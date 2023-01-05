No Way to Treat a Friend

The plaintiff says the defendant was her friend, but she lied to her about owning a house she was renting a room in. She alleges she was forced to move out and she couldn't retrieve her stuff. She's suing her ex-friend for the value of the items, plus pain and suffering. The defendant says the plaintiff just took off one day and never returned. She's countersuing for rent, bills, and harassment. The plaintiff says she hired the defendant to walk her two Labrador retrievers. She claims she warned the woman not to leave anything lying around because one of the dogs liked to eat stuff. She claims her dog ate a harness buckle and needed surgery to remove a blockage, so she's suing the defendant. The defendant says she left the dog harness hanging up, and she alleges the dog could have eaten something other than the harness.