Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi

Childless Dog Lady, Jason Kelce, Olivia Rodrigo, and Serial Killers

Whatever happens today, tomorrow, whenever the thing that is going to happen happens in this country, WE will always be here for you, YFTers. You can count on us every Wednesday. Well, most Wednesdays. Wells decides Brandi is a grumpy childless dog lady before discussing their fave SNL members of all time. They share thoughts on Jason Kelce's cellphone incident, Olivia Rodrigo's thoughts on space, and the Tiger King's new lover. Lots of fave things for you in addition to a two-dishwasher theory, serial killer fun facts, and so much more. Enjoy! Favorite things mentioned: Love is Blind (Netflix) Shrinking (Apple TV+) Twisters (for rent) Salem's Lot (Hulu) What If It's Us by Wild Rivers Hall of Fame by Moon Taxi Panther City by Leon Bridges