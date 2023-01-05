Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast is hosted by Molly, Alan, and Max. Each episode features a detailed breakdown and discussion of the wild world of... More
Available Episodes

  • Double Teamed
    In this based on a true story DCOM, Max, Molly, and Alan follow the athletic pursuits of Heidi and Heather, a pair of twins who ditch their short-lived volleyball dreams in pursuit of a sport they've never actually played: basketball.
    5/1/2023
    1:40:22
  • 'Twas the Night
    Molly, Alan, and Max unpack the familial trauma and technological shenanigans of Nick Wrigley and his nephew Danny as they attempt to save (or steal) Christmas.
    4/24/2023
    1:43:41
  • Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
    In their return to Halloweentown, Max, Molly, and Alan explore the consequences of revealing deep family secrets to strangers with roses.
    4/17/2023
    1:32:57
  • The Poof Point
    Max, Molly, and Alan explore the time hijinks of Eddie and Marie as they attempt to manage the teenage antics of their parents.
    4/10/2023
    1:36:48
  • Jumping Ship
    Molly, Max, and Alan follow the journey of Michael and Tommy, along with their new friend Jake Hunter as they attempt to thwart pirates and escape a deserted island.
    4/3/2023
    1:26:07

About Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast

Zetus Lepetus: A Mammoth Club Original Podcast is hosted by Molly, Alan, and Max. Each episode features a detailed breakdown and discussion of the wild world of Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, chronologically.
