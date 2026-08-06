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Daily Dose of Dana

Dana Bowling
After ShowsEntertainment News
Daily Dose of Dana
Latest episode

865 episodes

  • Daily Dose of Dana

    Perez Hilton Update, Lindsay Clancy Trial Sheds More Light, Jax Taylor "DEEPLY" In Love w/ Publicist??

    08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Today we've got a jam-packed episode: the latest on the Perez Hilton situation and what's new since our last update, plus fresh details emerging from the Lindsay Clancy trial that shed more light on the case. And to close things out — Jax Taylor is apparently "deeply" in love with his publicist? We break down what he's saying and what it means for his love life post-Brittany.

     

    🔔 Subscribe for daily pop culture recaps, celebrity drama breakdowns, and the hottest takes on everything trending right now.

     

    📌 In this video:

    00:00 Intro

    06:45 Perez Hilton update

    35:15 Lindsay Clancy trial details

    59:45 Jax Taylor & his publicist, The Valley thoughts

     

    💬 Let us know your thoughts in the comments — agree or disagree?

     

    👍 Like this video if you want more daily coverage like this

    🔁 Share with a friend who needs to catch up on the tea

     

    Sponsored By:

    Laundry Sauce: Make laundry day the best day of the week! Get 20% off your entire order @LaundrySauce with code DAILYDOSE at https://laundrysauce.com/DAILYDOSE  #laundrysaucepod

     

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    🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!): https://www.patreon.com/Danabowling
    📬 Newsletter: https://www.dailydosepod.com/newsletter
    👕 Merch: https://www.dailydosepod.com/store
    👥 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1053529642274540
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  • Daily Dose of Dana

    Perez Hilton's Dark Spiral On Livestream - WTF TIKTOK? Plus, Brittany Cartwright & Bravo Updates

    08/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!):
    https://www.patreon.com/Danabowling

    📬 Newsletter: https://www.dailydosepod.com/newsletter

    👕 Merch: https://www.dailydosepod.com/store

    👥 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1053529642274540

    📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisdanabowling/

    🐦 X: https://x.com/imdanabowling

    🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisdanabowling?lang=en

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  • Daily Dose of Dana

    Lindsay Clancy Trial HEARTBREAKING Diary Entries, Goncalves Family Speak Out After Kohberger, Laura Owens Update & More

    08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Chapters

     

    00:00 Introduction and Show Overview

    11:45 Updates on the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

    22:15 Kaylee Goncalves Family Speaks Out

    09:45 Deep Dive into Lindsay Clancy's Journals and Mental Health

    30:30 Legal Proceedings in the Lindsay Clancy Case

    57:00 Celebrity Gossip: Tom Sandoval and Laura Owens

     

     

    Sponsored By:

    Laundry Sauce: Make laundry day the best day of the week! Get 20% off your entire order @LaundrySauce with code DAILYDOSE at https://laundrysauce.com/DAILYDOSE  #laundrysaucepod

     

    Olipop: Get a free can of OLIPOP:

    ○ Buy any 2 cans of Olipop in store, and we'll pay you back for one

    ○ Works on single cans of any flavor, any retailer

    ○ URL: https://drinkolipop.com/DANA

     

    Quince: Add something simple to your routine. Go to Quince.com/dailydose for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. That's Q-U-I-N-C-E dot com slash dailydose for free shipping and 365-day returns. Quince.com/dailydose. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

     

    🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!): https://www.patreon.com/Danabowling
    📬 Newsletter: https://www.dailydosepod.com/newsletter
    👕 Merch: https://www.dailydosepod.com/store
    👥 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1053529642274540
    📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisdanabowling/
    🐦 X: https://x.com/imdanabowling
    🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisdanabowling?lang=en

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  • Daily Dose of Dana

    Jax Taylor Accuses Brittany Cartwright Of Career SABOTAGE, House of Stassi, Lindsay Clancy Trial

    08/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Big drama and big headlines in today's video! 🎙️

     

    Jax Taylor is speaking out with explosive claims that Brittany Cartwright deliberately sabotaged his career — we're breaking down everything he said and what it means for their already messy split. Plus, all the latest tea from House of Stassi and what it reveals about the Vanderpump Rules crew's next chapter.

