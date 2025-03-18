Is Marvel Hiding a SECRET X-Men Movie From Us?

Is Marvel hiding a secret X-Men movie? There are 2 Marvel movies on the calendar that have not yet been officially announced, so we are working to uncover this mystery. Is it a Secret X-Men film? The Young Avengers? Old man Logan?