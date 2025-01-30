Episode 1: Tyler & Ashley Announce Divorce + LIB Season 8

Allow us to introduce ourselves!! @storytimewithrikkii & @therealityashley have joined forces to bring you the all the deets of Reality TV. We intended to just introduce ourselves but thanks to the news that recently broke that Tyler & Ashley from Love Is Blind season 7' are getting divorced, we have much to discuss. In this episode we discuss the divorce announcement, some rumors going around, some season 8 cast info, and a little Perfect Match. We hope you love it!