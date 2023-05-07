Horror Movie Club
Horror Movie Club
Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review. More
Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review. More
Available Episodes
5 of 272
Lifeforce (1985)
We get naked and drain each other’s energy during this discussion on Tobe Hooper’s Lifeforce.
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
We see what the Lambert family has been up to for the past decade on this episode on Insidious: The Red Door.
The Ring (2002)
We discuss a really weird video tape we found in this episode on The Ring.
The Blackening (2022)
We discuss a new entry in the holiday horror subgenre in this episode on the horror comedy, The Blackening.
Jaws (1975)
We’re excited to be joined by Whitney Danhauer from Scoops Ahoy: A Stranger Things Podcast as we discuss Jaws.
More TV & Film podcasts
ReWives with Bethenny Frankel
TV & Film
Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo
TV & Film, Comedy, True Crime
Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
TV & Film
TV & Film, Comedy, Society & Culture
TV & Film, TV Reviews, Arts, Books, Music, Music Commentary, News, Entertainment News
About Horror Movie Club
Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review.Podcast website
Listen to Horror Movie Club, How Rude, Tanneritos! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Horror Movie Club
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Horror Movie Club: Podcasts in Family