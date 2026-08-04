The Valley‘s Nia Sanchez is here! We get into everything—from having 4 kids under 5 and surviving the chaos of motherhood while filming a reality show to breaking down all The Valley drama, including Danny’s drinking controversy and what was really going on behind the scenes. Nia also shares where she stands with Brittany, Janet, Kristen, Lala, and the rest of the cast, and reveals whether she has any regrets about doing reality TV.



This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode

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