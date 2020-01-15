7.22: Tomorrow (Live with cast and crew of The West Wing)
As the Bartlet administration ends, so does our podcast. We recorded our finale live in Los Angeles, at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel. This episode has two parts: first, we discuss "Tomorrow," with several guests joining us. Then, we take a fond look back at the entire series, along with thirty (30!) guests from the cast and crew, including Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme. Here’s everyone who was with us on stage:
Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Marlee Matlin, Jack Jason, Kathleen York, Allison Smith, Melissa Fitzgerald, Ramon de Ocampo, Evan Arnold, Karis Campbell, Teri Polo, Christopher Misiano, Dylan K. Massin, Matthew Del Negro, Eli Attie, Jimmy Smits, Josh Singer, Mary McCormack, Kevin Falls, Lawrence O'Donnell, Paul Redford, Ron Ostrow, Kim Webster, Peter James Smith, William Duffy, Tim Davis-Reed
Thanks for listening to the podcast. We're very grateful for the experience we’ve had making this over the past four years.
Okay. What's next?
For more, including photos from the event, visit thewestwingweekly.com/722