Available Episodes
Double Teamed
In this based on a true story DCOM, Max, Molly, and Alan follow the athletic pursuits of Heidi and Heather, a pair of twins who ditch their short-lived volleyball dreams in pursuit of a sport they've never actually played: basketball.
5/1/2023
1:40:22
'Twas the Night
Molly, Alan, and Max unpack the familial trauma and technological shenanigans of Nick Wrigley and his nephew Danny as they attempt to save (or steal) Christmas.
4/24/2023
1:43:41
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
In their return to Halloweentown, Max, Molly, and Alan explore the consequences of revealing deep family secrets to strangers with roses.
4/17/2023
1:32:57
The Poof Point
Max, Molly, and Alan explore the time hijinks of Eddie and Marie as they attempt to manage the teenage antics of their parents.
4/10/2023
1:36:48
Jumping Ship
Molly, Max, and Alan follow the journey of Michael and Tommy, along with their new friend Jake Hunter as they attempt to thwart pirates and escape a deserted island.
About Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast
Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast is hosted by Molly, Alan, and Max. Each episode features a detailed breakdown and discussion of the wild world of Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, chronologically.