Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart

SOAPY SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 | ANNALYNNE MCCORD GETS CANDID ABOUT HER LIFE AND EMMY-NOMINATED MOVE TO DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Days of Our Lives superstar AnnaLynne McCord joins hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. AnnaLynne reflects on her Emmy nominated move to daytime and her iconic roles on Nip/Tuck and 90210. She opens up about being homeschooled, escaping poverty to pursue modeling and acting, overcoming generational trauma, and confronting her childhood abuser. AnnaLynne also tells Rebecca and Greg about her work to end human trafficking, her love of neuroscience and ancient medicine, and finding the love of her life. Soapy is a weekly love letter to the Soap Industry, hosted by Soap royalty Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart. Enjoy the podcast on the free Audacy app or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to the CBS Channel: / @cbs Follow CBS on Instagram: / / cbstv Follow CBS on TikTok: / / cbs Like CBS on Facebook: / / cbs Stream on Paramount+: https://www.paramountplus.com To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices