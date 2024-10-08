Powered by RND
Magical Rewind

Podcast Magical Rewind
My Cultura and iHeartPodcasts
TV & Film

Available Episodes

  • Alley Cats Strike
    They’re a bunch of cool cats!  Will and Sabrina are watching “Alley Cats Strike” starring Kyle Schmid, Robert Ri’chard and Kayley Cuoco.  This film premiered in 2000 as a Disney Channel Original Movie. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:11:52
  • Starring Marquise C. Brown as Lindsay in “Read It and Weep”
    Marquise C. Brown joins Will and Sabrina to talk about “Read It and Weep”, working on Nickelodeon and how her career evolved over the years. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:24
  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
    Everything is not what it seems. Will and Sabrina are watching “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie” starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. This film premiered in 2009 as a Disney Channel Original Movie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:11:51
  • Starring Kevin Kilner as Nick in “Smart House”
    Kevin Kilner joins Will and Sabrina to talk about his career, the cultural impact of “Smart House” and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    54:30
  • Smart House
    Fans have been waiting for this one... Will and Sabrina are watching "Smart House" strring Ryan Merriman, Kevin Kilner and Stacey Sagal. This film premiered in 1999 as a Disney Channel Original Movie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:14:59

About Magical Rewind

This is the happiest podcast ever! It’s time to get magical… Let’s magically rewind and take you back in time.   Join Will Friedle (Boy Meets World/My Date with the Presidents Daughter) and Sabrina Bryan (The Cheetah Girls franchise), along with your favorite stars as they rewatch iconic Wonderful World of Disney and Disney Channel Original Movies.   Grab your popcorn and your best friends… Settle in to discover secrets from your favorites, all the behind the scenes, and all the wonder and enchantment you can imagine.   Each week, we’ll reveal the movie you watched once upon a time.   Magical Rewind, an iHeartRadio Podcast… a nostalgic treat for your ears!
