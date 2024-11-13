Powered by RND
The Bravo Docket

Podcast The Bravo Docket
Cesie and Angela
Welcome to The Bravo Docket, where reality TV drama meets the courtroom. Join Cesie and Angela, two attorneys with a passion for pop culture, as they dive into ...
  • A House Divided: Gina and Travis
    As The Real Housewives of Orange County season winds down, the off-screen legal drama is just heating up! This week, we're diving into the legal battles surrounding Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and his disputes with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen (aka MJ). If you found yourself questioning Gina’s choice to live separately from Travis this season, this episode will shed light on the complex reasons why. It’s a messy one, so buckle up!    What’s on the docket?   Catching up: Angela’s new kitten and Cesie’s honeymoon planning   The relationship timeline between Travis and MJ   Details and declarations from their visitation and custody battle   MJ’s complaints about the children living with Travis and Gina   The court’s recommendations for MJ and Travis   Discussion surrounding the filming of minors for reality TV   Travis’ restraining order against MJ and the ways she broke it   Abuse allegations, Instagram posts, and the alleged pushing down the stairs incident  Access additional content and our Patreon here: https://zez.am/thebravodocket  The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. Cesie is admitted to the State Bars of California and New York. Angela is admitted to the State Bars of Texas, Kansas, and Missouri.  Thank you to our incredible sponsors! Mint Mobile - To get this new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/bravodocket. Schedule35 - Get 15% Off with code DOCKET at Schedule35.co Betterhelp - Visit BetterHelp.com/bravodocket today to get 10% off your first month. iRestore - Unlock your best skin with @iRestorelaser and get 25% off your Illumina Face Mask with the code BRAVODOCKET25 at https://bit.ly/3Y05VrQ! #irestorepod Fungies - You can find these yummy gummies in the Vitamin section at your local Walmart for less than $10 or conveniently shop on their website, eatfungies.com. Enjoy 20% off with code BRAVODOCKET. RoBody - Go to RO.com/BRAVODOCKET. Memberships start at just $99 for your first month. Medication costs are separate. OneSkin - Get 15% off OneSkin with the code BRAVODOCKET at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod Litter Robot - Whisker is offering up to $100 off Litter-Robot bundles. AND, as a special offer to listeners, you can get an additional $50 off when you go tostopscooping.com/BRAVODOCKET. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:33:28
  • This Is the Bravo Docket
    Welcome to The Bravo Docket, where reality TV drama meets the courtroom. Join Cesie and Angela, two attorneys with a passion for pop culture, as they dive into the juiciest lawsuits and legal battles in the world of Bravo. Each episode breaks down sensational legal disputes, making complex issues both engaging and accessible. Whether you're here for facts, fun, or Law 101, get ready to laugh, learn, and lawyer up with The Bravo Docket!  Cesie is admitted to the State Bars of California and New York. Angela is admitted to the State Bars of Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. The podcast, the statements we make, whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and are not legal advice. By listening to the podcast you are not a client of Cesie, Angela, or The Docket, LLC. Any party consuming information provided by The Bravo Docket should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our past and/or current employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. Follow us @thebravodocket on Instagram and email us at [email protected]! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12
  • Part 4: The Legal Drama Behind the Bachelor Paternity Scandal
