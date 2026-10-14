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103 episodes
50 Cent & Andrew Schulz talk Rick Ross Beef, Drake, Kendrick, Kanye West + DaVinchi Ep. 103 | The Crew Has It10/13/2026 | 1h 25 mins.The Crew Has It is back with an absolute heavyweight episode!In Episode 103, Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo welcome cultural icon, music mogul, and television powerhouse 50 Cent alongside comedian Andrew Schulz. Nothing is held back as 50 Cent dives deep into the art of trolling, surviving and dominating the entertainment industry, and the stories behind legendary hip-hop rivalries. From unfiltered takes on the Rick Ross feud, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West, to hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from the Power Universe, television production, and Hollywood hustle, this sit-down delivers the candid, raw energy only The Crew can bring. Andrew Schulz joins the madness to break down stand-up comedy, turning video game lore into feature films, and trading punches in the entertainment world.
00:00 – Intro & Welcoming 50 Cent & Andrew Schulz
05:00 – Getting in Character & Hollywood Dynamics
15:00 – 50 Cent on Dominating Television & the Power Universe
30:00 – The Rap Game Today: Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Kanye
45:00 – Decades of Beef & The Philosophy of Trolling
1:00:00 – Comedy, Stand-up & Hollywood Hustle with Andrew Schulz
1:15:00 – Final Thoughts & What’s Coming Next
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Young Thug: Movies in Jail, Finding Artists, New Album + Working with Mary J. Blige Ep. 102 | The Crew Has It10/06/2026 | 32 mins.Young Thug pulls up with Gianni Paolo and Kris D. Lofton backstage in LA at ComplexCon for an exclusive green room sit-down! In this special episode, Slime gives us an unfiltered, hilarious look behind the scenes right after getting off stage. We talk about him switching up the LA setlist to play "Dropping Jewels," who would play him in a biopic (and why DMX gets the nod), his thoughts on joining the Power universe, scouting new talent on YouTube, and making the leap into movies and acting. You don't want to miss this one—hit that like button, drop a comment with your favorite Young Thug track, and subscribe to the channel!
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Melvin Gregg talks playing ManBoy on Snowfall, Detrick on The Paper, Vine + Ben Affleck Ep. 101 | The Crew Has It09/29/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Welcome back to The Crew Has It with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo! In Episode 101, we sit down with actor, creator, and comedian Melvin Gregg (Snowfall, The Way Back, Nine Perfect Strangers, American Vandal, The Paper) to dive deep into his incredible journey from Virginia to Hollywood stardom, discussing his early viral comedy days, breaking through industry barriers, transitioning into dramatic acting, behind-the-scenes stories playing Drew "Manboy" Miller on FX’s hit series Snowfall, working alongside Ben Affleck in The Way Back, his role as Detrick in The Paper, audition experiences, exclusive behind-the-scenes memories, and essential advice for aspiring actors and digital content creators looking to build a lasting entertainment career—make sure to like, comment your favorite Melvin Gregg moments, and subscribe to The Crew Has It for more exclusive full podcast episodes and celebrity interviews!
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Denny Love talks Kevin Langue Show, Kevin Hart, How to Make It as a Comic Ep. 100 | The Crew Has It09/22/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Welcome back to another milestone episode of The Crew Has It with your hosts Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo! In Episode 100, we sit down with actor, comedian, and creator Denny Love for an unfiltered, hilarious, and inspiring conversation about his journey in Hollywood and the comedy world. Denny breaks down the truth about breaking into stand-up comedy, what it takes to make it as a comedian in today’s industry, and his experiences working alongside comedy heavyweight Kevin Hart. He also dives into the viral success of the Kevin Langué Show, behind-the-scenes stories from his acting career (including Looking for Alaska), and navigating the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.
Whether you are an aspiring comic, an actor, or a longtime fan of the podcast, this is an episode you don’t want to miss!
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Gail Bean talks Snowfall turning into The Drop, P Valley Release Date + Tariq Vs Franklin Ep. 99 | The Crew Has It09/15/2026 | 1h 11 mins.The powerhouse Gail Bean joins The Crew Has It for Episode 99! From her iconic role as Wanda in Snowfall to the upcoming season of P-Valley and her new project The Drop, Gail sits down with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo to talk about her journey, navigating the industry, and behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else. Plus, the crew finally settles the debate: Tariq St. Patrick vs. Franklin Saint—who comes out on top?
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About The Crew Has It
Hosted by actors Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, The Crew Has It is a culture-forward podcast tapping into entertainment, music, ambition, and what’s happening right now.
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