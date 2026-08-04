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God Awful Movies

Puzzle in a Thunderstorm, LLC
ComedyLeisure
God Awful Movies
Latest episode

561 episodes

  • God Awful Movies

    568: The RM

    08/04/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    This week, Mark Hofeling joins us for an atheist look at "The RM." It's the story of all the things that make the Mormon missionary practice cruel and awful, made by people who somehow haven't realized that.
    Come see us live in Washington, DC on August 14th!: https://www.atlasarts.org/events/god-awful-movies/
    If you’d like to make a per episode donation and get monthly bonus episodes, please check us out on Patreon: http://patreon.com/godawful
    Check out our other shows, The Scathing Atheist, The Skepticrat, Citation Needed, and D&D Minus.
    Our theme music is written and performed by Ryan Slotnick of Evil Giraffes on Mars. If you’d like to hear more, check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EvilGiraffesOnMars/
    Report instances of harassment or abuse connected to this show to the Creator Accountability Network here: https://creatoraccountabilitynetwork.org/
  • God Awful Movies

    567: Clash in the College

    07/28/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    This week, Emma Thorne joins us for the story of an awkward filmmaker realizing that if he made a movie with ladies in it, ladies would have to talk to him.
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    Check out more from Emma on her YouTube channel.
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    If you’d like to make a per episode donation and get monthly bonus episodes, please check us out on Patreon: http://patreon.com/godawful
    Check out our other shows, The Scathing Atheist, The Skepticrat, Citation Needed, and D&D Minus.
    Our theme music is written and performed by Ryan Slotnick of Evil Giraffes on Mars. If you’d like to hear more, check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EvilGiraffesOnMars/
    Report instances of harassment or abuse connected to this show to the Creator Accountability Network here: https://creatoraccountabilitynetwork.org/
  • God Awful Movies

    566: The Fort

    07/21/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    This week, Viced Rhino joins us to review a hodgepodge of out-of-order scenes and retrofitted cameos that just barely crosses the bar of "movie."
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    Come see us live in Washington, DC on August 14th!: https://www.atlasarts.org/events/god-awful-movies/
    ---
    Check out more from Viced Rhino here: https://www.youtube.com/c/vicedrhino
    If you’d like to make a per episode donation and get monthly bonus episodes, please check us out on Patreon: http://patreon.com/godawful
    Check out our other shows, The Scathing Atheist, The Skepticrat, Citation Needed, and D&D Minus.
    Our theme music is written and performed by Ryan Slotnick of Evil Giraffes on Mars. If you’d like to hear more, check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EvilGiraffesOnMars/
    Report instances of harassment or abuse connected to this show to the Creator Accountability Network here: https://creatoraccountabilitynetwork.org/
  • God Awful Movies

    565: Citizen Vigilante

    07/14/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    We're joined by Michael Marshall to review the xenophobic fantasy nonsense of Citizen Vigilante.
    "Skeptics with a K" podcast: https://www.merseysideskeptics.org.uk/podcasts/skeptics-with-a-k
    "The Know Rogan Experience" podcast: https://www.knowrogan.com/
    The Skeptic UK: https://www.skeptic.org.uk/
    See us live in Washington DC: godawfulmovieslive.com
    If you’d like to make a per episode donation and get monthly bonus episodes, please check us out on Patreon: http://patreon.com/godawful
    Check out our other shows, The Scathing Atheist, The Skepticrat, Citation Needed, and D&D Minus.
    Our theme music is written and performed by Ryan Slotnick of Evil Giraffes on Mars. If you’d like to hear more, check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EvilGiraffesOnMars/
  • God Awful Movies

    564: The Mandela Effect Phenomenon

    07/07/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    This week, we watch a couple of YouTubers run out of Mandela Effect examples way earlier than they thought they would.
    Check out more from Cara on the Talk Nerdy podcast
    Come see us live in Washington, DC on August 14th!
    If you’d like to make a per episode donation and get monthly bonus episodes, please check us out on Patreon: http://patreon.com/godawful
    Check out our other shows, The Scathing Atheist, The Skepticrat, Citation Needed, and D&D Minus.
    Our theme music is written and performed by Ryan Slotnick of Evil Giraffes on Mars. If you’d like to hear more, check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EvilGiraffesOnMars/
    Report instances of harassment or abuse connected to this show to the Creator Accountability Network here: https://creatoraccountabilitynetwork.org/
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About God Awful Movies
Eli Bosnick, Heath Enwright, and Noah Lugeons team up for a weekly attempt to prove that if god existed, his PR couldn't possibly be this bad.
Podcast website
ComedyLeisureTV & Film

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