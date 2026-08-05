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433 episodes
🛳️ Below Deck Med Recap: Nathan Spirals, Gen Melts Down & Sandy Rage Texts Norma! Plus Amy’s Beach Day08/05/2026 | 41 mins.Amy Phillips and guest Angela Quintana recap Below Deck Med, with a detour into Summer House speculation about West and Amanda seemingly keeping their situation going for attention. After sharing a family beach day in Carpinteria and commiserating about severe seasickness (Dramamine, Sea-Bands, and a motion-sickness wristband), they dive into the episode: concerns about Nathan leaving Gail alone with their 8–9-week-old baby and signs they may have split, plus Nathan’s ineffective bosun leadership and personal vendetta toward Joe hurting morale and efficiency (water toys, organization). They discuss Kaylee stepping in as chief stew while Jen resents the workload, praise Joy’s cooking and call out Luke’s behavior, react to Nathan throwing his back out, and look ahead to new crew and Aesha’s nonstop positivity and wedding planning.
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🍑 RHOA Finale Breakdown + Bravo Dish: Frank Jr.’s Portugal Wedding, McBee Exits, Next Gen NYC Reunion Seating & More08/04/2026 | 51 mins.Amy Phillips and Emily Dorezas catch up at the start of August, share quick Bravo “dish,” and then recap the Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale. They celebrate Frank Catania Jr. marrying Nicole in Portugal and speculate whether any Bravo cameras might capture it, discuss rumors that the McBee family may step back from their show, and note Next Gen NYC’s reunion seating chart (with Ariana and Charlie near Andy). They mention a claim that Scheana tried to join Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, plus news that Whitney and Farrah Richards are pregnant and a Charleston Fan Fest lineup. In the RHOA finale, they talk Angela Oakley’s “Fangie” venture and her reconciliation scene, Shamea and Gerald expecting a third child via surrogate, Porsha’s relationship timing with Sway, Kelly’s legal win with Phaedra and her ex’s incarceration, Pinky’s bankruptcy update, and why Drew’s K. Michelle DM drama felt like a forced swan song, ending with hopes for a strong three-part reunion.
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For a limited time, new Cash App customers who are parents can use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 to earn $10. Download Cash App, enter the referral code in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you will receive $10. Terms apply.
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
To watch this recap on video, listen to bonus episodes, get ad free listening, and exclusive content, go to: http://Patreon.com/dramadarling
Follow Amy Phillips on Instagram: Instagram.com/meetamyphillips
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Amy on TikTok: tiktok.com/@realamyphillips
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🏡 The Valley Finale Chaos & 🍊 RHOC Working out the Kinks + Amy's Home Organization and Back from the Flu08/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Amy returns after a week-long flu break and shares a major home/studio reorganization inspired by The Clutterbug Podcast, discussing organizer “types” and using vertical space, plus Patreon updates and ongoing studio construction. Joined by Deanna Chang, they recap The Valley season finale Halloween party fallout: Kristen’s confusing wording, Zack playing both sides, Danny’s apparent drinking problem and the group poking at him, and Janet’s season-ending “splash,” while also digging into Jesse and Michelle’s situation, Jasmine’s clash with Natalie, and Jesse being labeled a grifter despite being a good dad. They then pivot to Real Housewives of Orange County, covering Tamra’s apology to Shannon at The Quiet Woman, Vicki’s mediation and boundaries about Brianna, and frustration with a flat, season focused on TikToks, a party “box” game, and details like high monthly rent.
To watch this recap on video, listen to bonus episodes, get ad free listening, and exclusive content, go to: http://Patreon.com/dramadarling
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- Own It, RHOBH, Harry, QVC & More! Amy and Emily return for a Bravo Book Club to recap Lisa Rinna’s memoir "You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It", debating its ranking among Housewives books and noting how Rinna shares plenty while keeping firm boundaries, especially around Harry Hamlin’s sobriety and family privacy. They focus on the “Own It” finale chapter, Rinna’s lone regret, and her lack of remorse toward feuds involving Sutton and Garcelle, including the viral Sutton body comment and missing context on the bots controversy. Highlights include stories about Belle Gray’s rise via Oprah, QVC deal issues, Lisa Rinna Beauty missteps, childhood bullying, Delilah’s PANDAS diagnosis and cut footage, and final ratings and audiobook praise.
