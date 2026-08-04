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390 episodes
- A super joyful episode as I’m joined by Dylan Sprouse! We talk about his Disney Channel days, what it was really like growing up as a twin, life with his supermodel wife, Barbara Palvin, becoming a dad, his recent home invasion, and so much more.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode
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To explore coverage, visit ASPCApetinsurance.com/NOTSKINNY
Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at bollandbranch.com/notskinny
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Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kristen Doute is back! We check in with the new mom after this dramatic season of The Valley! How she feels about defending Danny now, where she stands with Janet, her intimacy issues with Luke, surviving postpartum and more!
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode
Find bottled Starbucks Frappuccino drinks wherever you buy your gas or groceries
Use our code for 10% oﬀ your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/NOTSKINNY10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
Right now, Merit Beauty is offering our listeners their Signature Makeup Bag with your first order at meritbeauty.com
Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at bollandbranch.com/notskinny
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Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Friend, podcaster, and now reality star Taylor Strecker is back! We chat all things that changed since we last talked: starting a GLP-1, having a baby, and starring in a new reality show with her bestie Stassi Schroeder: House of Stassi! We talk the reality of filming a reality show, her fears, qualms and jitters, she also teases some of the drama (yes, there’s beef), and explains how the “no fourth wall” approach changes everything. Lots of lols!
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode
Find bottled Starbucks Frappuccino drinks wherever you buy your gas or groceries
Watch Five Star Weekend now, only on Peacock
Shop the summer collection starting May 14th at shopminnow.com and enter code MEETMINNOW15 at checkout to receive 15% off your first order
You can find JonnyPops in stores nationwide, find the store nearest you at JonnyPops.com
Go to quince.com/notskinny for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
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Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Friend of the pod Kaitlyn Bristowe is back! We welcome her to New York, get an update on the dogs, the new apartment, and what she plans to do with her Nashville home. We also dive into what she’s learned from past relationships and how she’s bringing those lessons into her current one (we’ll call him “Bruno”… you’ll find out why), whether she sees an engagement in her future, and so much more.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode
Find bottled Starbucks Frappuccino drinks wherever you buy your gas or groceries
Watch Five Star Weekend now, only on Peacock
Download the Polymarket app now and use code NOTSKINNY to skip the waitlist and be first in line when pop culture markets go live.
Shop the summer collection starting May 14th at shopminnow.com and enter code MEETMINNOW15 at checkout to receive 15% off your first order
For a limited time, save 40% on your first month at ritual.com/NOTSKINNY
Use our code for 10% oﬀ your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/NOTSKINNY10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
To explore coverage, visit ASPCApetinsurance.com/NOTSKINNY
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Valley‘s Nia Sanchez is here! We get into everything—from having 4 kids under 5 and surviving the chaos of motherhood while filming a reality show to breaking down all The Valley drama, including Danny’s drinking controversy and what was really going on behind the scenes. Nia also shares where she stands with Brittany, Janet, Kristen, Lala, and the rest of the cast, and reveals whether she has any regrets about doing reality TV.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode
Find bottled Starbucks Frappuccino drinks wherever you buy your gas or groceries
You can find JonnyPops in stores nationwide, find the store nearest you at JonnyPops.com
Download the Polymarket app now and use code NOTSKINNY to skip the waitlist and be first in line when pop culture markets go live.
Right now, Merit Beauty is offering our listeners their Signature Makeup Bag with your first order at meritbeauty.com
Find Primal Kitchen dressings, sauces, and condients at your local grocery store or on primalkitchen.com
Go to zbiotics.com/NOTSKINNY and use NOTSKINNY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics products.
Upgrade your sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at bollandbranch.com/notskinny
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Not Skinny But Not Fat
From the Kardashians to Kristen Stewart, Ryan Reynolds, and your favorite reality stars, Amanda Hirsch sits down for a laid-back - but juicy - hang with your faves! Tune in every Tuesday, and feel like you’re hanging out with your best friends in Hollywood!Podcast website
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