, behind-the-scenes details and little-known fascinating facts about your favorite movies, music, TV shows and more. The series is brought to you by two trivia titans with too much free time. Jordan Runtagh and Alex Heigl are big-time pop culture nerds and longtime listicle writers who've worked at Rolling Stone, People, Entertainment Weekly, VH1, and Page Six. Now they're let off the leash and ready to dive deep into a different beloved entertainment classic three times a week. Get ready for everything you never knew about 'Rugrats,' 'Hook,' "Dancing Queen," Sonic the Hedgehog, 'Jeopardy,' 'Top Gun,' 'Jagged Little Pill'...The list goes on, and so will these guys. But in a good way. Promise.