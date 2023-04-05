Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino breaks down reality TV and iconic pop culture moments. Special guests deep dive with Danny into the topics we all care a... More
VPR Zanziville Glamps + RHONJ Hot Mic!
Danny recaps Vanderpump Rules, the new episode and the trailer released by Bravo of the season finale! The gang goes glamping and celebrated Kristina Kelly. After VPR, we head over to Real Housewives of New Jersey, which featured a hot mic moment and a shocking leather vest situation at a sit down restaurant.RHONJ Recap: 41:30ishPREORDER DANNY'S NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunchBUY DANNY'S BOOK: Smarturl.it/unrememberTwitter: @DannyPellegrinoInstagram: @DannyPellegrinoYouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1TikTok: @DannyPellegrinoPatreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/4/2023
58:43
VPR Beach Satch + RHONJ in the Mud
Danny starts with a few thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer that was released, then talks Vanderpump Rules. This week, the Shakespearean drama finds itself at the beach. The Tom/Raquel affair comes to the surface and craziness ensues. On The Real Housewives of Jersey, the women finish their Ireland trip with some cock catching and a jump in the mud. RHONJ Recap: 47:26ishPREORDER DANNY'S NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunchBUY DANNY'S BOOK: Smarturl.it/unrememberTwitter: @DannyPellegrinoInstagram: @DannyPellegrinoYouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1TikTok: @DannyPellegrinoPatreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
1:08:03
Danny & Melora Hardin (The Office)
Danny chats with actor Melora Hardin, who famously played Jan on The Office, as well as memorable roles on The Bold Type & Transparent, she's got a new movie called Clock coming to Hulu on April 28! Melora shares the story of getting cast in Back to the Future, dancing with Patrick Swayze, and so much more! PREORDER DANNY'S NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunchBUY DANNY'S BOOK: Smarturl.it/unrememberTwitter: @DannyPellegrinoInstagram: @DannyPellegrinoYouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1TikTok: @DannyPellegrinoPatreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/24/2023
31:51
VPR Chipped Grips + RHONJ Pubs!
Danny is back to recap Vanderpump Rules, which saw the cast back in California trying to put the pieces of Scheana's wedding back together. We're also introduced to Satchel, and the Scandoval of it all is even more haunting watching what transpires this week. Over on Jersey, the women vacation in Ireland and catch some Z's on the sprinter van. #WhoHasTheBeef RHONJ Recap: 53:30ishPREORDER DANNY'S NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunchBUY DANNY'S BOOK: Smarturl.it/unrememberTwitter: @DannyPellegrinoInstagram: @DannyPellegrinoYouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1TikTok: @DannyPellegrinoPatreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/20/2023
1:09:24
BONUS: RHUGT + H*wie & Summer House with Hannah Brown!
Friend of the pod Hannah Brown stops by to talk Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Summer House, and as always, Danny and Hannah go on a million tangents about everything from Howie Mandel to Surge. Special thanks to KFC for sponsoring this bonus episode!Regularly scheduled VPR/RHONJ recaps will return next week when Danny is back from touring!PREORDER DANNY'S NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/jolliestbunchBUY DANNY'S BOOK: Smarturl.it/unrememberTwitter: @DannyPellegrinoInstagram: @DannyPellegrinoYouTube: www.YouTube.com/DannyPellegrino1TikTok: @DannyPellegrinoPatreon: www.Patreon.com/EverythingIconic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
