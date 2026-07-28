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200 episodes
- Did you order the Code Red? You're goddamn right I did!—if by "Code Red" you mean an hour of Josh & Hrishi discussing this Aaron Sorkin / Rob Reiner classic. (We're not in the Marines, but we still like giving things code names.) We wanted to pay tribute to the late Rob Reiner and this film that, in some ways, would eventually lead to The West Wing. Plus, A Few Good Men was Josh's film debut, based on the play that was his Broadway debut, so he has lots of stories. We hope—we strenuously hope—you'll join us for this conversation about one of the all-time great courtrooms drama.
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- We've got a bonus installment of the Film Fest—with special guest Adam Scott! In addition to his work on Severance, Parks & Recreation, Party Down, and so much more, he's just a genuinely thoughtful and kind person, so we are thrilled to have him back on the podcast. We're discussing the 1992 film Bob Roberts, a satirical mockumentary by Tim Robbins.
Tim Robbins on SNL - October 3, 1992 (via Peacock)
Tim Robbins 2017 interview in Entertainment Weekly
Tim Robbins post on X - July 14, 2024
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- We're trying to savor the Capra-esque quality of this experience by wrapping up with Mr. Smith.
Supplemental materials:
James Taylor - You've Got a Friend
Mr Deeds Goes to Town trailer
Sokovia Accords debate from Captain America: Civil War
Thank you so much for joining us again for this series!
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- Starring Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, and Kevin Kline. This one was a Patreon subscriber pick!
Additional materials:
an article about the making of Dave
Kevin Kline plays Mr. Fischoeder in Bob's Burgers
"clever" as an insult in Fight Club
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- Is The Candidate, in fact, the anti-West Wing? A political story that ends not with a bang, but with a question of existential dread.
Interview with screenwriter Jeremy Larner in Brooklyn Magazine
The trailer for Downhill Racer (1969)
Jerry Seinfeld on Letterman: "You're rooting for clothes."
Let us know what you thought of the film!
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About The West Wing Weekly
An episode-by-episode discussion of The West Wing, one of television’s most beloved shows, co-hosted by one of its stars, Joshua Malina, along with Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder.Podcast website
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