Bridgerton: The Official Podcast

From Enemies To Lovers w/ Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey + Cheryl Dunye
It’s a wrap party, as Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey return to break down Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton’s enemies to lovers relationship over the course of the season. And Cheryl Dunye, director of Episodes 207 and 208 walks host Gabrielle Collins through filming some of the big Kanthony “pay off” moments, and the mindset behind the scenes that helped elevate the characters throughout.
5/26/2022
37:30
A Cast In Harmony w/ Cheryl Dunye + Nicola Coughlan
Cheryl Dunye, director of Episodes 207 and 208 joins host Gabrielle Collins to discuss Cheryl’s process, behind-the-scenes Easter Eggs and the significance of the last two episodes of Bridgerton’s second season. Then Cheryl and Nicola Caughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, unpack the heartbreaking “break up” scene between Penelope and Eloise.
5/19/2022
34:42
The Education of Edwina w/ Charithra Chandran + Tom Verica
Tom Verica, director and Head of Creative Production at Shondaland returns as host Gabrielle Collins and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) unpack the wild ride of Episode 6, “The Choice.” Charithra describes Edwina’s character growth as she finds her voice, plus Tom explores behind-the-scenes extras from the set.
5/12/2022
38:28
Amping Up The Tension w/ Simone Ashley + Tom Verica
Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Tom Verica, director and Head of Creative Production at Shondaland walk host Gabrielle Collins through the pivotal turning point of the season, Episode 5, “An Unthinkable Fate.” Our guests explore the continuous increase of tension through Kate and Anthony’s relationship and the tumultuous dinner scene at the Bridgerton estate.
5/5/2022
45:44
Welcome To The Bridgerverse w/ Julia Quinn + Alex Pillai
Novel series author Julia Quinn and Director Alex Pillai return to break down the second half of the weekend fanfare at the Bridgerton family’s country home in Episode 4, “Victory.” Host Gabrielle Collins guides us through Daphne and Anthony’s role reversal, the impact of the Sharma sisters, and how Eloise and the other women of the Bridgerverse use their superpowers.
