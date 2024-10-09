Everyone's Business (But Mine) with Kara Berry

PROOF, BIATCH!: A Real Housewives of Salt Lake Recap

This week on RHOSLC, Meredith confronts Shawn and Angie and Seth comes with the receipts, Bronwyn tries to have a moment with Lisa over her allegiance to Heather, John tells us his favorite sexual position and more!