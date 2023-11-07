Powered by RND
A Very Merry Iconic Podcast with Danny & Jenna

Podcast A Very Merry Iconic Podcast with Danny & Jenna
Danny Pellegrino
Danny Pellegrino of the Everything Iconic podcast joins forces with writer and comedian Jenna Brister to recap holiday movies, with lots of tangents and detours...
TV & Film

  • MIRACLE ON 34th STREET (1994) 🎅🏬
    Danny and Jenna dive into Miracle on 34th Street (the 1994 remake) and discuss the flawless lighting, the courtroom drama of it all, and so much more!*Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:37
  • HALLOWEENTOWN II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001) 🎃🧙‍♀️
    SEASON 6 OF A VERY MERRY ICONIC PODCAST IS UPON US! Danny and Jenna are back to cover Halloweentown 2, the unhinged Disney sequel to the first Halloweentown, which reunites Marnie and co. as she returns to the infamous town with Debbie Reynolds for seasonal hijinks. Danny and Jenna will return in November with more new eps, but for now enjoy the annual spooky season recap! *Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    47:02
  • VALENTINE'S DAY (2010) 💘💐💝
    Danny and Jenna are back with a seasonal bonus episode covering the unhinged ensemble comedy VALENTINE'S DAY! This movie has everything, Anne Hathaway as a sex phone operator, possible time travel, Kathy Bates as a character without a last name, George Lopez doing car stunts, and so much more!*Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:06:04
  • DISNEY'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009, The Jim Carrey One) 🕯️🎩🦃📚🎄
    For the final new episode of season 5 of A Very Merry Iconic Podcast, Danny and Jenna watch Disney's A Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey and Jim Carrey and Jim Carrey and Gary Oldman in an unhinged retelling using aggressively jarring visuals. *Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    52:15
  • LITTLE WOMEN (1994) 🎄👧📕
    Danny and Jenna talk all things LITTLE WOMEN (1994), including the Christian Bale of it all, colonial times, and Danny's newfound Little Women standom. Special thanks to our sponsor, Nordstrom! *Order Danny's book here: https://amzn.to/3Z5mjHS*For A Very Merry Iconic Podcast merch go to EverythingIconic.StoreFollow @AVeryMerryIconicPodcast on InstagramDanny: @DannyPellegrinoJenna: @Jenna.Brister Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    50:43

About A Very Merry Iconic Podcast with Danny & Jenna

