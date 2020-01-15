Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Joshua Malina & Hrishikesh Hirway
An episode-by-episode discussion of The West Wing, one of television’s most beloved shows, co-hosted by one of its stars, Joshua Malina, along with Hrishikesh H... More
An episode-by-episode discussion of The West Wing, one of television’s most beloved shows, co-hosted by one of its stars, Joshua Malina, along with Hrishikesh H... More

  • 0.20: A West Wing Weekly Special to Discuss A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (with Aaron Sorkin)
    We’re back! The West Wing cast reunited for this special episode, so we got back together to discuss it. And Aaron Sorkin joins us to talk about his experiences adapting "Hartsfield’s Landing" for this voter turnout initiative. Please go to whenweallvote.org to donate! For more, visit thewestwingweekly.com/020
    10/28/2020
    1:15:54
  • Introducing: Home Cooking
    We want to introduce you to a brand new emergency quarantine podcast mini-series called Home Cooking. It’s from Hrishi and chef Samin Nosrat, author of the award-winning cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and host of the Netflix show by the same name. The first episode just came out, and features Josh as the special guest. If you’ve missed hearing Josh and Hrishi in conversation, we thought you’d appreciate this excerpt. The rest of the episode centers around giving people advice about what to cook with whatever they’ve got in the house, and we think you’ll really enjoy it! Listen and subscribe to Home Cooking on your favorite podcast app, or at homecooking.show.
    3/30/2020
    17:31
  • 7.22: Tomorrow (Live with cast and crew of The West Wing)
    As the Bartlet administration ends, so does our podcast. We recorded our finale live in Los Angeles, at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel. This episode has two parts: first, we discuss "Tomorrow," with several guests joining us. Then, we take a fond look back at the entire series, along with thirty (30!) guests from the cast and crew, including Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme. Here’s everyone who was with us on stage: Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Marlee Matlin, Jack Jason, Kathleen York, Allison Smith, Melissa Fitzgerald, Ramon de Ocampo, Evan Arnold, Karis Campbell, Teri Polo, Christopher Misiano, Dylan K. Massin, Matthew Del Negro, Eli Attie, Jimmy Smits, Josh Singer, Mary McCormack, Kevin Falls, Lawrence O'Donnell, Paul Redford, Ron Ostrow, Kim Webster, Peter James Smith, William Duffy, Tim Davis-Reed Thanks for listening to the podcast. We're very grateful for the experience we’ve had making this over the past four years. Okay. What's next? For more, including photos from the event, visit thewestwingweekly.com/722
    1/29/2020
    2:12:24
  • 7.21: Institutional Memory (with Janet Ashikaga)
    CJ & Danny and Will & Kate all ponder what's next, and Josh & Hrishi do, too, as we discuss "Institutional Memory." We're joined by someone who also posseses institutional memory: the fantastic Janet Ashikaga, editor on The West Wing (including this episode), as well as Sports Night and Seinfeld. Plus: listen to the trailer for Hrishi’s new podcast, Partners, and subscribe to it here. For more, visit thewestwingweekly.com/721
    1/22/2020
    1:12:43
  • 7.20: The Last Hurrah (with Mary-Louise Parker and Teri Polo)
    We discuss "The Last Hurrah" in this, our antepenultimate hurrah. And what a hurrah it is, with not one, but two great guests: Mary-Louise Parker and Teri Polo. Hurrah! For more, visit thewestwingweekly.com/720
    1/15/2020
    1:19:19

About The West Wing Weekly

An episode-by-episode discussion of The West Wing, one of television’s most beloved shows, co-hosted by one of its stars, Joshua Malina, along with Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder.

Podcast website

The West Wing Weekly

The West Wing Weekly

