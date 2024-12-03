Children of the Watch: A Star Wars After Show

Skeleton Crew, Episode 1: This Could Be a Real Adventure
Skeleton Crew has arrived! Join Children of the Watch as we break down the first episode of this brand new Star Wars TV adventure. We go scene-by-scene breaking down the story, characters, and setting while making connections to the rest of the Star Wars galaxy. Is Caption Silvo Jude Law's character? Who placed the Barrier around At-Attin, and why? What do we think is next for Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB? Is the old ship of Jedi origin, or something more sinister? We'll discuss all of this and more while explaining some of the more obscure references and easter eggs found in the episode. Subscribe to our feed so you never miss any of our coverage of Skeleton Crew or any other Star Wars TV. Skelephone Hotline: (205) 259-6675 For Ad-Free episodes and Bonus episodes, head to Patreon.com/themandalorianwatch Music by Mac Lacey
Join the Watch every week as we break down every single episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the new Star Wars adventure featuring Jude Law. We are an after show dedicated to bringing the best insight to every single Star Wars television show, giving fun theories and speculation, and connecting it to the larger Star Wars universe. Whether you're a lifelong Star Wars fan or a brand new one, we have designed the show with you in mind. So be sure to subscribe to us on your podcast app of choice and on YouTube! Skeleton Crew premieres TONIGHT with TWO episodes, so that means we have TWO scene by scene breakdowns heading your way tomorrow. The first one should be avaible for your morning commute. We love everything about Star Wars and want as many people in on the fun with us. So please share the Watch with your family and friends. Word of mouth is the best way to grow a podcast. See you for Skeleton Crew tomorrow! X, TikTok, Instagram: @CotWatch Patreon.com/themandalorianwatch Merch: KeeptheWatch.com Music by Kevin Graham
Skeleton Crew Bonus: The Holiday Special Commentary
Enjoy this fun patreon preview and prepare for Skeleton Crew by watching the Star Wars Holiday Special with us! The creators of Skeleton Crew have talked about how they've recreated a scene from this infamous Star Wars addition, and what better way to prepare for Skeleton Crew than by watching this with us?! Here is the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UL-hL6_XR30 Join us after every single episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as we go scene by scene to anaylze the details, fine comb for easter eggs, and explain how it all connects to the larger Star Wars universe! Skeleton Crew premieres Monday, December 2nd! Follow us on X, TikTok, and Instagram: @CotWatch Find us on YouTube!
Skeleton Crew: Final Prep and Predictions
Join Children of the Watch as we make our final preparations and predictions before Star Wars Skeleton Crew hits screens! We're covering all the bases to get everyone ready for this newest Star Wars TV adventure. We're running down everything we know about the characters, setting, and production so far! We'll discuss Jude Law's Ja Na Nawood and his possible Jedi origins. We'll introduce Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB, the children who will be leading this show. We'll give our theories on SM-33, the mysterious droid featured in a lot of promotional materials. Plus we'll talk about the seemingly idyllic home planet of At-Attin, and what connections it may have to the larger Star Wars Universe. We'll round it all out with a conversation about how Skeleton Crew could connect to The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the rest of the Star Wars TV universe. We'll also get our first taste of the Skelephone, hearing some of YOUR thoughts and theories! Subscribe to our feed so you never miss any of our coverage of Skeleton Crew or any other Star Wars TV. Skelephone Hotline: (205) 259-6675 For Ad-Free episodes and Bonus episodes, head to Patreon.com/themandalorianwatch Music by Kevin Graham
Star Wars Mythology 101: Even More Legends, Lore, and Pirate Tales
Join Children of the Watch for another special episode! The upcoming Star Wars show Skeleton Crew is shaping up to be full of ancient secrets and lost treasures. So we're doing something different to get us all in the mood for a swashbuckling Star Wars adventure. Like last week, we will be hearing very special dramatized tales from an old pirate. These stories will serve as a guide to all the in-universe legends, myths, and tall tales floating around the Star Wars universe. This week we have tales of the Chiss, the Grysk, and other species that call the Unknown Regions home. We'll also cover the Zeffo, featured prominently in the Jedi: Fallen Order games! Then we'll wrap it all up with the tale of The Mindharp of Sharu. Of course, we'll be tying it all back in to Skeleton Crew and how it could affect what happens on the show. Subscribe to our feed so you never miss any of our coverage of Skeleton Crew or any other Star Wars TV! Skelephone Hotline: (205) 259-6675 For Ad-Free episodes and Bonus episodes, head to Patreon.com/themandalorianwatch Music by Kevin Graham
