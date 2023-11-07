Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi

This week we discuss how God gives crazy gifts to terrible people, which leads to a Brianna Chickenfry/Dave Portnoy/Zack Bryan breakdown. It’s also soup season, and Wells would like to share his latest recipe with the class. Speaking of Brianna Chickenfry, Wells would like everyone to know the dark truth behind the beloved chicken crossing the road joke. They then talk about their fave things, including library cards, before playing some of your voicemails!
Favorite things mentioned:
My Old Ass (Prime)
The Penguin (Hulu)
Like Water for Chocolate (HBO)
LIV and Let Die by Alan Shipnuck
am I real? am I here? am I Listening? By Joey Brodnax
Childless Dog Lady, Jason Kelce, Olivia Rodrigo, and Serial Killers
Whatever happens today, tomorrow, whenever the thing that is going to happen happens in this country, WE will always be here for you, YFTers. You can count on us every Wednesday. Well, most Wednesdays. Wells decides Brandi is a grumpy childless dog lady before discussing their fave SNL members of all time. They share thoughts on Jason Kelce’s cellphone incident, Olivia Rodrigo’s thoughts on space, and the Tiger King’s new lover. Lots of fave things for you in addition to a two-dishwasher theory, serial killer fun facts, and so much more. Enjoy!
Favorite things mentioned:
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Twisters (for rent)
Salem’s Lot (Hulu)
What If It’s Us by Wild Rivers
Hall of Fame by Moon Taxi
Panther City by Leon Bridges
Sleeping with the Devil
Another episode with Brandi in-studio, what a treat!! Your hosts start off by discussing some important baseball stuff, the fact that Sarah is allergic to Wells, and them making YFT wedding appearances. Wells has lots to say on the Zack Bryan / Brianna Chickenfry drama and the two discus the upcoming election before diving into fave things, including a Tell Me Lies finale recap. Lastly, in a segment we should call Champagne Problems, they discuss how rich they’d need to be to be content.
Favorite things mentioned:
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Deadpool & Wolverine (Buy or Rent)
Tell Me Lies (Hulu)
The Franchise (HBO)
Florida Man (Netflix)
A Hole In The Ground by Porridge Radio
Sexually Transmitted Culture
Bros and Hoes, it’s soup season! Also election season...less good vibes. Wells had an amazing weekend and needs everyone to go see Sunset Blvd immediately and report back that they too thought it was the best thing ever. Brandi was in a wedding, issued a soft launch (NBD) and has no plans to slow down any time soon. They share their fave and least fave things, their plans for spooky season, and some must-hear musaks. Enjoy!
Favorite things mentioned:
Sunset Blvd. (on Broadway)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Prime)
The Penguin (Hulu)
The Franchise (HBO)
Did You Love Somebody By Peach Pit
THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS by Bon Iver
Attaway by Phantogram
Late Texts by Darren Kiely
How to Get Away with Murder
While he filled us in on most NYC discoveries, Wells forgot to recap his Broadway experiences, so we start with a great recap of two can’t-miss shows. Then, while we still don’t have a solid list of fave things from Brandi, she did watch a bunch of trailers for us, so we have a list of potential favorite things. There is also an abnormal amount of murder talk in this episode before your hosts wrap up with life lessons you can learn from a Roomba. Enjoy!
Favorite things mentioned:
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Wicked (Broadway)
Hadestown (Broadway)
Tell Me Lies (Hulu)
The Penguin (HBO)
The Tunnel by Lori McKenna feat. Stephen Wilson Jr.
Buckle up, Bros and Hoes. Join Wells Adams & Brandi Cyrus every Wednesday as they share their favorite, and sometimes least favorite, things: movies, TV shows, books, conspiracy theories, influencer faux pas, you name it. No streaming platform or viewer discretion notice holds them back; they cover everything from Christmas classics to erotica and everything in between. If you don’t like it, we’ve only got one thing to say to you, ah f**k you very much.