About Wax Episodic | Pluribus • IT: Welcome to Derry • Fallout

Fun, in-depth, episode-by-episode talk about great TV. Current shows: Pluribus, It: Welcome to Derry, and Fallout. On hiatus: Alien: Earth Great TV is art. It surprises, thrills, delights, and moves us. It can clarify what we already know to be true—or expand our world. Wax Episodic is for you if you don’t just watch great TV—you want to immerse yourself in it and connect with other fans. Hosted by longtime TV podcaster Jason Cabassi (The ’Cast of Us, Welcome to the White Lotus) and friends, Wax Episodic covers some of the best current scripted TV series. With sharp insight, genuine reactions, and a mix of analysis and fun, we break it all down episode by episode—including a listener feedback segment where you guys join in the conversation.