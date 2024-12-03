Children of the Watch: A Star Wars After Show

Star Wars Mythology 101: Even More Legends, Lore, and Pirate Tales

Join Children of the Watch for another special episode! The upcoming Star Wars show Skeleton Crew is shaping up to be full of ancient secrets and lost treasures. So we're doing something different to get us all in the mood for a swashbuckling Star Wars adventure. Like last week, we will be hearing very special dramatized tales from an old pirate. These stories will serve as a guide to all the in-universe legends, myths, and tall tales floating around the Star Wars universe. This week we have tales of the Chiss, the Grysk, and other species that call the Unknown Regions home. We'll also cover the Zeffo, featured prominently in the Jedi: Fallen Order games! Then we'll wrap it all up with the tale of The Mindharp of Sharu. Of course, we'll be tying it all back in to Skeleton Crew and how it could affect what happens on the show. Subscribe to our feed so you never miss any of our coverage of Skeleton Crew or any other Star Wars TV! Skelephone Hotline: (205) 259-6675 For Ad-Free episodes and Bonus episodes, head to Patreon.com/themandalorianwatch Music by Kevin Graham