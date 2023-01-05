About The blondEST

Savanna Boda, better known as The Dallas Aesthetician, is a Medical Aesthetician who focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics. Savanna has trained under Dallas’ Top Plastic Surgeons and Dermatologists prior to opening her own practice. Savanna’s approach combines holistic therapies with medical aesthetics to create an all inclusive experience. Her teachings include the importance of internal health and external practices to achieve healthy skin. If there is one word to describe savanna it would be dedication. She has spent countless hours curating the most effective treatments by using top of the line products and innovative technologies. Savanna’s passion for this industry shows through her wealth of knowledge and various accomplishments. She is best known for her advanced skill(s) set performing medical aesthetic treatments such as; dermaplanning, microneedling, and chemical peels. Savanna has a 99% success rate when it comes to clearing acne, pigmentation, and acne scars. She is best known for her influential Instagram that has gained a cult following of 136k and growing which teaches her followers, clients, and fellow estheticians all things skincare. The blondest podcast marries her social media personality with her skincare expertise.