The Pilot

In this weeks episode Evan and Michelle discuss the super hooked up, exclusive night they had with an ex Mouseketeer. They go through how they got cast on Letterkenny and what their first impressions of each other were (sorry to all dancers). Then, they discuss episode 1 before answering a sweet dad's question about his ex while getting way too emotionally involved. At some point Michelle says “you're an evolved king". She’d like to formally apologize as she now realizes she can't pull that off.Send your questions to @ [email protected] Michelle! @michellemylettFollow Evan! @evanjsternFollow the show! @sparepartspodcast