Is Daredevil: Born Again Repeating a Big Marvel Disney+ Mistake?
Daredevil Born again brings back Frank Castle as the Punisher...bt is the show making a mistake by only focusing on Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
30:39
Doctor Doom and Iron Man Connection CONFIRMED - MCU Reboot Explained
Doctor Doom is connected to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man says Doomsday and Secret Wars directors, the Russo Brothers! They also discuss the upcoming MCU reboot and how these two Avengers films are a new "beginning."
28:23
Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 BREAKDOWN - Marvel Easter Eggs You Missed!
Daredevil Born Again features the official return of Frank Castle's the Punisher, as Matt Murdock goes on a personal journey of forgiveness. The Kingpin reveals what happened to Adam..and maybe there's a tease for the Young Avengers!
30:50
Is Marvel Hiding a SECRET X-Men Movie From Us?
Is Marvel hiding a secret X-Men movie? There are 2 Marvel movies on the calendar that have not yet been officially announced, so we are working to uncover this mystery. Is it a Secret X-Men film? The Young Avengers? Old man Logan?
37:53
Daredevil: Born Again - How a Hero becomes a Villain
Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 shows Matt Murdock breaking a seal of confidentiality and upending a case...and we think this is all pat of a pattern that will show him slipping to the dark side later In the season.
ScreenCrush Rewind tackles all the movie and TV hot topics, offering reviews and analysis of Marvel, Star Wars, and everything you care about right now. Hosted by Ryan Arey, and featuring a panel of industry professionals.