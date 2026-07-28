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The West Wing Weekly

Joshua Malina & Hrishikesh Hirway
TV & Film
The West Wing Weekly
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • The West Wing Weekly

    A Few Good Men

    07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Did you order the Code Red? You're goddamn right I did!—if by "Code Red" you mean an hour of Josh & Hrishi discussing this Aaron Sorkin / Rob Reiner classic. (We're not in the Marines, but we still like giving things code names.) We wanted to pay tribute to the late Rob Reiner and this film that, in some ways, would eventually lead to The West Wing. Plus, A Few Good Men was Josh's film debut, based on the play that was his Broadway debut, so he has lots of stories. We hope—we strenuously hope—you'll join us for this conversation about one of the all-time great courtrooms drama.

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  • The West Wing Weekly

    Bob Roberts (with Adam Scott)

    01/16/2025 | 57 mins.
    We've got a bonus installment of the Film Fest—with special guest Adam Scott! In addition to his work on Severance, Parks & Recreation, Party Down, and so much more, he's just a genuinely thoughtful and kind person, so we are thrilled to have him back on the podcast. We're discussing the 1992 film Bob Roberts, a satirical mockumentary by Tim Robbins.

    Tim Robbins on SNL - October 3, 1992 (via Peacock)

    Tim Robbins 2017 interview in Entertainment Weekly

    Tim Robbins post on X - July 14, 2024

    You can find The West Wing Weekly lapel pin, t-shirts, and more at thewestwingweekly.com/merch.

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  • The West Wing Weekly

    Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

    12/03/2024 | 50 mins.
    We're trying to savor the Capra-esque quality of this experience by wrapping up with Mr. Smith.
    Supplemental materials:

    James Taylor - You've Got a Friend

    Mr Deeds Goes to Town trailer

    Sokovia Accords debate from Captain America: Civil War

    Thank you so much for joining us again for this series!

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  • The West Wing Weekly

    Dave

    11/26/2024 | 49 mins.
    Starring Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, and Kevin Kline. This one was a Patreon subscriber pick!
    Additional materials:

    an article about the making of Dave

    Kevin Kline plays Mr. Fischoeder in Bob's Burgers

    "clever" as an insult in Fight Club 

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  • The West Wing Weekly

    The Candidate

    11/19/2024 | 53 mins.
    Is The Candidate, in fact, the anti-West Wing? A political story that ends not with a bang, but with a question of existential dread.

    Interview with screenwriter Jeremy Larner in Brooklyn Magazine

    The trailer for Downhill Racer (1969)

    Jerry Seinfeld on Letterman: "You're rooting for clothes."

    Let us know what you thought of the film!

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About The West Wing Weekly
An episode-by-episode discussion of The West Wing, one of television’s most beloved shows, co-hosted by one of its stars, Joshua Malina, along with Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder. 
Podcast website
TV & Film

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