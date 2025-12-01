Episode 3 - Rear Window - Watching The Watchers
12/01/2025 | 14 mins.
In this episode, we explore Alfred Hitchcock’s masterwork of voyeurism, desire, and suspense: Rear Window (1954). Set entirely within a single Greenwich Village apartment complex, the film transforms looking into storytelling, and storytelling into danger.We unpack how Hitchcock constructed one of cinema’s most meticulously designed sets, why James Stewart’s performance as the immobilised photographer Jeff remains a study in obsession, and how Grace Kelly’s luminous presence shifts from fantasy to active investigator.Through production history, set design, censorship battles, and thematic analysis, we examine how Rear Window became a defining text in discussions of voyeurism, spectatorship, and the ethics of watching. You’ll hear verifiable, sourced reflections from filmmakers, scholars, and critics—voices like François Truffaut, Roger Ebert, and David Thomson—on why this film continues to mesmerise generations of viewers.From the hidden dramas unfolding across the courtyard, to the mounting suspense that breaks through Jeff’s window and into the viewer’s mind, this episode invites you into the heart of Hitchcock’s most controlled—and subversive—cinematic experiment.A story about looking, longing, and the stories we invent when we think no one is watching, Rear Window remains as alive today as ever—and in this episode, we discover why.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-favourite-films/donations
Episode 2. Vertigo (1958) – Obsession, Illusion, and the Art of Hitchcock
11/13/2025 | 13 mins.
Episode 2: Vertigo (1958) – Obsession, Illusion, and the Art of HitchcockIn this episode of My Favourite Films, we explore Alfred Hitchcock’s haunting masterpiece Vertigo — a film of mystery, obsession, and identity that continues to captivate audiences decades later. From its stunning San Francisco setting and dreamlike visuals to Bernard Herrmann’s hypnotic score, we unpack how Vertigo became one of cinema’s most influential psychological thrillers.Join us as we look at the film’s deeper themes of desire, control, and memory — and why Vertigo is now hailed as one of the greatest films ever made. #Vertigo podcast #Alfred Hitchcock #classic cinema #psychological thriller #film analysis #movie history #Bernard Herrmann #James Stewart #Kim Novak #Hitchcock filmsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-favourite-films/donations
Episode 1. Psycho (1960) The Film That Changed Horror Forever
11/10/2025 | 13 mins.
Episode 1: Psycho (1960) – The Film That Changed Horror ForeverIn this debut episode of My Favourite Films, we take a deep dive into Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho — the groundbreaking thriller that redefined cinema. From its shocking twists and iconic shower scene to Bernard Herrmann’s unforgettable score, we explore how Psycho shattered conventions and transformed the horror genre.Discover the film’s behind-the-scenes secrets, its lasting influence on modern filmmaking, and why Psycho remains one of the most studied and celebrated movies of all time.#Psycho podcast #Alfred Hitchcock #classic horror #film analysis #movie history #thriller movies, #Bernard Herrmann #Janet Leigh #Anthony Perkins #Hitchcock filmsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-favourite-films/donations
My Favourite Films