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450 episodes
- “That’s the reason Jack Quaid named his Goo Goo doll Iris.”
This week’s scariest movie is... Companion. This film has everything: robot breakups, Toaster Targeted victory speeches, And an LLM that can give you hand jibbers. If you love electric-corkscrew morality tales, premium meet-cute loot boxes, and High School Musical class warfare, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Lake Mungo (2008)
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- “Too much labyrinth, not enough Bowie.”
This week’s scariest movie is... Backrooms. This film has everything: Lightning Plumbers, Sappy Blood, and your uncle’s worst vacation shirt. If you love IKEA survival plans, out-of-network pirates, and Medieval Times thirst traps, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Companion
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- “It’s kind of like an incel found a monkey’s paw.”
This week’s scariest movie is... Obsession. This film has everything: Cinderblock cockblocking, post-traumatic stress dinners, And white-picket-fence lives built on questionably enchanted chemistry. If you love Calvin Klein horror fragrances, music-store staffing conspiracies, and Canadian Fruitopia dealers, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Backrooms
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- “It’s clearly haunted. You dodged a bullet. Don’t chase that bullet down.”
This week’s scariest movie is... Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel. This film has everything: hotel-fucking ghost hunters, rocket-scientist sex magic, And selectively enforced body-cam rules. If you love drop-ceiling gallows, Go Fish jam bands, and arguments held safely outside, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Obsession
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- “Alien King George can go fuck yourself.”
This week's scariest movie is... Independence Day. This film has everything: Fruitopia Breakthroughs, Dolphin Wives, And a movie so good there is No Way it's a Michael Bay Film. If you love 90s smoke shows, holy pigeon plot logic, and alien ship nipples, this episode's for you!
Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Horror Virgin to help more people discover our community.
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Up Next: Hell House LLC II: The Aberdeen Hotel
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About The Horror Virgin
What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Each week, horror fan Paige will take Horror Virgin Todd through the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time. We’ll discuss classics as well as fan favorites, with the occasional new release thrown in for good measure. Mikey will make inappropriate jokes and Todd will scream like a little girl at every jump scare. It’s hilarious. Prepare yourself for spoilers, tangents, and lots of irreverent fun. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @HorrorVirginPodcast website
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