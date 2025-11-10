Wax Episodic | Pluribus • IT: Welcome to Derry • Fallout

We’ve been waiting for this one — it’s the return of Vince Gilligan (and Jason and Karen), and it did not disappoint! It was creepy, intriguing, thought-provoking, at once fresh and familiar, extremely odd in the best way, and just so much fun. Join uuuusssss as we talk it out!
Next up on Pluribus: S1E3 “Grenade”. Let us know your thoughts!
