Kyle Richards Stars in Morgan Wade's Music Video But Don't Speculate, K?
Happy Friday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I talk all about the biggest music video since Thriller and I Will Always Love You... Morgan Wade's "Fall In Love With Me" starring wife and mom Kyle Richards. Make it make sense.... HAVE AN AMAZING WEEKEND!!!
8/11/2023
36:09
Tell Me It's NOT About Tom! Carole Radziwill Shares BTS on RHONY
Happy Thursday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I talk all about Carole's insights into what really went down behind the scenes of RHONY and thoughts on Bethenny. We also cover Terry Dubrow's scary medical emergency and how Heather saved his life. We also chat RHOC and Shannon freaking out (again)!
8/10/2023
30:16
When Production Has to Get Involved, It's NEVER GOOD!
Happy Wednesday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I talk all about the horrendous behavior we saw this week on Below Deck Down Under and the Big Brother guest who said something SHOCKING on the live feeds. Plus, we talk about Jeff Lewis on WWHL and other Housewife updates! UPDATE: Luke Valentine has officially been removed from the house as of Wednesday at noon pst
8/9/2023
27:40
How Does Andy Cohen Feel About Bethenny These Days?
Happy Tuesday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I talk all about Bethenny, the polarizing nature of her and her thoughts and where we think Andy Cohen stands in all of this. We also chat Tori Spelling and my RHONY thoughts!
8/8/2023
32:55
Taylor Swift Makes LA a Happier Place & Bethenny is Mad at Us
Happy Monday, Dosers - Let's Get Into It! Today I cover my incredible experience at the Taylor Swift concert here in LA on Saturday night and all of the celebs that I knew were there! We then talk about Bethenny ranting and deleting angry videos, and some more fun gossip!
Join former Casting Director turned Brand Strategist Dana Bowling as she shares daily musings on celebrity news, pop culture, and reviewing really good/bad tv. She also talks about living in LA, starting a business from home, being a mom to two unruly boys, married to a Reality TV director of photography, exercise and Sauvignon Blanc. Subscribe now to join the Daily Dose community and get your daily dose of entertainment with Dana!