Episode 1: Premiere | Dancing with the Stars

Step behind the curtain of America's favorite dance competition with the "'Dancing with the Stars' Official Podcast." Each week, join Joey Graziadei as he brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances people can't stop discussing. Whether a longtime fan or new to the ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle, and the unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.