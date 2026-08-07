First, the plaintiff purchased a parrot from the defendant. She claims the defendant put the bird in a box, but when she got home, the bird was missing. She says the defendant scammed her and only pretended to put the bird in the box, so she’s suing for her money back. The defendant argues she clips the birds’ wings so they can’t fly. She thinks the plaintiff lost the bird because the plaintiff saw her box up the animal.



Then, the plaintiff brings his great-aunt to court. He claims the defendant sold some of his personal belongings without his permission, so he’s suing for the amount of the belongings and rent. The defendant argues the plaintiff took his items when he moved out, and he’s only suing her to give her grief. She’s countersuing for pain and suffering.



Plus, the plaintiff purchased a car from the defendant. When she started driving away, she heard a knocking noise. Her mechanic told her the engine looked like it had caught on fire, so she’s suing the defendant for her money back. The defendant argues the plaintiff was aware of the noise when she bought it.



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