Joey heads behind the ballroom with guests: season 21 champion Bindi Irwin, pro dancer Jenna Johnson and Two-Time Mirrorball Champion Kym Johnson.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
49:54
--------
49:54
Episode 4: Disney Night Breakdown
Joey heads behind the ballroom with guests: choreographer Mandy Moore and season 25 champion and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
49:10
--------
49:10
Episode 3: TikTok Night Breakdown
Joey heads behind the ballroom with Season 31 champion and TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
41:39
--------
41:39
Episode 2: One-Hit Wonders Night Breakdown
Joey heads behind the ballroom with season 32 finalist Alyson Hannigan.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
29:33
--------
29:33
Episode 1: Premiere | Dancing with the Stars
Step behind the curtain of America's favorite dance competition with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast." Each week, join Joey Graziadei as he brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances people can't stop discussing. Whether a longtime fan or new to the ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle, and the unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Step behind the curtain of America’s favorite dance competition with the “‘Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast.” Each week, join Joey Graziadei as he brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Whether a longtime fan or new to the
ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle and the
unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.