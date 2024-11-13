Brandon Sanderson and Dan Wells sit down to talk about (completely on time) The Fall Guy! With Dan having returned from his trip, there is plenty to discuss when it comes to the stunts, why it flopped in the box office, and the robin hoods of the Food Heist world. Want to send me something to open?Dragonsteel EntertainmentATTN: AdamP.O Box 698American Fork, UT 84003Stay up to date by following my newsletter: https://brandonsanderson.us10.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=7d056bb7596a3e617f82004b2&id=fa68f14db0Interested in signed books and swag? Check here: https://www.dragonsteelbooks.com/You can also follow me on:Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@authorbrandonsandersonFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandSandersonTwitter: https://twitter.com/BrandSandersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandsanderson/?hl=enTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mistbornbrandonFrequently asked questions: https://faq.brandonsanderson
29:34
How A.I. Will Change Gaming — Intentionally Blank Ep. 179
How A.I. Will Change Gaming — Intentionally Blank Ep. 179
Brandon Sanderson and special guest Brian McClellan chat about the world of game design, there favorite video games in general, and how the gaming industry seems to be headed.
30:08
Trick, Treats, and Tales — Intentionally Blank Ep. 178
Trick, Treats, and Tales — Intentionally Blank Ep. 178
Brandon Sanderson and special guest Brian McClellan talk all things Halloween, from childhood stories, to favorite candy they get when they are celebrating the holiday!
29:00
Intentionally Blanks Guide to Steak - Episode 177
Intentionally Blanks Guide to Steak - Episode 177
Brandon Sanderson and special guest Brian McClellan sit down to talk about the Intentionally Blank Guide to Steak. Want to know the cut of meat you should go for? What cook temp you need? Well, we sure have some thoughts on how it should be done...well done...
26:04
The Best Non-Disney Animated Features — Intentionally Blank Ep. 176
The Best Non-Disney Animated Features — Intentionally Blank Ep. 176
Brandon Sanderson and Dan Wells come together once again on Intentionally Blank to find out what some of the best animated features are! From Titan A.E to The Secret of Nimh, join us in determining what deserves to hold the coveted S rank.
Join bestselling authors Brandon Sanderson and Dan Wells as they search for the perfect podcast name and talk about the weird things they love—such as food heists, the perfect popcorn salt, and whether any art can truly be perfect. Listen for commentary on movies, TV shows, books, video games, and wherever else their conversation leads them.