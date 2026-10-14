The Crew Has It is back with an absolute heavyweight episode!In Episode 103, Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo welcome cultural icon, music mogul, and television powerhouse 50 Cent alongside comedian Andrew Schulz. Nothing is held back as 50 Cent dives deep into the art of trolling, surviving and dominating the entertainment industry, and the stories behind legendary hip-hop rivalries. From unfiltered takes on the Rick Ross feud, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West, to hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from the Power Universe, television production, and Hollywood hustle, this sit-down delivers the candid, raw energy only The Crew can bring. Andrew Schulz joins the madness to break down stand-up comedy, turning video game lore into feature films, and trading punches in the entertainment world.



00:00 – Intro & Welcoming 50 Cent & Andrew Schulz



05:00 – Getting in Character & Hollywood Dynamics



15:00 – 50 Cent on Dominating Television & the Power Universe



30:00 – The Rap Game Today: Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Kanye



45:00 – Decades of Beef & The Philosophy of Trolling



1:00:00 – Comedy, Stand-up & Hollywood Hustle with Andrew Schulz



1:15:00 – Final Thoughts & What’s Coming Next



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