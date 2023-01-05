Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, a man Stephen King once called “a national treasure,” talks with the show business legends, icons and behind-the-scenes ta... More
GGACP Classic: Tom Bergeron
GGACP celebrates the birthday (May 6) of TV personality and game show host Tom Bergeron by revisiting this entertaining conversation from 2017. In this episode, Tom weighs in on a variety of topics, including the unpredictability of live television, the genius of Marcel Marceau, the benefits of transcendental meditation and the rise and fall of the Jerry Lewis Telethon. Also, Tom interviews Moe Howard (and Larry Fine), Sid Caesar speaks German, Bob Hope moves down the couch and Mel Brooks mimics Bill Cullen. PLUS: Bob the Puppet! The Lawrence Welk singers! Arnold Schwarzenegger “brings funny!” Henry Winkler pulls a fast one! And Tom and Gilbert remember John Ritter!
5/4/2023
1:32:46
Robert Osborne Encore
GGACP celebrates the birthday (May 3) of the late actor, author and Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne with this ENCORE of a memorable conversation from 2014. In this episode (a Gilbert favorite), Robert talks about long-forgotten character actors, the introduction of Cinemascope, the evils of colorization and "pan and scan" and his friendships with Lucille Ball, Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland (to name a few). Also, Judy Garland holds court, Orson Welles disses Ted Turner, Vincent Price shares the screen with Art Linkletter and Robert appears in the "Beverly Hillbillies" pilot. PLUS: "The Wrong Box"! "Inside Daisy Clover"! Burgess Meredith directs! Zero Mostel acts out! And the greatest film school in the world!
5/1/2023
1:30:28
GGACP Classic: Tommy James
GGACP celebrates the birthday (April 29) of rock 'n' roll legend Tommy James by revisiting this entertaining interview from 2017. In this episode, Tommy serenades Gilbert and Frank with some of his biggest hits ("I Think We're Alone Now," "Crystal Blue Persuasion") and discusses his turbulent, decades-long relationship with notorious music mogul/mob associate Morris Levy. Also, "Sgt. Pepper" changes the game, Gene Krupa hits hard times, Hubert Humphrey calls in a favor and Tommy reveals the strange origin of "Mony Mony." PLUS: Alan Freed! Vincent "The Chin" Gigante! "Hanky Panky" tops the charts! Tommy pens "Tighter, Tighter"! And Ed Sullivan presents "Tony Jones and the Spondells"!
4/27/2023
1:29:11
Jackie Martling and Billy West Encore
GGACP's celebration of National Humor Month rolls on with this ENCORE of an unforgettable 2019 interview with actor-voice artist Billy West and comedian Jackie Martling. In this episode, the boys discuss the cinema of George Pal, the versatility of Paul Frees, the uniqueness of Peter Sellers and the enduring legend of Joe Franklin. Also, Jonathan Winters disses Don Adams, Jack Carter guests on "Ren & Stimpy," Billy meets The Man from Uncle and Jackie weighs in on the Gilbert-Shecky Greene clash. PLUS: "Shock Theater"! "7 Faces of Dr. Lao"! The return of the Jackie puppet! Curly Howard takes a bullet! And George Jessel duets with...George Jessel?
4/24/2023
1:37:49
GGACP Classic: Neil deGrasse Tyson
GGACP celebrates Earth Day (April 22) by revisiting this 2020 interview with astrophysicist, "Cosmos" host and "Twilight Zone" superfan Neil deGrasse Tyson. In this episode, Neil schools Gilbert and Frank on the subjects of time travel, zombie uprisings, the "logic" of werewolf movies and the plausibility of "Jurassic Park." Also, Sandra Bullock defies gravity, Perry Mason meets Godzilla, Raquel Welch rocks a loincloth and Rod Serling adapts "Planet of the Apes." PLUS: "The Blob"! Raymond J. Johnson Jr! Superman gets his freak on! Saluting Gene Roddenberry! And Neil and Gilbert compete on "The $100,000 Pyramid"!
About Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, a man Stephen King once called “a national treasure,” talks with the show business legends, icons and behind-the-scenes talents who shaped his childhood and influenced his comedy. Along with co-host and fellow pop culture fanatic Frank Santopadre, Gilbert is joined by comics, actors, musicians, talk show hosts, writers and other eyewitnesses to Hollywood history, including Bruce Dern, Chevy Chase, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Adam West, Steve Buscemi, Micky Dolenz, Jim Gaffigan, Judd Apatow and DOZENS more, for a funny, frenetic, fly-on-the-wall look at showbiz then and now (but mostly then.) Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast was named "Best Podcast of 2015" by the Village Voice and one of iTunes' "Best of 2014." It has been featured in Rolling Stone, Wired and the Los Angeles Times.