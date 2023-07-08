Tell Me It's NOT About Tom! Carole Radziwill Shares BTS on RHONY

Happy Thursday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I talk all about Carole's insights into what really went down behind the scenes of RHONY and thoughts on Bethenny. We also cover Terry Dubrow's scary medical emergency and how Heather saved his life. We also chat RHOC and Shannon freaking out (again)!