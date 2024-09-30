In this week’s episode, we’ll see how believing in reality did at the polls, the Church of England come clean about a scandal Justin the nick of time, and we’ll learn that apparently we were playing Minecraft wrong.
---
Guest Links:
Check out more from Marsh on Be Reasonable and Skeptics with a K
Check out the Bibliowrecks podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bibliowrecks/id1702968867
https://open.spotify.com/show/7ICdAsxUvIfNuboh6Jpk8Q
Headlines:
Atheist election roundup: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/how-the-2024-elections-went-for-openly
The Satanic Temple introduces 'Hellion Academy' at Bristol Tennessee Middle School
https://newschannel9.com/news/local/satanic-temple-introduces-hellion-academy-in-response-to-tennessee-religious-bill
The Satanic Temple introduces 'Hellion Academy' at Bristol Tennessee Middle School
Church covered up 'abhorrent' abuse, report finds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cje0y3gqw1po
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over Church abuse scandal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cj505ygdp17t
Dems try on irrational “stolen election” conspiracy theories: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/nov/12/threads-posts/no-elon-musks-starlink-wasnt-used-to-rig-the-2024/
One million mom’s freaks out over Pandora ad
https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/pandora-be-love-ad-sparks-controversy/
Scientology-linked UK rehab centre falls foul of charity regulator
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/oct/20/scientology-linked-uk-rehab-centre-falls-foul-of-charity-regulator
1:00:00
612: Recrudescent Edition
In this week’s episode, sane America clenches for four more years, Tucker Carlson grapples with his outer demons, and we’ll read some more of the upcoming Oklahoma science curriculum.
Headlines:
Election results: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/06/us/politics/trump-wins-presidency.html
Lieutenant Governor of Florida tells people not to “vote like an atheist”: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/at-anti-abortion-rally-florida-lt
Thanks to RFK Jr, Trump is considering a ban on vaccines, water fluoridation, and Cheez-Its: https://www.wonkette.com/p/trump-may-end-water-fluoridation
The video Heath was talking about: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_OjKe4BuDE
Afghan women barred from speaking to one another: https://www.the-independent.com/asia/south-asia/afghanistan-taliban-bans-women-voices-education-b2641453.html
Tucker Carlson claims a 'demon' attack left him bleeding in bed: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/01/tucker-carlson-demon-attack
1:00:00
611: Politic or Treat Edition
In this week’s episode, JD Vance defends cringey losers who everyone laughs at,, Chick-fil-A becomes a DISRUPTOR in the homophobic sandwich multimedia sector, and we’ll finally learn our master plan.
Guest Links:
Check out the Books That Burn blog: https://reviews.booksthatburn.com/
Headlines:
JD Vance responds to Christian students mocked at Harris rally; protester warns about 'spiritual warfare':
https://www.christianpost.com/news/jd-vance-responds-to-christian-students-mocked-at-harris-rally.html
Vatican unveils new anime mascot: https://comicbook.com/anime/news/anime-character-the-vatican-catholic-japan/
Milwaukee man injured by fallen Eruv: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2024/10/04/after-fallen-wire-injures-milwaukee-cyclist-orthodox-jewish-group-apologizes/75473960007/
Chick-fil-A isn’t just launching a streaming service — it’s a whole entertainment app: https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/chick-fil-a-play-app-streaming-service-rcna176578
This Week in Misogyny:
Vatican calls for more lady stuff, but only a little more: https://religionnews.com/2024/10/26/in-vatican-summits-final-document-delegates-call-for-more-lay-and-female-church-leaders/
Pastor suggests publicly executing women to combat false rape allegations: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/pastor-if-we-publicly-execute-a-few
1:00:00
610: First Last Supper Edition
In this week’s episode, the Catholic Church gives a whole new meaning to Powerball Lotto, somebody finally connects the dots between hurricanes and eating babies, and we’ll open the trunk Eli keeps Don Ford in once again.
See us live in Nashville, Tennessee on December 7th!
Headlines:
Archdiocese of LA settles child sex abuse claims for $880 million: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/catholic-archdiocese-of-los-angeles
Satanic Temple opens 'religious' abortion clinic, promotes 'abortion ritual': https://www.christianpost.com/news/satanic-temple-opens-religious-abortion-clinic.html
Catholics claim "bigotry" after Gretchen Whitmer feeds podcast host a chip: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/catholics-claim-bigotry-after-gretchen
Mormons testing out sleeveless magic underwear: https://edition.pagesuite.com/popovers/dynamic_article_popover.aspx
QAnon Idiots Are Pizzagating Hurricanes Now: https://www.wonkette.com/p/qanon-idiots-are-pizzagating-hurricanes
1:00:00
609: Pumpkin Spice Edition
On this week’s episode: Marsh will appear magically for some headlines ... Neal Stephenson fans love that Snow Crash allusion ... And Anna Bosnick will join us to remind us that the Christians have the worst version of everything.
Headlines:
Glenn Beck appears on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show to say he quit Fox News for Jesus: https://www.christianpost.com/news/glenn-beck-torches-fox-news-as-source-of-spiritual-evil.html?utm_source=ICYMI&utm_campaign=ICYMI&utm_medium=newsletter
Public Comment Notice Regarding Reaccreditation of the Naturopathic Doctoral (ND) Program offered by Bastyr University:
https://cnme.org/
Pastor claims he miraculously cured a man hospitalized due to voting for Democrats: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/pastor-claims-he-miraculously-cured
NBA player explains why he abruptly retired at 21: 'I gave up basketball to follow Jesus': https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-player-aj-griffin-explains-why-he-abruptly-retired-21-i-gave-up-basketball-follow-jesus
https://people.com/former-first-round-pick-says-hes-leaving-nba-to-become-minister-8720385
A weekly look at religion and the stupidity that breeds it. Hosts Noah Lugeons, Heath Enwright, and Eli Bosnick delve into theistic attempts to intrude on the secular world in an unflinching expose on just how juvenile the whole god thing is.