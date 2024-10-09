401 The Fly (1986) Part 2

On this episode of The Cine-Files, Steve Morris and John Rocha celebrate Halloween by traveling back to 1986 to finish their breakdown on THE FLY with Part 2 of their discussion. Directed and co-written by David Cronenberg starring Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis and John Getz and with a score from Howard Shore, the film is loosely based on George Langelaan's 1957 short story and the 1958 film of the same name. The Fly tells the story of an eccentric scientist (Goldblum) who, after one of his experiments goes wrong, slowly turns into a fly-hybrid creature to the horror of his journalist girlfriend (Davis). The film won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Goldblum's performance is an Oscar worthy one. The Fly is considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made. Steve and John walk you thru this movie scene by scene to break down the acting, direction, script, score and cinematography as well as discussing the themes and messages in the movie.