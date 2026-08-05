We want YOU to listen to this episode on the straight-to-video 1996 slasher, Uncle Sam.

We wrap up our familial trilogy of Top 10 episodes with a discussion on the scariest kids in horror movies.

We gently lay each other down on an open dishwasher and have an intimate discussion on Evil Dead Burn.

In this episode, we discuss Obsession’s historic box office performance, the passing of Sam Neill, and answer some listener questions.

In preparation for Zach Cregger’s upcoming Resident Evil movie, we revisit the original.

To See or Not To See

About Horror Movie Club

About Horror Movie Club

About Horror Movie Club

Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review.