It’s Sean’s (observed) birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by reacting to the news that Ryan Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a Shawn Levy–directed MCU film? Then, they cover some additional movie news before giving a brief update on their Summer Movie Preview game. Next, they cover a handful of recent releases they haven’t discussed on the show yet, ranging anywhere from interesting to awful. Finally, Sean is joined by Gregg Araki to discuss his new film, ‘I Want Your Sex,’ starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. He breaks down what he learned over the last decade making television, discusses why he put so much of his personal self into the main characters of this movie, and tells the story of how he cast Wilde and Hoffman in the lead parts.



(0:00) Intro



(1:21) Sean’s birthday episode (it’s over; he’s hit the age cliff)



(2:34) Ryan Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a Shawn Levy–directed MCU film



(8:54) David Jonsson announced as the next Black Panther



(11:18) The box office success of ‘The Odyssey’



(15:48) Director Chuck Russell passed away at 74



(17:45) Summer Movie Preview game check-in



(24:08) Some movies we still haven't seen



(27:49) Ten movies we missed



(27:58) ‘Moana’



(33:48) ‘Minions & Monsters’



(40:33) ‘The Dink’



(47:56) ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’



(54:55) ‘Evil Dead Burn’



(58:04) ‘I Want Your Sex’



(1:01:08) ‘Her Private Hell’



(1:06:37) ‘Young Washington’



(1:14:21) ‘Motor City’



(1:19:28) ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’



(1:32:40) ‘The Samurai and the Prisoner’



(1:33:59) ‘Sheep in the Box’



(1:34:41) ‘Late Fame’



(1:38:42) Previewing August movies



(1:40:10) Gregg Araki joins the show!



Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins



Guest: Gregg Araki



Producer: Jack Sanders



Production Support: Lucas Cavanagh



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