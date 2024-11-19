In this weeks episode Evan and Michelle discuss the super hooked up, exclusive night they had with an ex Mouseketeer. They go through how they got cast on Letterkenny and what their first impressions of each other were (sorry to all dancers). Then, they discuss episode 1 before answering a sweet dad's question about his ex while getting way too emotionally involved. At some point Michelle says “you're an evolved king". She’d like to formally apologize as she now realizes she can't pull that off.Send your questions to @[email protected] Michelle! @michellemylettFollow Evan! @evanjsternFollow the show! @sparepartspodcast
1:13:51
Welcome to Spare Parts!
Welcome to the podcast, Spare Parts. In this episode Michelle Mylett and Evan Stern get the ball rolling with how they got involved in the television series Letterkenny. They discuss how deeply codependent the cast is, that Dylan Playfair speaks in riddles, and compliment themselves on having beautiful hazel eyes. Send your questions to [email protected] Follow Michelle! @michellemylettFollow Evan! @evanjsternFollow the show! @sparepartspodcast
Evan Stern and Michelle Mylett are going to rewatch all 80 episodes of Letterkenny, the television series that brought them together. They’ll share memories and behind the scenes moments, and be joined by some very special guests.SURPRISE! In a section of the episode they’re calling “Spare Hearts”, Evan and Michelle will answer YOUR questions about love & life. As actors, this is something they feel extremely qualified to do.