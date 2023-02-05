Will Diana Rat on or Stay Loyal to the Family?

Diana is arrested for selling drugs on campus and exposes the Tejada family. Monet makes another power move that leads to Dru finding out Gordo was Lorenzo's killer. Paton Ashbrook who plays Jenny Sullivan and Rory Bratter (stunt team) join the show to breakdown this episode with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo.