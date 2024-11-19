Evan Stern and Michelle Mylett are going to rewatch all 80 episodes of Letterkenny, the television series that brought them together. They’ll share memories and...

About Spare Parts

Evan Stern and Michelle Mylett are going to rewatch all 80 episodes of Letterkenny, the television series that brought them together. They’ll share memories and behind the scenes moments, and be joined by some very special guests.SURPRISE! In a section of the episode they’re calling “Spare Hearts”, Evan and Michelle will answer YOUR questions about love & life. As actors, this is something they feel extremely qualified to do.