The Cine-Files

Podcast The Cine-Files
Steve Morris & John Rocha
Each week on The Cine-Files we enter the world of great film and explore its themes, history, filmmakers and the influences it has on movies today Support this ...
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 561
  • 405 The Sound of Music Part 1
    On this episode of The Cine-Files, Steve Morris and John Rocha begin their exploration of 1965 Best Picture winner THE SOUND OF MUSIC directed by Best Director winner Robert Wise and starring the incredible Julie Andrews who was nominated for her performance and Christopher Plummer. A classic film that was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, features new music and songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein and has endured the test of time as it still remains in the Top 100 lists of numerous AFI lists. Steve and John go thru the movie scene by scene to break down the direction, acting, story beats, soundtrack choices and action sequences.
    --------  
    2:13:04
  • 404 What We Give Gratitude For in 2024 - The Cine-Files LIVE!
    On this episode of The Cine-Files LIVE, Steve Morris and John Rocha discuss everything they are grateful for in 2024 in the worlds of Film, TV, Entertainment and more! They talk their favorite film, TV shows, moments, events, relationships and more of 2024. PLUS, they give some special Thanksgiving love to the fans and supporters of The Cine-Files!
    --------  
    1:22:57
  • 403 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Part 2
    On this episode of The Cine-Files, Steve Morris and John Rocha finish up their latest trip into the world of the MCU by bringing you Part 2 of their breakdown and discussion of 2014's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. The film from director James Gunn starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, Michael Rooker, and Lee Pace. Considered by man Marvel fans as one of their favorite MCU movies, the film features Thanos, a battle for another Infinity Stone, the Kree, and the coming together of one of the best teams in the first four phases of the MCU. Steve and John go thru the movie scene bye scene to break down the direction, acting, story beats, soundtrack choices and action sequences.
    --------  
    2:10:29
  • 402 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Part 1
    On this episode of The Cine-Files, Steve Morris and John Rocha walk back into the world of the MCU by bringing you Part 1 of their breakdown and discussion of 2014's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. The film from director James Gunn starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, Michael Rooker, and Lee Pace. Considered by man Marvel fans as one of their favorite MCU movies, the film features Thanos, a battle for another Infinity Stone, the Kree, and the coming together of one of the best teams in the first four phases of the MCU. Steve and John go thru the movie scene bye scene to break down the direction, acting, story beats, soundtrack choices and action sequences.
    --------  
    2:31:51
  • 401 The Fly (1986) Part 2
    On this episode of The Cine-Files, Steve Morris and John Rocha celebrate Halloween by traveling back to 1986 to finish their breakdown on THE FLY with Part 2 of their discussion. Directed and co-written by David Cronenberg starring Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis and John Getz and with a score from Howard Shore, the film is loosely based on George Langelaan's 1957 short story and the 1958 film of the same name. The Fly tells the story of an eccentric scientist (Goldblum) who, after one of his experiments goes wrong, slowly turns into a fly-hybrid creature to the horror of his journalist girlfriend (Davis). The film won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Goldblum's performance is an Oscar worthy one. The Fly is considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made. Steve and John walk you thru this movie scene by scene to break down the acting, direction, script, score and cinematography as well as discussing the themes and messages in the movie.
    --------  
    1:50:22

About The Cine-Files

Each week on The Cine-Files we enter the world of great film and explore its themes, history, filmmakers and the influences it has on movies today Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thecine-files/support
