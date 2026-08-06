Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

Gilbert and Frank attend the 2015 Chiller Convention, where they manage to snag a rare interview with musician, songwriter and producer Michael Nesmith. In this episode, Nesmith looks back on everything from his mom’s invention of Liquid Paper to his original “Monkees” screen test in October of ’65. Also, Michael talks politics with John Lennon, pens a hit for Linda Ronstadt and remembers (sort of) Lon Chaney Jr. PLUS: Dennis Hopper! Tony Franciosa! The Monkees “sell out”! Roger McGuinn gets spiritual! And Jack Nicholson kills off the Prefab Four! https://www.gilbertpodcast.com/50-50-michael-nesmith/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In a series of topic-focused mini-episodes, Gilbert and Frank share their love of unheralded films, underrated TV shows, underappreciated pop songs and often unknown performers, discussing, dissecting and (occasionally) defending their handpicked guilty pleasures and buried treasures. This week: Gregory Peck channels Ming the Merciless! Robert De Niro watches (and enjoys) “Problem Child”! And George Segal and Carl Reiner go ape! https://www.gilbertpodcast.com/mini-ep-9-the-boys-from-brazil-wheres-poppa/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Gilbert and Frank ring up one of their favorite character actors, seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner, to talk about his early days in the business, his seven memorable seasons as the irascible Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and his roles in popular films like “Elf” and Pixar’s “Up.” Also, Ed meets Elvis, co-stars with Edward G. Robinson, beats up Jack Lemmon and lusts after Cloris Leachman. PLUS: Sam Jaffe! Michael Cole! “The Duke” names names! The comic genius of Ted Knight! And Ed dishes dirt on Santa Claus! https://www.gilbertpodcast.com/51-51-ed-asner/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In a series of topic-focused mini-episodes, Gilbert and Frank share their love of unheralded films, underrated TV shows, underappreciated pop songs and (often) unknown performers, discussing, dissecting and (occasionally) defending their handpicked guilty pleasures and buried treasures. This week: Gilbert sings again! Death on the baseball diamond! And Captain von Trapp hunts Jack the Ripper! https://www.gilbertpodcast.com/mini-ep-10-bang-the-drum-slowly-murder-by-decree/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Gilbert and Frank chat with one of Hollywood’s busiest character actors and favorite “movie dads,” Paul Dooley (“Breaking Away,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Runaway Bride”) who looks back on everything from tackling the role of Wimpy in Robert Altman’s “Popeye” to creating characters for PBS’ “The Electric Company” to improvising with Alan Arkin and Joan Rivers. Also, Paul performs standup for Jack Paar, understudies for Art Carney and shoots a commercial with Buster Keaton! PLUS: Richard Libertini! Nichols and May! “The Indestructible Man”! Paul does Lionel Barrymore! Gilbert does Walter Matthau! And Paul gets “probed” by aliens! https://www.gilbertpodcast.com/52-52-paul-dooley/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

About Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

About Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, a man Stephen King once called “a national treasure,” talks with the show business legends, icons and behind-the-scenes talents who shaped his childhood and influenced his comedy. Along with co-host and fellow pop culture fanatic Frank Santopadre, Gilbert is joined by comics, actors, musicians, talk show hosts, writers and other eyewitnesses to Hollywood history, including Bruce Dern, Chevy Chase, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Adam West, Steve Buscemi, Micky Dolenz, Jim Gaffigan, Judd Apatow and DOZENS more, for a funny, frenetic, fly-on-the-wall look at showbiz then and now (but mostly then.) Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast was named "Best Podcast of 2015" by the Village Voice and one of iTunes' "Best of 2014." It has been featured in Rolling Stone, Wired and the Los Angeles Times.