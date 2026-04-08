SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down Episode 7, from the paranoia at the Black Banquet to a mountain mission with a hidden advantage. Alliances splinter, accusations fly, and two very important dinner guests join for an unfiltered debrief. WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on Peacock and YouTube. This podcast is available in the US only. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob dive into Episode 8’s fallout, a high-stakes choice in the turret, and a hilarious art-mission that hides real power. Then a guest stops by before fashion picks and predictions. WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on Peacock and YouTube. This podcast is available in the US only. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down Episode 9 as a secret offer changes the board and the missions turn into pure mind games. Suspicions swing, alliances wobble, and the night ends with a twist that feels like a trap. And a very special guest joins the chat. WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on ⁠Peacock⁠ and ⁠YouTube⁠. This podcast is available in the US only. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down the penultimate episode as the endgame draws near. Alliances strain, strategy turns ruthless, and every move feels final. Plus, two voices from behind the castle walls, fashion highlights, and finale predictions. WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on ⁠⁠Peacock⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠. This podcast is available in the US only. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob breakdown the Season 4 finale as loyalties collapse and the final reckoning takes hold. Trust is put to the fire, alliances are tested, and one last decision changes everything. Plus, special guests, fashion awards, and a heartfelt farewell to the season. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Traitors Official Podcast

About The Traitors Official Podcast

About The Traitors Official Podcast