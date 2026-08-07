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1056 episodes
'Flying The Coop' & 'Selling Other's People Property' & 'Going Tick, Tick, Tick'08/07/2026 | 43 mins.First, the plaintiff purchased a parrot from the defendant. She claims the defendant put the bird in a box, but when she got home, the bird was missing. She says the defendant scammed her and only pretended to put the bird in the box, so she’s suing for her money back. The defendant argues she clips the birds’ wings so they can’t fly. She thinks the plaintiff lost the bird because the plaintiff saw her box up the animal.
Then, the plaintiff brings his great-aunt to court. He claims the defendant sold some of his personal belongings without his permission, so he’s suing for the amount of the belongings and rent. The defendant argues the plaintiff took his items when he moved out, and he’s only suing her to give her grief. She’s countersuing for pain and suffering.
Plus, the plaintiff purchased a car from the defendant. When she started driving away, she heard a knocking noise. Her mechanic told her the engine looked like it had caught on fire, so she’s suing the defendant for her money back. The defendant argues the plaintiff was aware of the noise when she bought it.
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- First, the plaintiff and defendant were driving next to each other and got into an argument. He says the defendant threw a cup of coffee into his car, splashing on his teen son, then rammed into his side door and drove off. He’s suing for the car damages. The defendant argues the plaintiff’s son threw a soda bottle at him first. He says the plaintiff hit his car and the son punched him.
Then, the plaintiff bought a condo from the defendants, but she claims the defendants never told her their washing machine leaks. The defendant argue they sold the condo as is, so it’s not their fault the plaintiffs never got the unit inspected. They’re countersuing for attorney’s fees.
Plus, the plaintiff brings her landlord to court. She says the defendant insulted her in front of her friends and is withholding her security deposit, so she’s suing. The defendant argues the plaintiff left the place a mess when she moved out. She doesn’t think she owes the plaintiff anything back.
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- First, the plaintiff rented an apartment from the defendant, but she moved out because she thought the defendant was annoying. The defendant won’t return her security deposit, so she’s suing. The defendant argues the plaintiff’s apartment was a mess, so she doesn’t owe. She’s countersuing for damages and pain and suffering.
Then, the plaintiff hired the defendant to watch his dog. He claims the defendant gave the dog to someone else without his permission, and now that person won’t give his dog back. He’s suing for the cost of the dog and pain and suffering. The defendant says the plaintiff gave the dog away. She’s countersuing for pain and suffering.
Plus, the plaintiff pawned some items at the defendant’s shop. When he went to go pick them up, the defendant told him they melted the items down, so he’s suing. The defendant argues the plaintiff was late on his payments, so it’s the plaintiff’s fault.
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'Letting The Music Guy Down' & 'Harboring Vicious Beasts' & 'Being a Negligent Neighbor'08/04/2026 | 43 mins.First, the plaintiff is a music producer and started working with the defendant, a singer. He says he paid for everything during a music trip to Las Vegas and the defendant was supposed to pay him back, but she hasn’t yet. He’s suing for damages. The defendant argues they never had a plan or contract.
Then, the plaintiff says the defendant’s two dogs attacked him. It took five cops to help the man and get the dogs off him. He says the defendant won’t pay for his medical bills, so he’s suing for bills and pain and suffering. The defendant argues someone else opened his gate, so it’s not his fault.
Plus, the plaintiff brings her neighbor to court. She says the defendant crashed his car into her garage door on Christmas Eve, but he still hasn’t given her money to fix it. She’s suing for damages. The defendant argues he was tired and forgot to put his car into park. He says he is a handyman and will fix it himself.
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- First, the plaintiffs rented a portable air conditioner from the defendant for her baby shower. She says it started blowing hot air instead and the defendant refused to fix it. She’s suing for a refund. The defendant argues he checked the unit before he installed it and everything was fine. He claims the plaintiffs stole the unit.
Then, the plaintiff purchased a Mercedes from the defendant and put a deposit on it. She claims the defendant gave her a Chrysler instead, so she’s suing for her deposit back. The defendant argues the plaintiff put the deposit on the Chrysler, not the Mercedes.
Plus, the plaintiffs are a mother and daughter. The mother bought a custom gold ring for her daughter’s birthday, and she claims the defendant’s son took the ring and lost it. She’s suing for the cost of the ring. The defendant is sorry about the ring. He says he offered to pay for half the ring, but the defendant threatened to call the cops on him.
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About The People’s Court Podcast
The honorable Judge Marilyn Milian presides over the four-time Emmy award winning "The People’s Court." For more than two decades, Milian has dispensed justice and provided legal insight in the courtroom where justice and reality collide. And now, you can take the show on the go with "The People’s Court Podcast." "The People’s Court Podcast" draws on ordinary people who have filed grievances in civil court and have opted to have their cases heard and mediated by Judge Milian. Running the gamut from disputes between neighbors and family members, to dissatisfied customers suing businesses, Milian's decisions – based on current law – are final and binding. Joining Milian is multiple Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter Harvey Levin, who serves as the series’ host and legal reporter. In the courtroom, Milian is joined by court officer Douglas McIntosh. Doug Llewelyn interviews litigants after a decision has been rendered in their cases.Podcast website
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