Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart

SOAPY SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 | LISA YAMADA AND CHRISTIAN WEISSMANN ON NAVIGATING SOAP STARDOM AT A YOUNG AGE
The Bold and the Beautiful's breakout stars, Emmy-winner Lisa Yamada and Emmy-nominee Christian Weissmann, join hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. Lisa talks about learning the ropes on a Soap set and juggling her work on the 'Legally Blonde' prequel 'Elle' and Lionsgate film 'I Wish You All the Best.' Christian shares how he built his Hollywood career from a young age, decided to open up about past abuse, and publish a book of poetry. Lisa and Christian also talk about their enduring friendship both on and off the set of The Bold and the Beautiful. SOAPY is a weekly love letter to the Soap Industry, hosted by Soap royalty Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. Enjoy the podcast on the free Audacy app or wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
43:29
--------
43:29
SOAPY SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 | ANNALYNNE MCCORD GETS CANDID ABOUT HER LIFE AND EMMY-NOMINATED MOVE TO DAYS OF OUR LIVES
Days of Our Lives superstar AnnaLynne McCord joins hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. AnnaLynne reflects on her Emmy nominated move to daytime and her iconic roles on Nip/Tuck and 90210. She opens up about being homeschooled, escaping poverty to pursue modeling and acting, overcoming generational trauma, and confronting her childhood abuser. AnnaLynne also tells Rebecca and Greg about her work to end human trafficking, her love of neuroscience and ancient medicine, and finding the love of her life. Soapy is a weekly love letter to the Soap Industry, hosted by Soap royalty Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. Enjoy the podcast on the free Audacy app or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the CBS Channel: / @cbs Follow CBS on Instagram: / / cbstv Follow CBS on TikTok: / / cbs Like CBS on Facebook: / / cbs Stream on Paramount+: https://www.paramountplus.com
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
56:34
--------
56:34
Eric Braeden’s Journey Nazi Germany to Hollywood
Eric Braeden (Victor, The Young and the Restless) recounts his journey from a childhood in Nazi Germany, how it affected his family, and how far we've come in this never-before-heard footage from Soapy.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
14:18
--------
14:18
Origin Story: The Stars Reveal the Stories Behind Joining Soaps
In this Soapy: Extra, many of your favorite guests from Soapy reveal what prompted them to join their first soap and what their first day was really like. Melody Thomas Scott (The Young and the Restless), Cameron Mathison (Drew, General Hospital), Karla Mosley (Dani, Beyond the Gates), Deidre Hall (Marlena, Days of our Lives), and more take us on a very special trip down memory lane.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
22:16
--------
22:16
How the Soap World Rallied Around Christian LeBlanc During His Cancer Journey
In this Soapy: Extra, Christian LeBlanc (Michael, The Young and the Restless) remembers how he learned he had cancer, his surgery, recovery, and how his soap family rallied around him during this difficult time. Greg Rikaart and Tracey E. Bregman, his co-stars from The Young and the Restless, share their recollections during this heartfelt episode hosted by Greg and Rebecca Budig.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart
Join Rebecca Budig (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives) as they delve into the captivating world of TV soaps. Discover behind-the-scenes secrets and insider stories from a diverse array of actors, writers, and producers, revealing the magic behind the characters, plots, and the industry itself. New episodes every Tuesday.