     

    We're also covering the latest updates in the Lindsay Clancy trial, plus what Nancy Guthrie has been sharing amid it all. Stay tuned for full breakdowns, reactions, and analysis on all of it.

     

    🔔 Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on your favorite Bravo stars and the biggest trending stories.

     

    👍 Like this video if you're following along with the drama!

    💬 Drop your thoughts in the comments — what do you think is really going on with Jax and Brittany?

     

    Chapters

     

    00:00 Introduction to the episode and main themes

    01:51 Deep dive into 'House of Stassi' and its compelling storytelling

    03:48 Controversies surrounding Stasi's past and her role as executive producer

    41:30 Celebrity drama: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and social media conflicts

    51:10 Legal cases: Lindsay Clancy and the trial insights

     

    Sponsored By:

    Laundry Sauce: Make laundry day the best day of the week! Get 20% off your entire order @LaundrySauce with code DAILYDOSE at https://laundrysauce.com/DAILYDOSE  #laundrysaucepod

     

    Olipop: Get a free can of OLIPOP:

    ○ Buy any 2 cans of Olipop in store, and we'll pay you back for one

    ○ Works on single cans of any flavor, any retailer

    ○ URL: https://drinkolipop.com/DANA

     

    Quince: Add something simple to your routine. Go to Quince.com/dailydose for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. That's Q-U-I-N-C-E dot com slash dailydose for free shipping and 365-day returns. Quince.com/dailydose. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

     

    🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!): https://www.patreon.com/Danabowling
    📬 Newsletter: https://www.dailydosepod.com/newsletter
    👕 Merch: https://www.dailydosepod.com/store
    👥 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1053529642274540
    📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisdanabowling/
    🐦 X: https://x.com/imdanabowling
    🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisdanabowling?lang=en

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  • Daily Dose of Dana

    BREAKING: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Released! Jared Leto Allegations Spark Drama, & Lindsay Clancy Trial Day 4

    07/31/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    In this episode, we're diving into the latest wave of celebrity headlines and internet chatter. We break down the renewed conversation around Jared Leto and the allegations that keep resurfacing, plus the swirling rumors involving Timothy Busfield. We also unpack a theory making the rounds about the Lindsay Clancy case, and cap it off with the ongoing back-and-forth between Chelsea Handler and Joe Rogan.

     

    🔔 Subscribe for more pop culture breakdowns and hot topic discussions

    👍 Like this video if you want more content like this

    💬 Drop a comment with your take

     

    Chapters

     

    00:00 Introduction and Weekend Updates

    09:38 Genuine Friendships in Reality Shows and Casting Choices

    14:41 Nancy Guthrie Investigation: New Developments and Public Tips

    18:42 Sheriff Nanos' Statements and Family Involvement

    22:58 Nancy Guthrie Case: DNA and Evidence Challenges

    26:05 Lindsay Clancy Trial: Court Proceedings and Evidence

    45:50 Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes and Public Tips

    54:47 Jared Leto Allegations and Hollywood Scandals

    01:00:16 Hollywood Controversies: Jared Leto and Timothy Busfield

    01:08:12 Podcast Earnings and Celebrity Income Disparities

    01:12:41 Celebrity Opinions and Social Media Critiques

    01:13:19 Closing Remarks and Personal Updates

    🎁 Patreon (new episodes every weekend!): https://www.patreon.com/Danabowling
    📬 Newsletter: https://www.dailydosepod.com/newsletter
    👕 Merch: https://www.dailydosepod.com/store
    👥 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1053529642274540
    📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisdanabowling/
    🐦 X: https://x.com/imdanabowling
    🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisdanabowling?lang=en

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Daily Dose of Dana
Your daily hit of everything you're not supposed to care about (but definitely do). Every day, Dana breaks down the biggest celebrity drama, wildest scandals, messiest reality TV moments, and true crime cases that have everyone talking — with zero filter and maximum snark. Think of it as catching up with your most plugged-in friend who somehow already knows everything before it hits the group chat. New episodes drop daily M-F, so you're never behind on the chaos!
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