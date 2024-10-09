Expired Situations: A Real Housewives of Potomac Recap
This week Gizelle catches onto Karen's pre-trial deflections, Stacey and TJ paint each other, Gordon exposes Mia and Inc and more!
--------
47:00
Meri's Severance Package: A Sister Wives Recap
This week on Sister Wives Christine has a heartfelt conversation with Ysabel about David, Meri goes to Robyn and Kody's to say she's moving and Kody has mixed emotions!
--------
49:38
Historical Friends: A Real Housewives of Orange County Recap
This weeks marks part 2 of the RHOC reunion where we break down the kids involvement on the show, the state of Gina and Travis, Alexis joins the stage to be Johnny J's mouthpiece and more!
--------
49:51
PROOF, BIATCH!: A Real Housewives of Salt Lake Recap
This week on RHOSLC, Meredith confronts Shawn and Angie and Seth comes with the receipts, Bronwyn tries to have a moment with Lisa over her allegiance to Heather, John tells us his favorite sexual position and more!
--------
53:21
Save a Horse, Ride a Trainer: A Pop Culture Roundup
This week in pop culture, Ray J mentions it all about Diddy, Jax and Scheana's latest feud, Teddi Mellencamp's alleged cheating scandal almost makes me interested in her and more!
About Everyone's Business (But Mine) with Kara Berry
Everyone's Business But Mine is a weekly journey through all the mess of reality TV, pop culture, and internet culture. I'm Kara Berry, your host and fellow busybody. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.