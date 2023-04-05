Are You My Podcast?
Sarah Colonna & Mary Radzinski
Comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski laugh their way through trending topics, pop culture, and entertainment — peppering in personal stories along the way...
Comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski laugh their way through trending topics, pop culture, and entertainment — peppering in personal stories along the way...
Available Episodes
MAFS Season 16, Nashville - Episode 20
Married at First Sight Season 16, Nashville, Episode 20. It’s finally here…DECISION DAY! Anything is possible, right? Join us on Patreon for more MAFS insights, observations and laughs from Season 16, Nashville - Episode 20. Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and join us on Patreon. Visit Ettitude.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST to get $25 off your bedding order. Visit Thrivecausemetics.com/MYPODCAST for 15% off your first order.Visit hellofresh.com/mypodcast16 and use code mypodcast16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping.Visit Microdose.com and use code MyPodcast for 30% off your first order and free shipping.sarahcolonna.com maryradzinski.com Sarah's merchMary's merch © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
MAFS Season 16, Nashville - Episode 19
Married at First Sight Season 16, Nashville, Episode 19. Almost Decision Day and no one seems any clearer about anything - except for Clint and his love for a horse. Join us on Patreon for more MAFS insights, observations and laughs from Season 16, Nashville - Episode 19. Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and join us on Patreon. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit betterhelp.com/mypodcast to get 10% off your first month.Visit Ettitude.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST to get $25 off your bedding order. Visit organifi.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 20% off your order. sarahcolonna.com maryradzinski.com Sarah's merchMary's merch © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
MAFS Season 16, Nashville - Episode 18
Married At First Sight, Season 16, Nashville - Episode 18. We're steamrolling toward Decision Day and we're not super clear on who's going to make it - not too sure the couples are either. Join us on Patreon for more MAFS insights, observations and laughs from Season 16, Nashville - Episode 18. Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and join us on Patreon. Visit Ettitude.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST to get $25 off your bedding order. Visit organifi.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST for 20% off your order. sarahcolonna.com maryradzinski.com Sarah's merchMary's merch © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
MAFS Season 16, Nashville - Episode 17
Married At First Sight, Season 16, Nashville - Episode 17. Second half of the couple's retreat. Pole climbing, hangovers, dinosaur costumes, and more! Join us on Patreon for more MAFS insights, observations and laughs from Season 16, Nashville - Episode 17. Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and join us on Patreon. Visit Ettitude.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST to get $25 off your bedding order. Visit last week's sponsor here! Thrivecausemetics.com/MYPODCAST for 15% off your first order.sarahcolonna.com maryradzinski.com Sarah's merchMary's merch © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
MAFS Season 16, Nashville - Episode 16
Married At First Sight, Season 16, Nashville - Episode 16. It's the couple's retreat, ya'll. Pageants and birthdays and bears! Oh my! Join us on Patreon for more MAFS insights, observations and laughs from Season 16, Nashville - Episode 16. Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Review wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and join us on Patreon. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit betterhelp.com/mypodcast to get 10% off your first month.Visit Ettitude.com/mypodcast and use code MYPODCAST to get $25 off your bedding order. Visit Thrivecausemetics.com/MYPODCAST for 15% off your first order.sarahcolonna.com maryradzinski.com Sarah's merchMary's merch © 2020-2022 Are You My Podcast?
About Are You My Podcast?
Comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski laugh their way through trending topics, pop culture, and entertainment — peppering in personal stories along the way. And yes, they're obsessed with Married at First Sight.
