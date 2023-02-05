Eli Bosnick, Heath Enwright, and Noah Lugeons team up for a weekly attempt to prove that if god existed, his PR couldn't possibly be this bad. More
402: The Nibiru Movie
This week, Dan and Jordan from the Knowledge Fight podcast join us to ask "what if Mars is really a mythical dragon that punched Venus in the face?", answer "but it isn't though", and then ask, "yeah, but what if it was?"
Hear more from Dan and Jordan on Knowledge Fight
5/2/2023
1:37:06
401: The Pope's Exorcist
This week, the guys team up for an atheist review of The Pope's Exorcist, the controversial new film that people who pretend to suck demons out of mentally ill people for a living say is making them look bad.
4/25/2023
1:40:18
400: The Second Chance
This week, Cara Santa Maria joins us to try to untangle the 27 unresolved plot lines that make up The Second Chance.
Check out more from Cara on the Talk Nerdy podcast
4/18/2023
1:58:18
399: Night of the Lepus
This week, we broaden the definition of what counts as an "Easter Movie."
4/11/2023
1:38:29
398: Life Changes Everything: Meet Zac Ryan
This week, Anna Bosnick joins us for an atheist review of Life Changes Everything: Meet Zac Ryan, the story of a big fight in the writer's room about what they were gonna call the movie, followed by a really half-ass compromise.
