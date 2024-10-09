Powered by RND
Pod Mortem: A Horror Podcast

Reneé Hunter Vasquez, John Paul Vasquez, Travis Hunter-Sayapin
Salutations! Pod Mortem is a horror podcast dedicated to bringing you scene-by-scene horror film reviews with healthy doses of trivia, commentary and yuks. Join...
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Available Episodes

5 of 243
  • Episode 243 - The Haunting in Connecticut
    One bright day in the middle of the night, two dead boys got up to fight! Join Reneé, John Paul, and Travis as they discuss Peter Cornwell's 2009 supernatural horror film "The Haunting in Connecticut." Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepodmortem  Pod Mortem would like to thank Original CINematic for sponsoring this week's episode! https://www.ogcinpro.com/  Feel free to contact: William Rush: [email protected] Xxena Rush: [email protected]    Where to listen to the podcast and follow us on social media: https://allmylinks.com/thepodmortem Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepodmortem https://www.instagram.com/travismwh https://www.instagram.com/bloodandsmoke https://www.instagram.com/juggalodaddy84 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepodmortem https://twitter.com/bloodandsmoke https://twitter.com/realstreeter84 https://twitter.com/travismwh What would you rate The Haunting in Connecticut and what should we watch next? Email us at [email protected]    "Pod Mortem Theme" written and performed by Travis Hunter-Sayapin. https://youtube.com/travismwh
    --------  
    3:59:43
  • Episode 242 - Wrong Turn (2003)
    You're the one who's gonna need to take care. Join Reneé, John Paul, and Travis as they discuss Rob Schmidt's 2003 slasher film "Wrong Turn." Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepodmortem  Pod Mortem would like to thank Original CINematic for sponsoring this week's episode! https://www.ogcinpro.com/  Feel free to contact: William Rush: [email protected] Xxena Rush: [email protected]    Where to listen to the podcast and follow us on social media: https://allmylinks.com/thepodmortem Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepodmortem https://www.instagram.com/travismwh https://www.instagram.com/bloodandsmoke https://www.instagram.com/juggalodaddy84 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepodmortem https://twitter.com/bloodandsmoke https://twitter.com/realstreeter84 https://twitter.com/travismwh What would you rate Wrong Turn and what should we watch next? Email us at [email protected]    "Pod Mortem Theme" written and performed by Travis Hunter-Sayapin. https://youtube.com/travismwh
    --------  
    3:13:09
  • Episode 241 - The Purge: Election Year
    The soul of our country is at stake! Join Reneé, John Paul, and Travis as they discuss James DeMonaco's 2016 action horror film "The Purge: Election Year." Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepodmortem  Pod Mortem would like to thank Original CINematic for sponsoring this week's episode! https://www.ogcinpro.com/  Feel free to contact: William Rush: [email protected] Xxena Rush: [email protected]    Where to listen to the podcast and follow us on social media: https://allmylinks.com/thepodmortem Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepodmortem https://www.instagram.com/travismwh https://www.instagram.com/bloodandsmoke https://www.instagram.com/juggalodaddy84 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepodmortem https://twitter.com/bloodandsmoke https://twitter.com/realstreeter84 https://twitter.com/travismwh What would you rate The Purge: Election Year and what should we watch next? Email us at [email protected]    "Pod Mortem Theme" written and performed by Travis Hunter-Sayapin. https://youtube.com/travismwh
    --------  
    4:16:39
  • Episode 240 - Late Night with the Devil
    Ladies and gentlemen, please stay tuned for a live television first...as we attempt to commune with the devil. Join Reneé, John Paul, and Travis as they discuss Colin and Cameron Cairnes's 2023 supernatural horror film "Late Night with the Devil." Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepodmortem  Pod Mortem would like to thank Original CINematic for sponsoring this week's episode! https://www.ogcinpro.com/  Feel free to contact: William Rush: [email protected] Xxena Rush: [email protected]    Where to listen to the podcast and follow us on social media: https://allmylinks.com/thepodmortem Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepodmortem https://www.instagram.com/travismwh https://www.instagram.com/bloodandsmoke https://www.instagram.com/juggalodaddy84 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepodmortem https://twitter.com/bloodandsmoke https://twitter.com/realstreeter84 https://twitter.com/travismwh What would you rate Late Night with the Devil and what should we watch next? Email us at [email protected]    "Pod Mortem Theme" written and performed by Travis Hunter-Sayapin. https://youtube.com/travismwh
    --------  
    4:24:00
  • Episode 239 - Ghostwatch
    Round and round the garden...like a teddy bear? Join Reneé, John Paul, and Travis as they discuss Lesley Manning's 1992 supernatural horror mockumentary "Ghostwatch." Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepodmortem  Pod Mortem would like to thank Original CINematic for sponsoring this week's episode! https://www.ogcinpro.com/  Feel free to contact: William Rush: [email protected] Xxena Rush: [email protected]    Where to listen to the podcast and follow us on social media: https://allmylinks.com/thepodmortem   Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepodmortem https://twitter.com/bloodandsmoke https://twitter.com/realstreeter84 https://twitter.com/travismwh Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepodmortem https://www.instagram.com/travismwh https://www.instagram.com/bloodandsmoke https://www.instagram.com/juggalodaddy84   What would you rate Ghostwatch and what should we watch next? Email us at [email protected]    "Pod Mortem Theme" written and performed by Travis Hunter-Sayapin. https://youtube.com/travismwh
    --------  
    3:44:39

About Pod Mortem: A Horror Podcast

Salutations! Pod Mortem is a horror podcast dedicated to bringing you scene-by-scene horror film reviews with healthy doses of trivia, commentary and yuks. Join Reneé, John Paul and Travis as they bring you varying points of view on contemporary, classic and cult horror films every Monday!
