The honorable Judge Marilyn Milian presides over the four-time Emmy award winning "The People’s Court." For more than two decades, Milian has dispensed ju... More
Available Episodes
5 of 226
Calling it All Off
The plaintiff says the defendant hired him to cater his wedding but then called him crying and saying he couldn’t afford it. He demanded a refund and got his credit card to give him his money back, so the plaintiff is suing for his costs. The defendant says the plaintiff double-billed him, and he insists he canceled 48 hours before the event. He’s countersuing for charges and bank fees.
The plaintiff says he rented a four-bedroom apartment from the defendant, but it was infested with bugs and she refused to hire an exterminator. He stopped paying rent, put the money in escrow, and moved out. He’s suing for his security deposit. The defendant says the plaintiff complained but never let the handyman in to fix anything. She’s countersuing for unpaid rent.
Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
39:25
No Way to Treat a Friend
The plaintiff says the defendant was her friend, but she lied to her about owning a house she was renting a room in. She alleges she was forced to move out and she couldn’t retrieve her stuff. She’s suing her ex-friend for the value of the items, plus pain and suffering. The defendant says the plaintiff just took off one day and never returned. She’s countersuing for rent, bills, and harassment.
The plaintiff says she hired the defendant to walk her two Labrador retrievers. She claims she warned the woman not to leave anything lying around because one of the dogs liked to eat stuff. She claims her dog ate a harness buckle and needed surgery to remove a blockage, so she’s suing the defendant. The defendant says she left the dog harness hanging up, and she alleges the dog could have eaten something other than the harness.
Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
39:13
Making a Mom In Law Mad
The plaintiff says the defendant is her son-in-law, and he owes her money for a doctor bill, truck repairs, and a concert ticket. She’s suing for what she’s owed. The defendant says he and his wife are about to have a baby, and he alleges the plaintiff destroyed some of his belongings. He’s suing for what he claims he’s owed, plus fuel and lost wages.
The plaintiff says he was having a party one snowy night when he heard his car alarm go off. He alleges the defendant’s snowplow hit him and damaged his car, so he’s suing for the cost of repairs. The defendant says he saw a car hit the plaintiff’s car, which is exactly what he told the police.
Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
38:35
Keeping Too Much
The plaintiffs, a husband and wife, say they rented a condo from the defendant. Now, two years later, she’s refusing to return their security deposit. They’re suing to get it back. The defendant says the condo was dirty and required a lot of work, plus their dog caused additional damage.
The plaintiff says she been a waitress for 20 years and the defendant hired her to serve at a party. At the end of the night, the woman refused to pay her for her services, so she’s suing. The defendant says the plaintiff had a bad attitude and messed up the kitchen, so she refuses to pay her a penny. She’s countersuing for a clogged garbage disposal.
Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
38:54
Running Away
The plaintiff says she met the defendant in college and they signed a lease together. She claims the defendant bailed on her and she was stuck covering all the expenses. She’s suing for all she’s owed. The defendant says the plaintiff’s boyfriend was there 24/7, usually under the influence, so she moved out. She also says the landlord then offered to let the plaintiff move to a smaller place, but she declined.
The plaintiff says the defendant is her neighbor and she helped with a loan when he ran into money problems, but now he hides when he sees her because he still hasn’t repaid it all. She’s suing for what she’s owed. The defendant says claims the plaintiff is jealous because he’s seeing another woman, and he insists he repaid the loan in full.
Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The honorable Judge Marilyn Milian presides over the four-time Emmy award winning "The People’s Court." For more than two decades, Milian has dispensed justice and provided legal insight in the courtroom where justice and reality collide. And now, you can take the show on the go with "The People’s Court Podcast."
"The People’s Court Podcast" draws on ordinary people who have filed grievances in civil court and have opted to have their cases heard and mediated by Judge Milian. Running the gamut from disputes between neighbors and family members, to dissatisfied customers suing businesses, Milian's decisions – based on current law – are final and binding.
Joining Milian is multiple Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter Harvey Levin, who serves as the series’ host and legal reporter. In the courtroom, Milian is joined by court officer Douglas McIntosh. Doug Llewelyn interviews litigants after a decision has been rendered in their cases.