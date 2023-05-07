Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Horror Movie Club

Podcast Horror Movie Club
Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review.
TV & Film
Available Episodes

5 of 272
  • Lifeforce (1985)
    We get naked and drain each other’s energy during this discussion on Tobe Hooper’s Lifeforce.
    7/19/2023
    1:21:45
  • Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
    We see what the Lambert family has been up to for the past decade on this episode on Insidious: The Red Door.
    7/12/2023
    1:18:56
  • The Ring (2002)
    We discuss a really weird video tape we found in this episode on The Ring.
    7/5/2023
    1:34:05
  • The Blackening (2022)
    We discuss a new entry in the holiday horror subgenre in this episode on the horror comedy, The Blackening.
    6/27/2023
    1:11:48
  • Jaws (1975)
    We’re excited to be joined by Whitney Danhauer from Scoops Ahoy: A Stranger Things Podcast as we discuss Jaws.
    6/21/2023
    1:33:48

About Horror Movie Club

Two dudes, who are not quite nerds but not quite newbs, choose a horror movie each week to rate and review.
