Can't stop, won't stop, #Deathblart The Blart quintet are back for a ninth year. Nothing will stop them from their annual watch and review of BP:MC2, not an industry-wide strike, not a lack of enthusiasm for the film. In this refreshingly straight-laced approach at the material, all five reviewers have remained (mainly) sober and checked in. This mentally sharp environment has allowed for a Griffin-Timbo mindmeld to explore the possible religious and philosophical ramifications of Paul fighting a bird in a fake garden setting to piano music. Travis is attempting to explain to his child that this movie IS a comedy. Guy is quick to defend the Toyota Yaris. And Justin has once again figured out a way to turn the watch into a joyful experience while watching shirtless in bed. Please enjoy, season greetings to one and all and do consider purchasing a shirt or poster this year because all the proceeds go to the First Nations Development Institute. https://mcelroymerch.com/collections/til-death-do-us-blart Current hosts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, Tim Batt and Guy Montgomery
Til Death Do Us Blart 2022
Til Death Do Us Blart 2022

Somehow, inexplicably, American Thanksgiving is here again, and so it's once again time for our five bold visionaries to view and discuss Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. But make no mistake - this year, things are different. This year, there is a mole. One of the five was chosen at random to watch Here Comes the Boom instead of PBMC2. The vibes get weird. Dig in. Current hosts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, Tim Batt and Guy Montgomery
Til Death Do Us Blart 2021
Til Death Do Us Blart 2021

Your fab five are back with their latest edition of the eternal podcast: Til Death Do Us Blart. Justin has enjoyed PBMC2 in an exciting new way this year, while Tim ponders the archival nature of the project. Griffin is soothed by the comedy stylings of Gary Valentine and Ana Gasteyer and Travis believes Kevin James will do anything to feel cool. Meanwhile, Guy pulls back the curtain on how nice it feels to faint. Current hosts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, Tim Batt and Guy Montgomery
Til Death Do Us Blart 2020
Til Death Do Us Blart 2020

Well pals, it's that time of year again. American Thanksgiving. This year, we're mixing things up with a Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 commentary track designed to be synced with the film. Yes, you read that right, we're ACTIVELY incentivizing the watching of this film. Current hosts: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, Tim Batt and Guy Montgomery
Bonus Episode: Origins
Bonus Episode: Origins

When the world cried out for a distraction, five dumb heroes answered the call. For one time only, Til Death Do Us Blart goes where it has never gone before: the beginning of it all.
The creators of My Brother, My Brother and Me and The Worst Idea of All Time review the film Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 every American Thanksgiving from now until the end of linear time. They may never yield. They will never be freed. This is their curse. This is their podcast.