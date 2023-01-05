What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Each week, horror fans Mikey and Paige will take Horror ... More
267 - Phantasm 2
"After ten years... the ball is back!"Join the gang while we head back into the bonkers world of Phantasm after all these years? Do we try to break this movie down logically? No. How could we. But we do have loads of fun walking you through this insane sequel. Enjoy!
5/1/2023
1:45:56
266 - The Menu
"A movie about class where the rich fight the rich and the poor only survive because the rich allow it"Join the gang in this extra long episode about a movie that some people love and some people hate and both are right. All we know is that there is no way we'd make it out alive.
4/24/2023
2:25:00
265 - Deadstream
"It's like if Todd was stuck in a haunted house"A disgraced internet personality attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life. Will Todd... I am Shawn make it through the night in one piece? Find out now.
4/17/2023
1:49:08
264 - Pearl
"May I have this dance?"Join the Gang while we head back to a vaguely WW1 time period for a case study into how Pearl started murdering. Will Paige and just absolutely fall in love with the aesthetic? Will Todd dig the mid century Disney vibe of the movie, Will Mikey's policy of assuming all hot women that are into him are murderers save him from Mia Goth? Find out now!
4/10/2023
1:55:01
263 - Prey for the Devil
"Once you know the Devil, the Devil knows you."Join the gang while we jump into this insane world where it seems like the Catholic church runs everything and they have definitive proof that god exists. Seriously this movie is wild and it takes wild swings at things that are insane. So naturally, this episode is also insane. Enjoy!
