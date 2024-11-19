Sister Wives 19.6 - He Delivered Me From All My Fears

As Christine asserts the validity of her new (and fast) relationship with David, Kody and Meri continue to process the end of theirs. Come along with Dr. Adam and lets see how various communication concepts can help explain the increasingly complicated dynamics in this season of Sister Wives. Follow TSWP on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563180532714 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thesisterwivesprofessor/support