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960 episodes
- On today’s show, Amanda is joined by her Jam Session co-host and romantic comedy expert Juliet Litman to discuss a movie referenced as "The Purge, but for sex,” otherwise known as ‘One Night Only,’ starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro. They break down why it’s an incredibly charming movie that almost works, mainly because it has all of the essential “rom-com” tropes nailed down, but has an insurmountable premise. Later, they theorize why romantic comedies have been dying as a genre and form their legally binding 21st century romantic comedy canon.
(0:00) Intro
(0:49) Juliet Litman joins the show!
(2:45) Movie news
(12:38) ‘One Night Only’
(55:45) Why are romantic comedies dying?
(1:07:02) Our definition of a romantic comedy
(1:15:36) The 21st Century Rom-Com Canon
Host: Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Juliet Litman
Producer: Jack Sanders
Production Support: Sarah Reddy
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- O Canada! For the first time in The Big Picture’s history, we visited Toronto for a very special live show at the TIFF Lightbox. They open the show with some movie trivia about Canadian film, Christopher Nolan, and much more, before being joined by a wandering man named Chris searching for his girlfriend “Brie”. Then, they are joined by filmmaker Matt Johnson to discuss the current state of the Canadian film industry and answer what makes a movie Canadian. Finally, they are joined by mean pod guy Adam Nayman to draft some of their favorite “Canadian movies” across some very loose categories.
(0:00) Intro
(1:29) Movie trivia
(17:28) What makes a movie Canadian with Matt Johnson
(36:18) Adam Nayman joins the show!
(44:26) The Canadian Movie Draft
(1:43:35) Honorable mentions and draft recap
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Matt Johnson, Adam Nayman, and Chris Ryan
Producers: Jack Sanders, Elizabeth Fierman, and Helen Eichner
Production Support: Lucas Cavanagh
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- With great power comes great responsibility. That’s why we brought in Van Lathan to discuss the fourth installment in the Tom Holland–era Spidey series: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ They break down what worked for them and what didn’t work and sort through what it could all mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Later, they debate how it stacks up against the rest of the franchise and rank all 11 Spider-Man movies.
(0:00) Intro
(1:08) We are returning to American Cinematheque's Friend of the Fest!
(2:16) ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ trailer reaction
(8:14) ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (SPOILER WARNING)
(1:03:56) The future of the MCU and box office predictions
(1:30:07) How our taste informs our relationship to different genres
(1:41:28) The Spider-Man Movie Rankings
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Van Lathan
Producer: Jack Sanders
Production Support: Lucas Cavanagh
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- It’s Sean’s (observed) birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by reacting to the news that Ryan Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a Shawn Levy–directed MCU film? Then, they cover some additional movie news before giving a brief update on their Summer Movie Preview game. Next, they cover a handful of recent releases they haven’t discussed on the show yet, ranging anywhere from interesting to awful. Finally, Sean is joined by Gregg Araki to discuss his new film, ‘I Want Your Sex,’ starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. He breaks down what he learned over the last decade making television, discusses why he put so much of his personal self into the main characters of this movie, and tells the story of how he cast Wilde and Hoffman in the lead parts.
(0:00) Intro
(1:21) Sean’s birthday episode (it’s over; he’s hit the age cliff)
(2:34) Ryan Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a Shawn Levy–directed MCU film
(8:54) David Jonsson announced as the next Black Panther
(11:18) The box office success of ‘The Odyssey’
(15:48) Director Chuck Russell passed away at 74
(17:45) Summer Movie Preview game check-in
(24:08) Some movies we still haven't seen
(27:49) Ten movies we missed
(27:58) ‘Moana’
(33:48) ‘Minions & Monsters’
(40:33) ‘The Dink’
(47:56) ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
(54:55) ‘Evil Dead Burn’
(58:04) ‘I Want Your Sex’
(1:01:08) ‘Her Private Hell’
(1:06:37) ‘Young Washington’
(1:14:21) ‘Motor City’
(1:19:28) ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’
(1:32:40) ‘The Samurai and the Prisoner’
(1:33:59) ‘Sheep in the Box’
(1:34:41) ‘Late Fame’
(1:38:42) Previewing August movies
(1:40:10) Gregg Araki joins the show!
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Gregg Araki
Producer: Jack Sanders
Production Support: Lucas Cavanagh
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- Sean and Amanda open the show by reacting to the quite disappointing official lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival, the news that Sony and Alamo Drafthouse are reviving the iconic Cinerama Dome, and some exciting new movies that have officially been green-lit. Then, they open up the mailbag to answer all of your summer movie questions. They explore what the future of IMAX will look like (especially with an impending sale on the table), wonder where Christopher Nolan could possibly go from here, debate what the best movie of the summer will be, and much more.
(0:00) Intro
(0:59) The Venice Film Festival lineup
(15:56) The Cinerama Dome is reopening
(23:52) Lou Gehrig biopic in the works with Richard Linklater and Glen Powell
(27:50) ‘Days of Thunder 2’ with Tom Cruise green-lit at Paramount
(31:42) The summer movie mailbag
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jack Sanders
Production Support: Lucas Cavanagh
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About The Big Picture
Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins review the movies you need to see. Plus: Top 5s, Movie Drafts, Oscars analysis, and more. Subscribe to Sean's newsletter, Projections, here.Podcast website
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