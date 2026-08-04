“Alien King George can go fuck yourself.”

This week's scariest movie is... Independence Day. This film has everything: Fruitopia Breakthroughs, Dolphin Wives, And a movie so good there is No Way it's a Michael Bay Film. If you love 90s smoke shows, holy pigeon plot logic, and alien ship nipples, this episode's for you!

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Up Next: Hell House LLC II: The Aberdeen Hotel

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