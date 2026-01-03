We are wrapped on season 1 of this thing! It's been a grand 2025, being able to talk to such an incredible batch of creatives - the cinematic zeitgeist is vast and ever-growing. The best way to cap it off is to interview one of the best to EVER do it in the podcast space - Eric Vespe. Hosting The Kingcast & The Spiel, Eric isn't new to the world of cinema. Also a screenwriter, listen to how Eric is able to interview creators and also be a creator himself! It was a great conversation. Please welcome Eric to today's episode.Support Eric Vespe / The Kingcast / The Spiel - https://www.fangoria.com/podcasts/the-kingcast/https://www.spectrevision.com/podcasts/the-spielhttps://bsky.app/profile/ericvespe.bsky.socialSupport The Longest Take Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/the_longest_take_podcasthttps://open.spotify.com/show/2Gm0rhv9BD7oQmV7Bt2Svd?si=c0974dba2b97410fhttps://www.youtube.com/@TheLongestTake