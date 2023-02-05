Amanda Hirsch, @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram, shares her hot takes on entertainment news, celebrities & pop culture, and interviews your faves! More
218. Zack & Bliss: Is Love Really Blind?
So happy to say I was rooting for them all along! Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi share more about how they rekindled their relationship after the breakup with Irina, what that first date was like, how it happened, meeting her father, and break down all those viral moments Zach had during the season!
5/2/2023
58:03
217. Charlotte Lawrence on Songwriting, Daisy Jones, & Growing Up in the Industry
I'd like the Lawrence family to adopt me please! On todays episode I talk to Charlotte Lawrence who's not only the daughter of television creator Bill Lawrence & actress Christa Miller but she's also a model, a really talented musician, and will be on our television screens pretty soon too! We discuss the songwriting process (bc literally how?) what she thought about Daisy Jones, growing up with famous parents and more!
4/25/2023
1:01:05
216. More Scandoval, Taylor & Joe Split, & JLo's De Lola
JLo's got a brand new drink even though she doesn't drink, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn call it quits, and Tom Sandoval goes on Howie Mandel- oy! We discuss all this and more in a solo this week!
4/18/2023
46:54
215. Mae Whitman: Sleepovers, Singing, and How “Parenthood” Led to “Up Here”
We all watched Mae Whitman run around the streets of NYC alongside George Clooney and Michelle Pfieffer in One Fine Day, play a Girl Scout on Friends, and grow up to portray Amber the rebellious teen on Parenthood, and guest on shows like Arrested Development, Good Girls and now on Up Here on Hulu! We discuss growing up in the industry and remaining sane, the importance of a good support system, changing industry standards, singing, sleepovers, her obsession with astrology and more!!!!
4/11/2023
1:04:57
214. Sarah Shahi on Divorce and Sex Life
Sarah Shahi from Sex Life and The L Word talks how she got into acting, similarities with her character Billie, divorce from ex-husband Steve Howey, romance with her co-star, and Sex Life season 2.