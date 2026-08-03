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Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

Mammoth Club
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast
Latest episode

189 episodes

  • Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

    DuckTales - Don't Give Up the Ship

    08/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    Molly, Alan, and Max kick off the month of August by watching the pilot episode of DuckTales WOO HOO!
  • Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

    Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

    07/27/2026 | 1h
    Molly, Alan, and Max watch as an intrepid pet detective solves the biggest crime of his career while also saving the Miami Dolphins championship season! ALLLLRIGHTY THEN!
  • Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

    The Sandlot

    07/20/2026 | 58 mins.
    Molly, Alan, and Max revisit this childhood classic and watch as Smalls makes some lifelong friends over America's favorite pasttime.
  • Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

    Honey, I Shrunk The Kids!

    07/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Molly, Alan, and Max watch as four shrunken children attempt to traverse their jungle of a back yard after running afoul of their father's invention.
  • Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

    Independence Day

    07/06/2026 | 59 mins.
    Molly, Alan, and Max welcome some extraterrestrials to earth as the world unites to overcome invasion.
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About Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast
Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast is hosted by Molly, Alan, and Max. Each episode features a detailed breakdown and discussion of the wild world of Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, chronologically.
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Film ReviewsTV & Film

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