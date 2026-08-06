Big drama and big headlines in today's video! 🎙️







Jax Taylor is speaking out with explosive claims that Brittany Cartwright deliberately sabotaged his career — we're breaking down everything he said and what it means for their already messy split. Plus, all the latest tea from House of Stassi and what it reveals about the Vanderpump Rules crew's next chapter.







We're also covering the latest updates in the Lindsay Clancy trial, plus what Nancy Guthrie has been sharing amid it all. Stay tuned for full breakdowns, reactions, and analysis on all of it.







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👍 Like this video if you're following along with the drama!



💬 Drop your thoughts in the comments — what do you think is really going on with Jax and Brittany?







Chapters







00:00 Introduction to the episode and main themes



01:51 Deep dive into 'House of Stassi' and its compelling storytelling



03:48 Controversies surrounding Stasi's past and her role as executive producer



41:30 Celebrity drama: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and social media conflicts



51:10 Legal cases: Lindsay Clancy and the trial insights







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