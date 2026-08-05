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334 episodes
- Sarah and Mary RIP into MAFS Season 20 Eps 6 and 7: bedroom regrets, bold accusations, expert interventions, group dinners - and more.
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- Sarah and Mary dive in head first on MAFS Season 20 Eps 4 and 5: red flags are flying high already! Icks, rejections, voices, laughs - and more.
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- Sarah and Mary go hard in the paint on MAFS Season 20 Eps 2 and 3: Editing conspiracy theories, expert mismatches, insecurities revealed - and more.
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Get RUMP Merch here:
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Visit blissy.com/MYPODCAST and use code MYPODCAST for 60-nights risk-free PLUS an additional 30% off.
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Visit huel.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 15% off.
sarahcolonna.com
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© 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
- Sarah and Mary share their thoughts, laughs and rage (already!?) about MAFS Season 20 Ep 1. First three couples are matched, weddings - and more.
Join us on Patreon for more of the Inner Sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More thoughts on MAFS Season 20 Ep 1.
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Get RUMP Merch here:
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Visit honeylove.com/mypodcast for 20% off your order.
Visit Tumbleliving.com/MYPODCAST for 10% off and free shipping.
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sarahcolonna.com
maryradzinski.com
Sarah's merch
Mary's merch
© 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
One Man’s Trash, iPhones and Declining Birth Rates, Mood Boosters For Right This Second07/08/2026 | 57 mins.Sarah and Mary talk tchotchkes, are iPhones contributing to falling birth rates, group texting thread etiquette, ways to boost your mood - and more.
Join us on Patreon for more of the inner sanctum with Sarah and Mary: More mood boosters, Laughter Yoga, laughter cream - and more.
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Get RUMP Merch here:
https://areyoumypodcast.bigcartel.com/
Visit Jonesroadbeauty.com and use code MYPODCAST to receive a free full size mascara with your first purchase.
Visit hero.co and use code MYPODCAST for 10% off your order.
Visit huel.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 15% off.
sarahcolonna.com
maryradzinski.com
Sarah's merch
Mary's merch
© 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
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About Are You My Podcast?
Comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski laugh their way through trending topics, pop culture, and entertainment — peppering in personal stories along the way. And yes, they're obsessed with Married at First Sight.Podcast website
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