Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The blondEST in the App
Listen to The blondEST in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
The blondEST

The blondEST

Podcast The blondEST
Podcast The blondEST

The blondEST

Savanna Boda
add
Savanna Boda, better known as The Dallas Aesthetician, is a Medical Aesthetician who focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics. Savanna has trained u... More
ArtsFashion & BeautyComedy
Savanna Boda, better known as The Dallas Aesthetician, is a Medical Aesthetician who focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics. Savanna has trained u... More

Available Episodes

5 of 160
  • Meet Zoe!
    Get to know one of the newest SBA team members, Zoe!  
    5/1/2023
    37:19
  • We hit 1,000,000!!!
    Savanna and Tyler give a life update and thank everyone for getting the Blondest podcast to 1,000,000+ downloads!!! Shop now here!
    4/24/2023
    29:15
  • The WEDDING!
    Savanna and Tyler FINALLY talk about the wedding! Hear all the details now!
    4/17/2023
    40:19
  • Answering All YOUR Juicy Questions Part 2
    Savanna and Tyler let it ALL out with part 2 of the JUICIEST Q&A she's done to date! Shop now here!
    4/10/2023
    50:27
  • Answering All YOUR Juicy Questions Part 1
    Savanna and Tyler let it ALL out with part 1 of the JUICIEST Q&A she's done to date! Shop now here!
    4/3/2023
    44:27

More Arts podcasts

About The blondEST

Savanna Boda, better known as The Dallas Aesthetician, is a Medical Aesthetician who focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics. Savanna has trained under Dallas’ Top Plastic Surgeons and Dermatologists prior to opening her own practice. Savanna’s approach combines holistic therapies with medical aesthetics to create an all inclusive experience. Her teachings include the importance of internal health and external practices to achieve healthy skin. If there is one word to describe savanna it would be dedication. She has spent countless hours curating the most effective treatments by using top of the line products and innovative technologies. Savanna’s passion for this industry shows through her wealth of knowledge and various accomplishments. She is best known for her advanced skill(s) set performing medical aesthetic treatments such as; dermaplanning, microneedling, and chemical peels. Savanna has a 99% success rate when it comes to clearing acne, pigmentation, and acne scars. She is best known for her influential Instagram that has gained a cult following of 136k and growing which teaches her followers, clients, and fellow estheticians all things skincare. The blondest podcast marries her social media personality with her skincare expertise.
Podcast website

Listen to The blondEST, Scary Stories and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The blondEST

The blondEST

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The blondEST: Podcasts in Family