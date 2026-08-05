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Horror Movie Club

Horror Movie Club
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Horror Movie Club
Latest episode

355 episodes

  • Horror Movie Club

    Resident Evil (2002)

    08/05/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    In preparation for Zach Cregger’s upcoming Resident Evil movie, we revisit the original.
  • Horror Movie Club

    Clubhouse Chat: The Obsession with Obsession

    07/29/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode, we discuss Obsession’s historic box office performance, the passing of Sam Neill, and answer some listener questions.
  • Horror Movie Club

    Evil Dead Burn (2026)

    07/22/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    We gently lay each other down on an open dishwasher and have an intimate discussion on Evil Dead Burn.
  • Horror Movie Club

    Top 10 Scariest Kids in Horror

    07/15/2026 | 53 mins.
    We wrap up our familial trilogy of Top 10 episodes with a discussion on the scariest kids in horror movies.
  • Horror Movie Club

    Uncle Sam (1996)

    07/08/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    We want YOU to listen to this episode on the straight-to-video 1996 slasher, Uncle Sam.
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About Horror Movie Club
Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review.
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Film ReviewsTV & Film

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