The Top 10 Garbage Lads Movies and ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’
In honor of Guy Ritchie releasing two films in 2023, Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan—the team that brought you garbage crime, junk sci-fi, and trash spies—debut their latest hyper-specific, beloved genre: garbage lads.
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Bobby Wagner
5/2/2023
1:10:05
Top Five Coming-of-Age Movies and ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’
Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 classic of young adult fiction has finally hit the big screen. Sean and Amanda discuss that, along with Disney’s new ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ live-action adaptation (1:00) before sharing their top five favorite coming-of-age films (29:00). Then, Sean is joined by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig to discuss making ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ (1:06:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Kelly Fremon Craig
Producer: Bobby Wagner
4/28/2023
1:33:31
The 1990s Summer Blockbuster Movie Draft
We are drafting again! Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan reunite for a draft of the summer blockbusters of the ’90s.
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Bobby Wagner
4/25/2023
1:46:41
‘Beau Is Afraid’: The Most Audacious and Polarizing Movie of the Year, With Ari Aster!
Ari Aster’s third feature, the Oedipal nightmare comedy ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ is here. Sean discusses the film’s virtuosic gifts and alienating approach at length with Adam Nayman (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Aster to discuss how he made his thrilling new movie (58:00).
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Ari Aster and Adam Nayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
4/21/2023
1:33:34
The 10 Best Horror Movies So Far This Year. Plus: ‘Renfield,’ ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ and ‘Evil Dead Rise.’
Horror is booming—Sean is joined by Chris Ryan to talk about four big releases, the best movies in the genre they’ve seen so far, and what defines this era in scares (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Daniel Goldhaber, the director and cowriter of ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline,’ and Ariela Barer, the star and cowriter of the film (1:05:00).
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Chris Ryan, Daniel Goldhaber, and Ariela Barer
Producer: Bobby Wagner