    If you’ve made it this far, Legal Team, you deserve a gold star! This week, we’re diving straight back in and wrapping up the infamous paternity scam between Bachelor alumni Clayton Echard and Laura Owens. On this episode, we will be focusing primarily on the legal aspects of the case, how it’s all unfolded, and sharing our final thoughts. Again, if you haven’t listened to parts 1, 2, and 3, we highly recommend you do so.   What’s on the docket?   Laura Owens’ suspicious baby bump appearance in court   Audio clips from Laura’s cross examination   Laura’s lawsuit against Dave Neal and threats to Reality Steve   Owens’ failed motion to quash and show up to her deposition   Review of the evidentiary hearing and clips from the trial—watch the full trial here!   The Attorney's Duty of Candor and why Owen's council came clean about her lies  Final ruling and the court’s findings   Our closing thoughts on the scandal  Episode links:  https://victimsoflauraowens.com/   https://www.tiki-toki.com/timeline/entry/2043256/Facts-Matter/   https://padlet.com/haybales/laura-owens-timeline-qz4pd706aw8m8zv3   https://justiceforclayton.com/wiki/index.php/Laura_Michelle_Owens_%26_Clayton_Echard   Access additional content and our Patreon here: https://zez.am/thebravodocket  The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. Cesie is admitted to the State Bars of California and New York. Angela is admitted to the State Bars of Texas, Kansas, and Missouri.  Thank you to our incredible sponsors! Mint Mobile - To get this new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/bravodocket. Schedule35 - Get 15% Off with code DOCKET at Schedule35.co iRestore - Unlock your best skin with @iRestorelaser and get 25% off your Illumina Face Mask with the code BRAVODOCKET25 at https://bit.ly/3Y05VrQ! Fungies - You can find these yummy gummies in the Vitamin section at your local Walmart for less than $10 or conveniently shop on their website, eatfungies.com. Enjoy 20% off with code BRAVODOCKET. RoBody - Go to ro.co/BRAVODOCKET. Memberships start at just $99 for your first month. Medication costs are separate. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:04:58
  • Part 3: The Legal Drama Behind the Bachelor Paternity Scandal
    This scam is truly the gift that keeps on giving, Legal Team. This week, we’re picking right back up where we left off in the infamous Bachelor alumni paternity scandal involving Clayton Echard and Laura Owens. Like we’ve said before, there’s so much ground to cover and tea to spill with this one.     *Required homework: Listen to parts 1 and 2 before diving into this episode.     What’s on the docket?   Cesie’s wedding and Angela's F1 recap!   The motions to communicate and contempt ordered by Laura Owens   What it means to Meet and Confer   News publications, articles, and press surrounding the scam from Clayton’s POV   Laura’s Reddit post, the infamous Dropbox link, and selective screenshots   Phone calls and police reports   Laura’s Ex Parte communication with the court   Reality Steve’s involvement   And so much more. Stay tuned for part 4!   Access additional content and our Patreon here: https://zez.am/thebravodocket  The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. Cesie is admitted to the State Bars of California and New York. Angela is admitted to the State Bars of Texas, Kansas, and Missouri.  Thank you to our incredible sponsors! Lumen - Visit lumen.me/BRAVODOCKET to get 15% off! Cornbread Hemp - Visit cornbreadhemp.com/BRAVODOCKET and use code BRAVODOCKET for 30% off your first order! Mint Mobile - To get this new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just $15 a month, go to mintmobile.com/BRAVODOCKET Schedule35 - Get 15% off with code DOCKET at schedule35.co Betterhelp - Visit betterhelp.com/BRAVODOCKET today to get 10% off your first month. iRestore - Reverse hair loss with @iRestorelaser and get $625 off with the code BRAVODOCKET at https://bit.ly/4gp78S3! #irestorepod Fungies - You can find these yummy gummies in the Vitamin section at your local Walmart for less than $10 or conveniently shop on their website, eatfungies.com. Enjoy free shipping and 20% off with code BRAVODOCKET Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    53:22
  • Listen Now: Live, Laugh, Lies with Susie Evans - Clayton Echard’s Story
    You're probably wondering why we're in your feed today. We wanted to introduce you to our new favorite podcast - Live, Laugh, Lies with Susie Evans! We thought it was especially fitting because Susie recently sat down and talked with her ex Clayton Echard about his paternity scandal. Once you've listened to our three part series breaking down Clayton's court case, make sure you listen to Live, Laugh, Lies episode, "Lights, Camera, LIES (Clayton Echard’s Story)" to hear Clayton's POV! If you like what you hear, subscribe and listen to Live, Laugh, Lies wherever you get your podcasts and follow them on Instagram @livelaughliespodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:10

About The Bravo Docket

