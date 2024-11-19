Listen to Love to See It with Emma and Claire in the App

It’s fantasy suites and the final three have the arduous task of traveling down to Tahiti to prove their love! Or friendship! At this point it seems like we have a clear winner, but will everyone be ready to make the commitment?

We all need something wholesome today and, surprisingly, the Men Tell All delivered! While a dash of extra drama would’ve been nice, there is a lot of love, support, and a Gay Men’s Chorus. Things we could all use today!

We’re just podcast hosts, standing in front of our listeners, asking them to rewatch Notting Hill. That’s right, today we’re breaking down the classic rom-com, Notting Hill! When a bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) and a famous actress (Julia Roberts) fall in love, we get a charming tale that explores the many pitfalls of fame. Joining us to break it all down is co-host of Vibe Check, Zach Stafford!

The first season is coming to an end, and you know what? We’re ok with it being by the books! We’re just happy that everyone else is happy and we get a good ol’ fashioned Bachelor love story!

With The Golden Bachelorette over, it’s time to check in on the state of Bachelor Nation! In this episode we’ll cover… Joan & Chock’s post finale updatesJenn’s rumored Dancing With The Stars romanceRelationship updatesThe election’s impact on Bachelor Nation

A snarky but affectionate dissection of the love we see on-screen – and what it says about all of us. Hosted by culture critics Emma Gray and Claire Fallon, Love To See It is a weekly podcast that recaps reality dating shows like “The Bachelor” and revisits the romantic movies that shape the way we date and love today. We laugh, we cry, we break down every juicy detail and unpack all the weird messages that pop culture sends us about love, sex, and dating.