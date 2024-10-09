Powered by RND
Everyone's Business (But Mine) with Kara Berry

Podcast Everyone's Business (But Mine) with Kara Berry
Kara Berry
Everyone's Business But Mine is a weekly journey through all the mess of reality TV, pop culture, and internet culture. I'm Kara Berry, your host and fellow busybody.
  • Expired Situations: A Real Housewives of Potomac Recap
    This week Gizelle catches onto Karen's pre-trial deflections, Stacey and TJ paint each other, Gordon exposes Mia and Inc and more!
    --------  
    47:00
  • Meri's Severance Package: A Sister Wives Recap
    This week on Sister Wives Christine has a heartfelt conversation with Ysabel about David, Meri goes to Robyn and Kody's to say she's moving and Kody has mixed emotions!
    --------  
    49:38
  • Historical Friends: A Real Housewives of Orange County Recap
    This weeks marks part 2 of the RHOC reunion where we break down the kids involvement on the show, the state of Gina and Travis, Alexis joins the stage to be Johnny J's mouthpiece and more!
    --------  
    49:51
  • PROOF, BIATCH!: A Real Housewives of Salt Lake Recap
    This week on RHOSLC, Meredith confronts Shawn and Angie and Seth comes with the receipts, Bronwyn tries to have a moment with Lisa over her allegiance to Heather, John tells us his favorite sexual position and more!
    --------  
    53:21
  • Save a Horse, Ride a Trainer: A Pop Culture Roundup
    This week in pop culture, Ray J mentions it all about Diddy, Jax and Scheana's latest feud, Teddi Mellencamp's alleged cheating scandal almost makes me interested in her and more!
    --------  
    32:53

About Everyone's Business (But Mine) with Kara Berry

Everyone's Business But Mine is a weekly journey through all the mess of reality TV, pop culture, and internet culture. I'm Kara Berry, your host and fellow busybody. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
