A Very Merry Iconic Podcast with Danny & Jenna

HALLOWEENTOWN II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001) 🎃🧙‍♀️

SEASON 6 OF A VERY MERRY ICONIC PODCAST IS UPON US! Danny and Jenna are back to cover Halloweentown 2, the unhinged Disney sequel to the first Halloweentown, which reunites Marnie and co. as she returns to the infamous town with Debbie Reynolds for seasonal hijinks. Danny and Jenna will return in November with more new eps, but for now enjoy the annual spooky season recap! *Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.