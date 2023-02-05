Diana is arrested for selling drugs on campus and exposes the Tejada family. Monet makes another power move that leads to Dru finding out Gordo was Lorenzo's killer. Paton Ashbrook who plays Jenny Sullivan and Rory Bratter (stunt team) join the show to breakdown this episode with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo.
The Crew Has It Socials:
Apple- https://apple.co/37ZlSZq
Spotify- https://spoti.fi/3yc76Jw
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCrewHasIt
https://www.instagram.com/thecrewhasit/
https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrewhasit
Follow Michael:
https://www.instagram.com/michaelraineyjr
https://www.instagram.com/whereis22/
Follow Gianni :
https://www.instagram.com/giannivpaolo/
Follow our Tiktoks :
https://www.tiktok.com/@whereis22
https://www.tiktok.com/@giannivpaolo
5/2/2023
1:07:19
Are Tariq and Effie Over For Good?
Following Lorenzo Tejeda's death, Dru makes a major play which turned out to be the wrong move. Tariq confronts Effie and Brayden after finding out the truth about Lauren. Actor Gbenga Akinnagbe and Writer Monica Mitchell joins to recap this epic episode.
4/25/2023
1:06:35
Pour One Out for Lorenzo Tejada aka Berto Colon
We say goodbye to Papi, Lorenzo Tejada played by our dear friend and the incredibly talented Berto Colon. We're also joined by Ken Finn aka props to discuss all the details behind the scenes.
4/18/2023
1:18:18
Monet knows Zeke's killer!
Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo recap Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 with Caroline Chikezie and Kyle Vincent Terry.
4/11/2023
1:07:27
Can Diana & Effie Escape this Life? Season 3 Episode 3 Recap
Latoya Tonodeo and Eif Rivera join Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo to recap Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 3.
