Eric Vespe - The Kingcast & The Spiel - The Longest Take Podcast
1/03/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
We are wrapped on season 1 of this thing! It's been a grand 2025, being able to talk to such an incredible batch of creatives - the cinematic zeitgeist is vast and ever-growing. The best way to cap it off is to interview one of the best to EVER do it in the podcast space - Eric Vespe. Hosting The Kingcast & The Spiel, Eric isn't new to the world of cinema. Also a screenwriter, listen to how Eric is able to interview creators and also be a creator himself! It was a great conversation. Please welcome Eric to today's episode.Support Eric Vespe / The Kingcast / The Spiel - https://www.fangoria.com/podcasts/the-kingcast/https://www.spectrevision.com/podcasts/the-spielhttps://bsky.app/profile/ericvespe.bsky.social
Johnathan Mueller - The Longest Take Podcast
12/31/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
Thank you for tuning in! In today's episode we are joined by Johnathan Mueller! As the owner of J&M Productions, Johnathan has built an impressive repetoire thus far. His debut feature, Welcome To The Game > Clint's Chapter, will be premiering this Saturday, January 3rd. Support Johnathan and J&M Productions -https://www.youtube.com/@JMProductions4KHDhttps://www.imdb.com/title/tt32729010/?ref_=ext_shr_lnkSupport Welcome To The Game > Clint's Chapter when it releases on YouTube January 3rd, 2026.
Nightmare Movies - The Longest Take Podcast
12/24/2025 | 1h 53 mins.
In this week's episode I'm joined by YouTuber/TikTok cinephile NIGHTMARE MOVIES. We get into conversation about our favorite films, horror, scifi horror, and even get into video game horror. It was a great conversation where we just got to geek out about movies!Support Nightmare Movies - https://www.youtube.com/@NightmareMovieshttps://www.tiktok.com/@thenightmaremovies
Kue Lawrence - The Longest Take Podcast
12/17/2025 | 50 mins.
Thank you for tuning in! Kue Lawrence is a rising young American actor who began his career at just five years old, inspired by his sister's passion for performance. He made a memorable film debut as the young Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, and has since appeared across both television and film, including Good Girls, I Think You Should Leave, Leverage: Redemption, 911: Lone Star, and The Rehearsal. In 2025, Kue stepped into leading roles in the family comedy Sketch and the sci-fi horror Marshmallow, showcasing a dynamic range well beyond his years. Beyond acting, he's also a musician, breakdancer, and avid gamer—bringing a creatively curious spirit to everything he does.Support Kue Lawrence -https://www.instagram.com/kuekellynhttps://www.imdb.com/name/nm8575362
Peter Hall & Paul Gandersman - Man Finds Tape - The Longest Take Podcast
12/03/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
In today's episode we are joined by the dynamic duo of Peter Hall and Paul Gandersman! Their film Man Finds Tape comes out on VOD this week and I absolutely recommend you check it out. Produced by Rustic Films (David Lawson, Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson) and C. Robert Cargill. In this recent renaissance of found footage horror, these guys tackled the genre with a Junji Ito and sometimes Lovecraftian tale. Unique in its presentation, and showcases the immense talent between these two. Also, check out their book Dead Friend's Society.Support Peter Hall and Paul Gandersman - arcanumpictures.comhttps://www.instagram.com/peterhallhuman/https://books2read.com/DeadFriendsSocietyhttps://www.instagram.com/paulgandersman/
