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The Horror Virgin

The Horror Virgin
ComedyFilm Reviews
The Horror Virgin
Latest episode

450 episodes

  • The Horror Virgin

    442 - Companion

    08/03/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    “That’s the reason Jack Quaid named his Goo Goo doll Iris.”
    This week’s scariest movie is... Companion. This film has everything: robot breakups, Toaster Targeted victory speeches, And an LLM that can give you hand jibbers. If you love electric-corkscrew morality tales, premium meet-cute loot boxes, and High School Musical class warfare, this episode’s for you!
    Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
    What did you think of our episode on Companion? Tell us on social media @HorrorVirgin FB/IG, @HorrorVirginPod Twitter
    Up Next: Lake Mungo (2008)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Horror Virgin

    441 - Backrooms

    07/27/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    “Too much labyrinth, not enough Bowie.”
    This week’s scariest movie is... Backrooms. This film has everything: Lightning Plumbers, Sappy Blood, and your uncle’s worst vacation shirt. If you love IKEA survival plans, out-of-network pirates, and Medieval Times thirst traps, this episode’s for you!
    Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
    What did you think of our episode on Backrooms? Tell us on social media @HorrorVirgin FB/IG, @HorrorVirginPod Twitter
    Up Next: Companion
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Horror Virgin

    440 - Obsession

    07/20/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    “It’s kind of like an incel found a monkey’s paw.”
    This week’s scariest movie is... Obsession. This film has everything: Cinderblock cockblocking, post-traumatic stress dinners, And white-picket-fence lives built on questionably enchanted chemistry. If you love Calvin Klein horror fragrances, music-store staffing conspiracies, and Canadian Fruitopia dealers, this episode’s for you!
    Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
    What did you think of our episode on Obsession? Tell us on social media @HorrorVirgin on Facebook and Instagram, or @HorrorVirginPod on Twitter.
    Up Next: Backrooms
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Horror Virgin

    439 - Hell House LLC 2

    07/13/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    “It’s clearly haunted. You dodged a bullet. Don’t chase that bullet down.”
    This week’s scariest movie is... Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel. This film has everything: hotel-fucking ghost hunters, rocket-scientist sex magic, And selectively enforced body-cam rules. If you love drop-ceiling gallows, Go Fish jam bands, and arguments held safely outside, this episode’s for you!
    Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
    What did you think of our episode on Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel? Tell us on social media @HorrorVirgin FB/IG, @HorrorVirginPod Twitter
    Up Next: Obsession
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Horror Virgin

    438 - Independence Day

    07/06/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    “Alien King George can go fuck yourself.”
    This week's scariest movie is... Independence Day. This film has everything: Fruitopia Breakthroughs, Dolphin Wives, And a movie so good there is No Way it's a Michael Bay Film. If you love 90s smoke shows, holy pigeon plot logic, and alien ship nipples, this episode's for you!
    Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
    What did you think of our episode on Independence Day? Tell us on social media @HorrorVirgin FB/IG, @HorrorVirginPod Twitter
    Up Next: Hell House LLC II: The Aberdeen Hotel
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Horror Virgin
What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Each week, horror fan Paige will take Horror Virgin Todd through the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time. We’ll discuss classics as well as fan favorites, with the occasional new release thrown in for good measure. Mikey will make inappropriate jokes and Todd will scream like a little girl at every jump scare. It’s hilarious. Prepare yourself for spoilers, tangents, and lots of irreverent fun. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @HorrorVirgin
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