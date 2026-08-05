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Are You My Podcast?

Sarah Colonna & Mary Radzinski
After ShowsComedy
Are You My Podcast?
Latest episode

334 episodes

  • Are You My Podcast?

    Married at First Sight, Season 20, Episodes 6 and 7 - Seattle

    08/05/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    Sarah and Mary RIP into MAFS Season 20 Eps 6 and 7: bedroom regrets, bold accusations, expert interventions, group dinners - and more.

    Join us on Patreon for more of the inner sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More thoughts on MAFS Season 20 Eps 6 and 7.

     

    Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review, Wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.

     

    Get RUMP Merch here:

    https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/

     

    Visit hero.co and use code MYPODCAST for 10% off your order.

    Visit Jonesroadbeauty.com and use code MYPODCAST to receive a free full size mascara with your first purchase.

    Visit huel.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 15% off.

     

    sarahcolonna.com
    maryradzinski.com   

     

    Sarah's merch
    Mary's merch

     

    © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
  • Are You My Podcast?

    Married at First Sight, Season 20, Episodes 4 and 5 - Seattle

    07/29/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Sarah and Mary dive in head first on MAFS Season 20 Eps 4 and 5: red flags are flying high already! Icks, rejections, voices, laughs - and more.

    Join us on Patreon for more of the Inner Sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More thoughts on MAFS Season 20 Ep 4 and 5.

     

    Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review, Wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.

     

    Get RUMP Merch here:

    https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/

     

    Visit forhers.com/mypodcast to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    Visit Lolablankets.com and use code MYPODCAST for 40% off.

    Visit hellotushy.com/MYPODCAST and use code MYPODCAST for 10% off.

     

    sarahcolonna.com
    maryradzinski.com   

     

    Sarah's merch
    Mary's merch

     

    © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
  • Are You My Podcast?

    Married at First Sight, Season 20, Episodes 2 and 3 - Seattle

    07/22/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Sarah and Mary go hard in the paint on MAFS Season 20 Eps 2 and 3: Editing conspiracy theories, expert mismatches, insecurities revealed - and more.

    Join us on Patreon for more of the Inner Sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More thoughts on MAFS Season 20 Ep 2 and 3.

     

    Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review, Wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.

     

    Get RUMP Merch here:

    https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/

     

    Visit hero.co and use code MYPODCAST for 10% off your order.

    Visit blissy.com/MYPODCAST and use code MYPODCAST for 60-nights risk-free PLUS an additional 30% off.

    Visit BubsNaturals.com and use code MYPODCAST for 20% off.

    Visit huel.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 15% off.

     

    sarahcolonna.com
    maryradzinski.com   

     

    Sarah's merch
    Mary's merch

     

    © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
  • Are You My Podcast?

    Married at First Sight, Season 20, Episode 1 - Seattle

    07/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Sarah and Mary share their thoughts, laughs and rage (already!?) about MAFS Season 20 Ep 1. First three couples are matched, weddings  - and more.

    Join us on Patreon for more of the Inner Sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More thoughts on MAFS Season 20 Ep 1.

     

    Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review, Wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.

     

    Get RUMP Merch here:

    https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/

     

    Visit honeylove.com/mypodcast for 20% off your order.

    Visit Tumbleliving.com/MYPODCAST for 10% off and free shipping.

    Visit JiYuSkin.com and use code MYPODCAST for 20% off plus free shipping.

     

    sarahcolonna.com
    maryradzinski.com   

     

    Sarah's merch
    Mary's merch

     

    © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
  • Are You My Podcast?

    One Man’s Trash, iPhones and Declining Birth Rates, Mood Boosters For Right This Second

    07/08/2026 | 57 mins.
    Sarah and Mary talk tchotchkes, are iPhones contributing to falling birth rates, group texting thread etiquette, ways to boost your mood - and more.

    Join us on Patreon for more of the inner sanctum with Sarah and Mary:  More mood boosters, Laughter Yoga, laughter cream - and more.

     

    Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review, Wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.

     

    Get RUMP Merch here:

    https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/

     

    Visit Jonesroadbeauty.com and use code MYPODCAST to receive a free full size mascara with your first purchase.

    Visit hero.co and use code MYPODCAST for 10% off your order.

    Visit huel.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 15% off.

     

    sarahcolonna.com
    maryradzinski.com   

     

    Sarah's merch
    Mary's merch

     

    © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
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About Are You My Podcast?
Comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski laugh their way through trending topics, pop culture, and entertainment — peppering in personal stories along the way. And yes, they're obsessed with Married at First Sight.
Podcast website
After ShowsComedyTV & Film

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