Salutations! Pod Mortem is a horror podcast dedicated to bringing you scene-by-scene horror film reviews with healthy doses of trivia, commentary and yuks. Join...

Love to See It with Emma and Claire

About Pod Mortem: A Horror Podcast

Salutations! Pod Mortem is a horror podcast dedicated to bringing you scene-by-scene horror film reviews with healthy doses of trivia, commentary and yuks. Join Reneé, John Paul and Travis as they bring you varying points of view on contemporary, classic and cult horror films every Monday!