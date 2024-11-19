Powered by RND
The Sister Wives Professor

Podcast The Sister Wives Professor
Dr. Adam
Dr. Adam, professor of interpersonal and family communication, dishes academic and not-so-academic about the TLC series Sister Wives. Support this podcast: http...
  • Sister Wives 19.10 - A Man After My Own Heart
    Meri and her besties use symbolic convergence theory. Ysabel is heartbroken and doing her best. And Christine gets all the things she wants. Lets hope it's all a gamble worth making. Follow TSWP on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563180532714 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
    --------  
    44:25
  • Sister Wives 19.9 - Baptism by Fire
    Welcome to this episode of House Hunters! Except it's Sister Wives. Dr. Adam explores how Christine continues to push boundaries in order to justify her choices. Gwen and Bea have a tattoo party which Dr. Adam doesn't approve of (but he does approve of them). Plus - Meri is right? Follow TSWP on Facebook here! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
    --------  
    44:13
  • Sister Wives 19.8 - A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
    In this episode Christine and Kody both manage uncertainty in polar opposite ways. Meri is the head of her own table. Janelle lawyers up. And there may be another cow pun. Follow TSWP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563180532714 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
    --------  
    52:27
  • Sister Wives 19.7 - Labor of Love
    Christine embraces a quick courtship while ignoring her children's comfort with her affection towards David. Kody and Meri are unburdened and ready to be friends? Dr. Adam takes a look at how the Browns continue to adapt to their new lives, some better than others. Follow TSWP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563180532714 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
    --------  
    47:55
  • Sister Wives 19.6 - He Delivered Me From All My Fears
    As Christine asserts the validity of her new (and fast) relationship with David, Kody and Meri continue to process the end of theirs. Come along with Dr. Adam and lets see how various communication concepts can help explain the increasingly complicated dynamics in this season of Sister Wives. Follow TSWP on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563180532714 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
    --------  
    47:35

About The Sister Wives Professor

Dr. Adam, professor of interpersonal and family communication, dishes academic and not-so-academic about the TLC series Sister Wives. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support
