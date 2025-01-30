SURPRISE!! We are back already! Since the cast dropped the tea has been non-stop so we had to pop in on you guys and tell you whats been brewing. Love Is Blind Season 8 officially dropped their trailer this week which gave away A LOT! So lets get into this super quick, TEA DROP!!!
26:10
Episode 2: Love Is Blind Season 8 Cast Reveal and Tea
Rikkii and Ashley go over the just-released cast of Season 8 of Love Is Blind, set in Minneapolis. They also drop some piping hot tea about one of the cast members allegedly expecting a baby, and some behind the scenes information about what to expect from the first six episodes. Buckle up and get ready for a wild season because the receipts are already receipting and we are just getting started! We hope you enjoy!
Allow us to introduce ourselves!! @storytimewithrikkii & @therealityashley have joined forces to bring you the all the deets of Reality TV. We intended to just introduce ourselves but thanks to the news that recently broke that Tyler & Ashley from Love Is Blind season 7' are getting divorced, we have much to discuss.
In this episode we discuss the divorce announcement, some rumors going around, some season 8 cast info, and a little Perfect Match. We hope you love it!
Get ready to grab your favorite drink and settle in because Reality Receipts is here to give you all the latest, juiciest gossip from the world of reality TV! Hosted by StorytimeWithRikkii and RealityAshley—two of the most trusted, hilarious, and sharp-witted tea spillers in the game—this podcast brings you an unfiltered, no-holds-barred take on everything happening in the reality TV universe. Each week, Rikkii and Ashley dive deep into the biggest headlines, viral moments, and behind-the-scenes drama that’s making waves on your favorite reality shows. Here we go!!!