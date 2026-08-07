Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino

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809 episodes
- Friend of the pod, Hannah Aaron Brown is here to talk all things House of Stassi in our sister circle! Danny and Hannah break down the VPR of it all, the 4th wall breaking, Dayna, where the show goes from here, and so much more!
ORDER DANNY'S BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunch
DANNY'S (OTHER) BOOK: Smarturl.it/unremember
Twitter: @DannyPellegrino
Instagram: @DannyPellegrino
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1
TikTok: @DannyPellegrino
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Danny is recapping part 1 of The Valley reunion, which featured Lacy and Michelle talking through their issues, Brittany confronting Kristen, Schwartz possibly napping, and so much more!
ORDER DANNY'S BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunch
DANNY'S (OTHER) BOOK: Smarturl.it/unremember
Twitter: @DannyPellegrino
Instagram: @DannyPellegrino
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1
TikTok: @DannyPellegrino
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina and Emily encourage Shannon to TikTok, Michael visits, Vicki does her weekly monologue about how much she regrets divorcing Donn, Fernanda reappears, and Tamra hosts a boxing game night!
ORDER DANNY'S BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunch
DANNY'S (OTHER) BOOK: Smarturl.it/unremember
Twitter: @DannyPellegrino
Instagram: @DannyPellegrino
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1
TikTok: @DannyPellegrino
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We did it! We made it to the season finale of THE VALLEY! On this episode, the cast celebrates with a Halloween-adjacent vampire party, where drinks are drunk and thrown, cheese is loose, and the cast seemingly scrambles to make outrageous moments!
ORDER DANNY'S BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunch
DANNY'S (OTHER) BOOK: Smarturl.it/unremember
Twitter: @DannyPellegrino
Instagram: @DannyPellegrino
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1
TikTok: @DannyPellegrino
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Danny is recapping the new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which featured two of the women going through a closer, Heather plating pickles, a purse vibrator, Shannon visits the chiropractor again, another Quiet Woman visit, and Gina wins Vicki over by asking for financial advice.
ORDER DANNY'S BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunch
DANNY'S (OTHER) BOOK: Smarturl.it/unremember
Twitter: @DannyPellegrino
Instagram: @DannyPellegrino
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1
TikTok: @DannyPellegrino
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino
Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino breaks down reality TV and iconic pop culture moments. Special guests deep dive with Danny into the topics we all care about: The Real Housewives and nostalgic entertainment, with some fun detours along the way. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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