Everything is not what it seems. Will and Sabrina are watching “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie” starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. This film premiered in 2009 as a Disney Channel Original Movie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Marquise C. Brown joins Will and Sabrina to talk about “Read It and Weep”, working on Nickelodeon and how her career evolved over the years. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Magical Rewind

This is the happiest podcast ever! It’s time to get magical… Let’s magically rewind and take you back in time. Join Will Friedle (Boy Meets World/My Date with the Presidents Daughter) and Sabrina Bryan (The Cheetah Girls franchise), along with your favorite stars as they rewatch iconic Wonderful World of Disney and Disney Channel Original Movies. Grab your popcorn and your best friends… Settle in to discover secrets from your favorites, all the behind the scenes, and all the wonder and enchantment you can imagine. Each week, we’ll reveal the movie you watched once upon a time. Magical Rewind, an iHeartRadio Podcast… a nostalgic treat for your ears!