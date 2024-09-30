Powered by RND
The Scathing Atheist

Puzzle in a Thunderstorm, LLC
Religion & SpiritualityComedy

Available Episodes

  • 613: Dear Waaabby Edition
    In this week’s episode, we’ll see how believing in reality did at the polls, the Church of England come clean about a scandal Justin the nick of time, and we’ll learn that apparently we were playing Minecraft wrong. --- To make a per episode donation at Patreon.com, click here: http://www.patreon.com/ScathingAtheist To buy our book, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Outbreak-Crisis-Religion-Ruined-Pandemic/dp/B08L2HSVS8/ If you see a news story you think we might be interested in, you can send it here: [email protected] To check out our sister show, The Skepticrat, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/the-skepticrat To check out our sister show’s hot friend, God Awful Movies, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/god-awful-movies To check out our half-sister show, Citation Needed, click here: http://citationpod.com/ To check out our sister show’s sister show, D and D minus, click here: https://danddminus.libsyn.com/ --- Guest Links: Check out more from Marsh on Be Reasonable and Skeptics with a K Check out the Bibliowrecks podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bibliowrecks/id1702968867 https://open.spotify.com/show/7ICdAsxUvIfNuboh6Jpk8Q --- Headlines: Atheist election roundup: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/how-the-2024-elections-went-for-openly The Satanic Temple introduces 'Hellion Academy' at Bristol Tennessee Middle School https://newschannel9.com/news/local/satanic-temple-introduces-hellion-academy-in-response-to-tennessee-religious-bill The Satanic Temple introduces 'Hellion Academy' at Bristol Tennessee Middle School Church covered up 'abhorrent' abuse, report finds https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cje0y3gqw1po  Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over Church abuse scandal https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cj505ygdp17t  Dems try on irrational “stolen election” conspiracy theories: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/nov/12/threads-posts/no-elon-musks-starlink-wasnt-used-to-rig-the-2024/ One million mom’s freaks out over Pandora ad https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/pandora-be-love-ad-sparks-controversy/ Scientology-linked UK rehab centre falls foul of charity regulator https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/oct/20/scientology-linked-uk-rehab-centre-falls-foul-of-charity-regulator 
    1:00:00
  • 612: Recrudescent Edition
    In this week’s episode, sane America clenches for four more years, Tucker Carlson grapples with his outer demons, and we’ll read some more of the upcoming Oklahoma science curriculum. --- To make a per episode donation at Patreon.com, click here: http://www.patreon.com/ScathingAtheist To buy our book, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Outbreak-Crisis-Religion-Ruined-Pandemic/dp/B08L2HSVS8/ If you see a news story you think we might be interested in, you can send it here: [email protected] To check out our sister show, The Skepticrat, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/the-skepticrat To check out our sister show’s hot friend, God Awful Movies, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/god-awful-movies To check out our half-sister show, Citation Needed, click here: http://citationpod.com/ To check out our sister show’s sister show, D and D minus, click here: https://danddminus.libsyn.com/ --- Headlines: Election results: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/06/us/politics/trump-wins-presidency.html Lieutenant Governor of Florida tells people not to “vote like an atheist”: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/at-anti-abortion-rally-florida-lt Thanks to RFK Jr, Trump is considering a ban on vaccines, water fluoridation, and Cheez-Its: https://www.wonkette.com/p/trump-may-end-water-fluoridation The video Heath was talking about: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_OjKe4BuDE Afghan women barred from speaking to one another: https://www.the-independent.com/asia/south-asia/afghanistan-taliban-bans-women-voices-education-b2641453.html Tucker Carlson claims a 'demon' attack left him bleeding in bed: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/01/tucker-carlson-demon-attack
    1:00:00
  • 611: Politic or Treat Edition
    In this week’s episode, JD Vance defends cringey losers who everyone laughs at,, Chick-fil-A becomes a DISRUPTOR in the homophobic sandwich multimedia sector, and we’ll finally learn our master plan. --- To make a per episode donation at Patreon.com, click here: http://www.patreon.com/ScathingAtheist To buy our book, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Outbreak-Crisis-Religion-Ruined-Pandemic/dp/B08L2HSVS8/ If you see a news story you think we might be interested in, you can send it here: [email protected] To check out our sister show, The Skepticrat, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/the-skepticrat To check out our sister show’s hot friend, God Awful Movies, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/god-awful-movies To check out our half-sister show, Citation Needed, click here: http://citationpod.com/ To check out our sister show’s sister show, D and D