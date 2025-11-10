Wax Episodic | Pluribus • IT: Welcome to Derry • Fallout

Powered by RND
  • IT: Welcome to Derry S1E3 "Now You See It'
    Some classic graveyard scares this week, and a visit to a carnival “freak show” in an early cycle of It, and we thought this episode made “weaponizing Pennywise” storyline better. Join Shawn and Jason as we talk it out! Next up on IT: Welcome to Derry: S1E4 “The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function”. Let us know your thoughts! You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Podcastica Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica. Come join our Discord and chat with hosts and other listeners:  It’s our own little private Podcastica space to talk about Welcome to Derry, Pluribus, Fallout, Alien: Earth, other shows, and whatever else we want. It’s free, and it’s fun. Invitation link: https://discord.gg/6WUMt3m3qe  Check out other shows on our network at podcastica.com.  Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation. Digging our podcast? A quick, free, and easy way to show support and help bump us up in the charts is to give us a rating or a review: On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wax-episodic-alien-earth/id1824392797 On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sA66ySwVRIsdzBBdriEGV?si=87f36cd30cc54dc5  Or just search for “Wax Episodic” wherever you get podcasts.  Thank you!
    --------  
    1:29:55
  • Pluribus S1E1&2 "We Is Us" & "Pirate Lady"
    We’ve been waiting for this one — it’s the return of Vince Gilligan (and Jason and Karen), and it did not disappoint! It was creepy, intriguing, thought-provoking, at once fresh and familiar, extremely odd in the best way, and just so much fun. Join uuuusssss as we talk it out! Next up on Pluribus: S1E3 “Grenade”. Let us know your thoughts! You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or get subsumed into our Podcastica Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica. Come join our Discord and chat with hosts and other listeners:  It’s our own little private Podcastica space to talk about Pluribus, Fallout, Welcome to Derry, Alien: Earth, other shows, and whatever else we want. It’s free, and it’s fun, and you won’t believe how wonderful it feels, Carol. Invitation link: https://discord.gg/6WUMt3m3qe  Check out other shows on our network at podcastica.com.  Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation. Seriously, you’ll be glad you did once you understand how wonderful it feels.  Digging our podcast? A quick, free, and easy way to show support and help bump us up in the charts is to give us a rating or a review: On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wax-episodic-alien-earth/id1824392797 On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sA66ySwVRIsdzBBdriEGV?si=87f36cd30cc54dc5  Or just search for “Wax Episodic” wherever you get podcasts.  Thank you!
    --------  
    2:06:13
  • Fallout S1E6 "The Trap"
    We love how this show gives us something new each week. This week, a swanky cocktail party for a bunch of corporate sellouts, a mysterious vault full of possibly cultist mutants, and a makeshift new “govermint”. Join Kasi and Jason to talk it out.  Mentioned: Get your free copy of Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition: https://luna.amazon.com/claims/fallout-3-game-of-the-year-edition-gog/dp/amzn1.pg.item.91c2b55b-e883-4bf7-8815-08f486d7ca35?g=s&ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Fallout3GameoftheYearEdition_S02_FGWP_CRWN  Next up on Fallout: S1E7 “The Radio”. Let us know your thoughts! You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Podcastica Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica. Come join our Discord and chat with hosts and other listeners:  Don’t know what Discord is? It’s kind of like a chat forum, our own little private Podcastica space to talk about Fallout, Welcome to Derry, Alien: Earth, other shows, and whatever else we want. It’s free, and it’s fun. Invitation link: https://discord.gg/6WUMt3m3qe  Check out other shows on our network at podcastica.com.  Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation. Thank you! Digging our podcast? A quick, free, and easy way to show support and help bump us up in the charts is to give us a rating or a review: On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wax-episodic-alien-earth/id1824392797 On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sA66ySwVRIsdzBBdriEGV?si=87f36cd30cc54dc5  Or just search for “Wax Episodic” wherever you get podcasts.
    --------  
    1:36:03
  • IT: Welcome to Derry S1E2 "The Thing in the Dark"
    Wow, how messed up can this show get? Apparently way more, and it’s only episode two. We’re loving the story (with one possible questionable exception) and the characters and the twisted creativity behind these nightmare scenarios, and we thought this episode deepened things as the show gets more into the racial tensions of the 1960s.  Next up on IT: Welcome to Derry: S1E3 “Now You See It”. Let us know your thoughts! You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Podcastica Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica. Come join our Discord and chat with hosts and other listeners:  Don’t know what Discord is? It’s kind of like a chat forum, our own little private Podcastica space to talk about Welcome to Derry, Fallout, Alien: Earth, other shows, and whatever else we want. It’s free, and it’s fun. Invitation link: https://discord.gg/6WUMt3m3qe  Check out other shows on our network at podcastica.com.  Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation. Digging our podcast? A quick, free, and easy way to show support and help bump us up in the charts is to give us a rating or a review: On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wax-episodic-alien-earth/id1824392797 On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sA66ySwVRIsdzBBdriEGV?si=87f36cd30cc54dc5  Or just search for “Wax Episodic” wherever you get podcasts.  Thank you!
    --------  
    1:46:03
  • Fallout S1E5 "The Past"
    Lots of people hiding things in this episode, and things not being what they seemed. You can trust us though. We’d never steer you wrong.   Mentioned: Simlish translator: https://anythingtranslate.com/translators/simlishtranslator/ Next up on Fallout: S1E6 “The Trap”. Let us know your thoughts! You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Podcastica Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica. Come join our Discord and chat with hosts and other listeners:  Don’t know what Discord is? It’s kind of like a chat forum, our own little private Podcastica space to talk about Fallout, Welcome to Derry, Alien: Earth, other shows, and whatever else we want. It’s free, and it’s fun. Invitation link: https://discord.gg/6WUMt3m3qe  Check out other shows on our network at podcastica.com.  Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation. Thank you! Digging our podcast? A quick, free, and easy way to show support and help bump us up in the charts is to give us a rating or a review: On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wax-episodic-alien-earth/id1824392797 On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sA66ySwVRIsdzBBdriEGV?si=87f36cd30cc54dc5  Or just search for “Wax Episodic” wherever you get podcasts.
    --------  
    1:44:05

About Wax Episodic | Pluribus • IT: Welcome to Derry • Fallout

Fun, in-depth, episode-by-episode talk about great TV. Current shows: Pluribus, It: Welcome to Derry, and Fallout. On hiatus: Alien: Earth Great TV is art. It surprises, thrills, delights, and moves us. It can clarify what we already know to be true—or expand our world. Wax Episodic is for you if you don’t just watch great TV—you want to immerse yourself in it and connect with other fans. Hosted by longtime TV podcaster Jason Cabassi (The ’Cast of Us, Welcome to the White Lotus) and friends, Wax Episodic covers some of the best current scripted TV series. With sharp insight, genuine reactions, and a mix of analysis and fun, we break it all down episode by episode—including a listener feedback segment where you guys join in the conversation.
