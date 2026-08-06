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Perez Hilton Update, Lindsay Clancy Trial Sheds More Light, Jax Taylor "DEEPLY" In Love w/ Publicist??08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Today we've got a jam-packed episode: the latest on the Perez Hilton situation and what's new since our last update, plus fresh details emerging from the Lindsay Clancy trial that shed more light on the case. And to close things out — Jax Taylor is apparently "deeply" in love with his publicist? We break down what he's saying and what it means for his love life post-Brittany.
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📌 In this video:
00:00 Intro
06:45 Perez Hilton update
35:15 Lindsay Clancy trial details
59:45 Jax Taylor & his publicist, The Valley thoughts
💬 Let us know your thoughts in the comments — agree or disagree?
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Perez Hilton's Dark Spiral On Livestream - WTF TIKTOK? Plus, Brittany Cartwright & Bravo Updates08/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!):
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Lindsay Clancy Trial HEARTBREAKING Diary Entries, Goncalves Family Speak Out After Kohberger, Laura Owens Update & More08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
11:45 Updates on the Nancy Guthrie Investigation
22:15 Kaylee Goncalves Family Speaks Out
09:45 Deep Dive into Lindsay Clancy's Journals and Mental Health
30:30 Legal Proceedings in the Lindsay Clancy Case
57:00 Celebrity Gossip: Tom Sandoval and Laura Owens
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Jax Taylor Accuses Brittany Cartwright Of Career SABOTAGE, House of Stassi, Lindsay Clancy Trial08/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Big drama and big headlines in today's video! 🎙️
Jax Taylor is speaking out with explosive claims that Brittany Cartwright deliberately sabotaged his career — we're breaking down everything he said and what it means for their already messy split. Plus, all the latest tea from House of Stassi and what it reveals about the Vanderpump Rules crew's next chapter.
We're also covering the latest updates in the Lindsay Clancy trial, plus what Nancy Guthrie has been sharing amid it all. Stay tuned for full breakdowns, reactions, and analysis on all of it.
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💬 Drop your thoughts in the comments — what do you think is really going on with Jax and Brittany?
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the episode and main themes
01:51 Deep dive into 'House of Stassi' and its compelling storytelling
03:48 Controversies surrounding Stasi's past and her role as executive producer
41:30 Celebrity drama: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and social media conflicts
51:10 Legal cases: Lindsay Clancy and the trial insights
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BREAKING: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Released! Jared Leto Allegations Spark Drama, & Lindsay Clancy Trial Day 407/31/2026 | 1h 13 mins.In this episode, we're diving into the latest wave of celebrity headlines and internet chatter. We break down the renewed conversation around Jared Leto and the allegations that keep resurfacing, plus the swirling rumors involving Timothy Busfield. We also unpack a theory making the rounds about the Lindsay Clancy case, and cap it off with the ongoing back-and-forth between Chelsea Handler and Joe Rogan.
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Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Weekend Updates
09:38 Genuine Friendships in Reality Shows and Casting Choices
14:41 Nancy Guthrie Investigation: New Developments and Public Tips
18:42 Sheriff Nanos' Statements and Family Involvement
22:58 Nancy Guthrie Case: DNA and Evidence Challenges
26:05 Lindsay Clancy Trial: Court Proceedings and Evidence
45:50 Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes and Public Tips
54:47 Jared Leto Allegations and Hollywood Scandals
01:00:16 Hollywood Controversies: Jared Leto and Timothy Busfield
01:08:12 Podcast Earnings and Celebrity Income Disparities
01:12:41 Celebrity Opinions and Social Media Critiques
01:13:19 Closing Remarks and Personal Updates
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About Daily Dose of Dana
Your daily hit of everything you're not supposed to care about (but definitely do). Every day, Dana breaks down the biggest celebrity drama, wildest scandals, messiest reality TV moments, and true crime cases that have everyone talking — with zero filter and maximum snark. Think of it as catching up with your most plugged-in friend who somehow already knows everything before it hits the group chat. New episodes drop daily M-F, so you're never behind on the chaos!Podcast website
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