minus, click here: https://danddminus.libsyn.com/ --- Guest Links: Check out the Books That Burn blog: https://reviews.booksthatburn.com/ --- Headlines: JD Vance responds to Christian students mocked at Harris rally; protester warns about 'spiritual warfare': https://www.christianpost.com/news/jd-vance-responds-to-christian-students-mocked-at-harris-rally.html Vatican unveils new anime mascot: https://comicbook.com/anime/news/anime-character-the-vatican-catholic-japan/ Milwaukee man injured by fallen Eruv: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2024/10/04/after-fallen-wire-injures-milwaukee-cyclist-orthodox-jewish-group-apologizes/75473960007/ Chick-fil-A isn’t just launching a streaming service — it’s a whole entertainment app: https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/chick-fil-a-play-app-streaming-service-rcna176578 --- This Week in Misogyny: Vatican calls for more lady stuff, but only a little more: https://religionnews.com/2024/10/26/in-vatican-summits-final-document-delegates-call-for-more-lay-and-female-church-leaders/ Pastor suggests publicly executing women to combat false rape allegations: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/pastor-if-we-publicly-execute-a-few
    1:00:00
  • 610: First Last Supper Edition
    In this week’s episode, the Catholic Church gives a whole new meaning to Powerball Lotto, somebody finally connects the dots between hurricanes and eating babies, and we’ll open the trunk Eli keeps Don Ford in once again. --- See us live in Nashville, Tennessee on December 7th! To make a per episode donation at Patreon.com, click here: http://www.patreon.com/ScathingAtheist To buy our book, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Outbreak-Crisis-Religion-Ruined-Pandemic/dp/B08L2HSVS8/ If you see a news story you think we might be interested in, you can send it here: [email protected] To check out our sister show, The Skepticrat, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/the-skepticrat To check out our sister show’s hot friend, God Awful Movies, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/god-awful-movies To check out our half-sister show, Citation Needed, click here: http://citationpod.com/ To check out our sister show’s sister show, D and D minus, click here: https://danddminus.libsyn.com/ --- Headlines: Archdiocese of LA settles child sex abuse claims for $880 million: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/catholic-archdiocese-of-los-angeles Satanic Temple opens 'religious' abortion clinic, promotes 'abortion ritual': https://www.christianpost.com/news/satanic-temple-opens-religious-abortion-clinic.html Catholics claim "bigotry" after Gretchen Whitmer feeds podcast host a chip: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/catholics-claim-bigotry-after-gretchen Mormons testing out sleeveless magic underwear: https://edition.pagesuite.com/popovers/dynamic_article_popover.aspx QAnon Idiots Are Pizzagating Hurricanes Now: https://www.wonkette.com/p/qanon-idiots-are-pizzagating-hurricanes
    1:00:00
  • 609: Pumpkin Spice Edition
    On this week’s episode: Marsh will appear magically for some headlines ... Neal Stephenson fans love that Snow Crash allusion ... And Anna Bosnick will join us to remind us that the Christians have the worst version of everything. --- To make a per episode donation at Patreon.com, click here: http://www.patreon.com/ScathingAtheist To buy our book, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Outbreak-Crisis-Religion-Ruined-Pandemic/dp/B08L2HSVS8/ If you see a news story you think we might be interested in, you can send it here: [email protected] To check out our sister show, The Skepticrat, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/the-skepticrat To check out our sister show’s hot friend, God Awful Movies, click here: https://audioboom.com/channel/god-awful-movies To check out our half-sister show, Citation Needed, click here: http://citationpod.com/ To check out our sister show’s sister show, D and D minus, click here: https://danddminus.libsyn.com/ To hear more from our intrepid audio engineer Morgan Clarke, click here: https://www.morganclarkemusic.com/ Help support the show by checking out our sponsor: https://factormeals.com/scathing50 (code: scathing50) --- Headlines: Glenn Beck appears on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show to say he quit Fox News for Jesus: https://www.christianpost.com/news/glenn-beck-torches-fox-news-as-source-of-spiritual-evil.html?utm_source=ICYMI&utm_campaign=ICYMI&utm_medium=newsletter Public Comment Notice Regarding Reaccreditation of the Naturopathic Doctoral (ND) Program offered by Bastyr University: https://cnme.org/ Pastor claims he miraculously cured a man hospitalized due to voting for Democrats: https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/pastor-claims-he-miraculously-cured NBA player explains why he abruptly retired at 21: 'I gave up basketball to follow Jesus': https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-player-aj-griffin-explains-why-he-abruptly-retired-21-i-gave-up-basketball-follow-jesus https://people.com/former-first-round-pick-says-hes-leaving-nba-to-become-minister-8720385
    1:01:44

About The Scathing Atheist

A weekly look at religion and the stupidity that breeds it. Hosts Noah Lugeons, Heath Enwright, and Eli Bosnick delve into theistic attempts to intrude on the secular world in an unflinching expose on just how juvenile the whole god thing is.
