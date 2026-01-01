THIS VOYAGE, MARK A. ALTMAN (Pandora, The Librarians, 50 Year Mission), DAREN DOCHTERMAN (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition) & ASHLEY E. MILLER (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class) welcome you to join us whether you've been naughty or nice for our epic, four-hour 2025 INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS HOLIDAY SPECIAL with more star (trek) stars than there are in heaven including BRANNON BRAGA (writer, Star Trek: Generations; showrunner, Voyager/Enterprise), SCOTT "MOVIE" MANTZ (host, Consider This), DAVID A. GOODMAN (showrunner, Family Guy; writer/producer Enterprise, Futurama), MIKE & DENISE OKUDA (The Next Generation, For All Mankind), JOHN & MARIA TENUTO (authors, The Making of Star Trek III: The Search For Spock), STEVEN MELCHING (writer, The Clone Wars, Batman: The Brave & The Bold), superfans ZAZIE SALES, ISAAC ALTMAN and JESSE ALEXANDER (writer/producer, Lost, Heroes, Star Trek: Discovery). Plus: some very special surprises.Don't miss this super-sized Star Trek tribute as we celebrate the spirit of the holiays. Only on INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS. **TREKSPERTS+ SUBSCRIBERS NOW GET COMMERCIAL FREE EPISODES EARLY! SUBSCRIBE TODAY AT TREKSPERTSPLUS.COM****Join us on our new INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS DISCORD Channel at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/7kgmJSExeh⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Rate and follow us on social media at:Blue Sky: @inglorioustrekspertsTwitter/X:@inglorioustrekFacebook:facebook.com/inglorioustrekspertsInstagram/Threads: @inglorioustrekspertsLearn all that is learnable about Star Trek in Mark A. Altman & Edward Gross' THE FIFTY-YEAR MISSION, available in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio from St. Maritn's Press. Follow Inglorious Treksperts at @inglorioustrek on Twitter, Facebook and at @inglorioustreksperts on Instagram and Blue Sky. And now follow the Treksperts Briefing Room at @trekspertsBR, an entirely separate Twitter & Instagram feed."Mark A. Altman is the world's foremost Trekspert" - Los Angeles Times