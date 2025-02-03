Powered by RND
How We Made Your Mother

Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas
TV & FilmAfter Shows

  • Wait for It…
    Follow the show today and be sure not to miss the full PROMO, dropping on MARCH 3rd, and our first FULL EPISODE just a week later on MARCH 10th. Make sure to go to www.HowWeMadeYourMother.com to join our Substack mailing list, get links to all our social media sites, learn more about the show, and send us an email or an audio message with your questions or to tell us what HIMYM means to you.
About How We Made Your Mother

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, a groundbreaking sitcom that ran for 208 episodes on CBS from 2005-2014, unfolds entirely as a flashback, using a time-bending narrative structure that spotlights the lives of five friends navigating love, friendship, dating, careers, failure, and success in New York City. The show has remained vibrantly alive in our collective pop culture memory, with fans around the world still sharing stories of how HIMYM is not just a hilarious comedy but also medicine for the soul in hard times. Now, JOSH RADNOR (who played “Ted Mosby”) has teamed up with series co-creator CRAIG THOMAS to explore, episode-by-episode, the mystery at the heart of what has made this show so durable and beloved. It’s time – much like the older, wiser narrator Ted does in the show – to look back on this adventure that occupied a pivotal decade of their lives: how the show changed them, how it changed its fans, and how it changed the culture. With plenty of special guests joining us along the way, this podcast will use HIMYM’s trenchant themes as jumping-off points for larger discussions about life, loss, and love. This is HOW WE MADE YOUR MOTHER: A flashback podcast for a flashback show.
