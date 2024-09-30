Ruined is a weekly movie podcast in which horror aficionado Halle Kiefer unpacks a different spooky film for her squeamish friend and co-host, Alison Leiby, who...

Halle and Alison go underwater to learn about outer space to ruin Sphere. Follow @ruinedpodcast on Instagram and Twitter. Join us at www.patreon.com/ruinedpodcast for exclusive episodes and video content!

Halle and Alison manage their own fears and the characters' baggage to ruin Fall.

Halle and Alison deal with some very dangerous and strangely prompt weather while ruining The Fog.

About Ruined with Alison Leiby and Halle Kiefer

Ruined is a weekly movie podcast in which horror aficionado Halle Kiefer unpacks a different spooky film for her squeamish friend and co-host, Alison Leiby, who can’t stomach watching horror herself, but is dying to know the twists. Every week the hosts "ruin" a horror movie, from slashers to home invasions, creature features to the supernatural, they cover it all! Horror fans, scaredy cats, and film buffs are all welcome. Listen to new episodes of Ruined every Tuesday.