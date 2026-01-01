814. Space Docked @The Sci-Fi Air Show w/ BILL GEORGE
1/01/2026 | 43 mins.
THIS VOYAGE, the Treksperts, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), DAREN DOCHTERMAN (Star Trek: The Moton Picture - Director's Edition) & ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) are joined by legendary visual effects supervisor and model maker, BILL GEORGE. You don't want to miss this unique tour of the Sci-Fi Air Show and truly go where no one has gone before. **TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES ONE WEEK EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExehRate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times
812/813. INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS 2025 HOLIDAY SPECIAL w/ BRANNON BRAGA, MIKE & DENISE OKUDA & MANY MORE!
12/24/2025 | 4h 25 mins.
THIS VOYAGE, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), DAREN DOCHTERMAN (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition) & ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) welcome you to join us whether you've been naughty or nice for our epic, four-hour 2025 INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS HOLIDAY SPECIAL with more star (trek) stars than there are in heaven including BRANNON BRAGA (writer, Star Trek: Generations; showrunner, Voyager/Enterprise), SCOTT "MOVIE" MANTZ (host, Consider This), DAVID A. GOODMAN (showrunner, Family Guy; writer/producer Enterprise, Futurama), MIKE & DENISE OKUDA (The Next Generation, For All Mankind), JOHN & MARIA TENUTO (authors, The Making of Star Trek III: The Search For Spock), STEVEN MELCHING (writer, The Clone Wars, Batman: The Brave & The Bold), superfans ZAZIE SALES, ISAAC ALTMAN and JESSE ALEXANDER (writer/producer, Lost, Heroes, Star Trek: Discovery). Plus: some very special surprises.Don't miss this super-sized Star Trek tribute as we celebrate the spirit of the holiays. Only on INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS. **TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExehRate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times
319D78. Flash Gordon 45th Anniversary Reunion w/ SAM JONES & MELODY ANDERSON (A DECK 78 PODCAST)
12/21/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
THIS VOYAGE, the Decksperts, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), DAREN DOCHTERMAN (Star Trek: The Moton Picture - Director's Edition) & ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) are joined by guest host SCOTT "MOVIE" MANTZ and SAM JONES & MELODY ANDERSON as we pay tribute to the 45th anniversary of the Mike Hodges' cult classic FLASH GORDON.**TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES ONE WEEK EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExehRate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times
811. FRAKES, GATES & SPINER, OH MY w/ JONATHAN FRAKES, GATES MCFADDEN & BRENT SPINER
12/18/2025 | 1h 33 mins.
THIS VOYAGE, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), DAREN DOCHTERMAN (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition) & ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) are joined by the Holy Trinity of JONATHAN FRAKES (Riker), GATES MCFADDEN (Dr. Beverly Crusher) and BRENT SPINER (Data) for a special holiday treat. Only On INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS.**TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES ONE WEEK EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExehRate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times
IT'S BEGINNING TO FEEL A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS.... (BONUS EPISODE)
12/16/2025 | 48 mins.
THIS VOYAGE, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) & SANTA DAREN (bringer of good cheer to boys and girls everywhere) talk the BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER and answer the eternal question: Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie?**TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES ONE WEEK EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExehRate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times
Inglorious Treksperts