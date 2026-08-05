Amy Phillips and Emily Dorezas catch up at the start of August, share quick Bravo “dish,” and then recap the Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale. They celebrate Frank Catania Jr. marrying Nicole in Portugal and speculate whether any Bravo cameras might capture it, discuss rumors that the McBee family may step back from their show, and note Next Gen NYC’s reunion seating chart (with Ariana and Charlie near Andy). They mention a claim that Scheana tried to join Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, plus news that Whitney and Farrah Richards are pregnant and a Charleston Fan Fest lineup. In the RHOA finale, they talk Angela Oakley’s “Fangie” venture and her reconciliation scene, Shamea and Gerald expecting a third child via surrogate, Porsha’s relationship timing with Sway, Kelly’s legal win with Phaedra and her ex’s incarceration, Pinky’s bankruptcy update, and why Drew’s K. Michelle DM drama felt like a forced swan song, ending with hopes for a strong three-part reunion.



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