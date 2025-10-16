Powered by RND
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast
BBC Studios
  • Episode 5: Dedication Night Breakdown
    Joey heads behind the ballroom with guests: season 21 champion Bindi Irwin, pro dancer Jenna Johnson and Two-Time Mirrorball Champion Kym Johnson.
    49:54
  • Episode 4: Disney Night Breakdown
    Joey heads behind the ballroom with guests: choreographer Mandy Moore and season 25 champion and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.
    49:10
  • Episode 3: TikTok Night Breakdown
    Joey heads behind the ballroom with Season 31 champion and TikTok creator Charli D'Amelio.
    41:39
  • Episode 2: One-Hit Wonders Night Breakdown
    Joey heads behind the ballroom with season 32 finalist Alyson Hannigan.
    29:33
  • Episode 1: Premiere | Dancing with the Stars
    Step behind the curtain of America's favorite dance competition with the "'Dancing with the Stars' Official Podcast." Each week, join Joey Graziadei as he brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances people can't stop discussing. Whether a longtime fan or new to the ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle, and the unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.
    38:03

Step behind the curtain of America’s favorite dance competition with the “‘Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast.”  Each week, join Joey Graziadei as he brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing.  Whether a longtime fan or new to the ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle and the unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.
