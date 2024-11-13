A House Divided: Gina and Travis

As The Real Housewives of Orange County season winds down, the off-screen legal drama is just heating up! This week, we're diving into the legal battles surrounding Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and his disputes with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen (aka MJ). If you found yourself questioning Gina's choice to live separately from Travis this season, this episode will shed light on the complex reasons why. It's a messy one, so buckle up! What's on the docket? Catching up: Angela's new kitten and Cesie's honeymoon planning The relationship timeline between Travis and MJ Details and declarations from their visitation and custody battle MJ's complaints about the children living with Travis and Gina The court's recommendations for MJ and Travis Discussion surrounding the filming of minors for reality TV Travis' restraining order against MJ and the ways she broke it Abuse allegations, Instagram posts, and the alleged pushing down the stairs incident Access additional content and our Patreon here: https://zez.am/thebravodocket The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. Cesie is admitted to the State Bars of California and New York. Angela is admitted to the State Bars of Texas, Kansas, and Missouri.