This episode is sponsored by:
TUSHY
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their first bidet order when you use code DRAMA at checkout. That’s 10% off your first bidet order at HelloTUSHY.com with promo code DRAMA
RULA
Start your mental wellness journey today with Rula, visit: https://www.rula.com/drama/
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To watch this recap on video, listen to bonus episodes, get ad free listening, and exclusive content, go to: http://Patreon.com/dramadarling
Follow Amy Phillips on Instagram: Instagram.com/meetamyphillips
Follow Drama, Darling on Instagram: Instagram.com/dramadarlingshow
Follow Amy on TikTok: tiktok.com/@realamyphillips
Email Drama, Darling with YOUR comments, questions and drama: DramaDarlingz@gmail.com
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🛳️ Below Deck Med & 🐂 McBee Recaps + Dish on RHONY Trailer, SLC Separations, and Darling Comments!07/23/2026 | 1hAmy is battling a cold but is energized by Below Deck and McBee! Emily Dorezas is here to help with the recaps and Serve Dish! Also a quick update from "Maryland Emily". They react to the Real Housewives of New York Season 16 trailer (premiering September 8), noting Martha Stewart’s appearance, returning cast like Sai, Erin, Jessel, and Carole Radziwill, and new housewives Hailey Glassman, Erica Hammond, and Daisy Toy, including discussion of Carole addressing Epstein-related heckling. They discuss Real Housewives of Salt Lake City relationship turmoil, including Angie K and Shawn’s confirmed separation amid cheating rumors and Whitney and Justin living separately, plus Meredith and Lisa’s social posts. They share updates on Gina Kirschenheiter’s tongue cancer spreading to lymph nodes and ongoing chemo/immunotherapy. In Below Deck Med, they debate whether Luke should be fired for the unresolved sheet incident, Jen’s responsibility, Captain Sandy’s likely response, and Cooper’s severe peanut allergy reaction. In McBee, they cover the emotional goodbye to HQ, Steve McBee’s early prison release in September, Kristy’s reluctance to lead, Brayden’s omission from the org chart, and Steve Jr.’s push to give Ally 20% of the tallow business, along with episode moments like the possum rescue and ongoing tension around Galina’s travel.
This episode is sponsored by:
TUSHY
Stay fresh and healthy where the A/C can’t reach. For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off
their first bidet order when you use code DRAMA at checkout. That’s 10% off your first bidet order at HelloTUSHY.com with promo code DRAMA
RULA
Start your mental wellness journey today with Rula, visit: https://www.rula.com/drama/
HERS puts your health and goals first, visit: forhers.com/drama
To watch this recap on video, listen to bonus episodes, get ad free listening, and exclusive content, go to: http://Patreon.com/dramadarling
Follow Amy Phillips on Instagram: Instagram.com/meetamyphillips
Follow Drama, Darling on Instagram: Instagram.com/dramadarlingshow
Follow Amy on TikTok: tiktok.com/@realamyphillips
Email Drama, Darling with YOUR comments, questions and drama: DramaDarlingz@gmail.com
Drama Darling Shop https://drama-darling-shop.printify.me/
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About Drama, Darling: A Real Housewives Comedy Podcast
Amy Phillips, Comedian and Impressionis, along with her fellow comedian and bravo fanatic co-hosts recap reality tv with a comedy perspective. Amy uses her unique ability to capture the over-the-top characters on Bravo TV. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Potomac, Orange County, Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, New Jersey, Miami and Dubai, she recaps them all every day. And not just the Real Housewives! Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, The Valley and Top Chef . Amy takes on the most popular pop-culture shows and documentaries from true crime to the Great British Bakeoff. Real Housewives interviews, parody songs, and pop-culture news. Drama, Darling is a one-stop shop for all your up to date reality recaps and daily laughs. Listen every day. Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts and Mon-Wed-Fri with more episodes, bonus episodes and content on Patreon. http://Patreon.com/dramadarlingPodcast website
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