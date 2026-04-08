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12 episodes
- SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob breakdown the Season 4 finale as loyalties collapse and the final reckoning takes hold. Trust is put to the fire, alliances are tested, and one last decision changes everything. Plus, special guests, fashion awards, and a heartfelt farewell to the season.
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- SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down the penultimate episode as the endgame draws near. Alliances strain, strategy turns ruthless, and every move feels final. Plus, two voices from behind the castle walls, fashion highlights, and finale predictions.
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This podcast is available in the US only.
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- SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down Episode 9 as a secret offer changes the board and the missions turn into pure mind games. Suspicions swing, alliances wobble, and the night ends with a twist that feels like a trap. And a very special guest joins the chat.
WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on Peacock and YouTube.
This podcast is available in the US only.
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- SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob dive into Episode 8’s fallout, a high-stakes choice in the turret, and a hilarious art-mission that hides real power. Then a guest stops by before fashion picks and predictions.
WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on Peacock and YouTube.
This podcast is available in the US only.
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- SPOILER ALERT! Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down Episode 7, from the paranoia at the Black Banquet to a mountain mission with a hidden advantage. Alliances splinter, accusations fly, and two very important dinner guests join for an unfiltered debrief.
WATCH The Traitors Official Podcast now streaming on Peacock and YouTube.
This podcast is available in the US only.
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About The Traitors Official Podcast
Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob are your guides through every episode of The Traitors US. The series is a maze of strategy, clues, shifting alliances, and fierce fashion. The hosts break down gameplay decisions, roundtable fireworks, and mission twists while giving their signature commentary on the looks and style moments that define the castle aesthetic. Each week, they welcome guests from behind the castle walls who share their personal perspective on the game, offering insight into their decisions, their mindset, and how it feels to sit at that roundtable. Filled with humor, critical analysis, and a healthy dose of treachery, this podcast is your inside line to the Alan Cumming’s chaos.Podcast website
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