The Best Non-Disney Animated Features — Intentionally Blank Ep. 176

Brandon Sanderson and Dan Wells come together once again on Intentionally Blank to find out what some of the best animated features are! From Titan A.E to The Secret of Nimh, join us in determining what deserves to hold the coveted S rank. Chapters (0:00) - Another Paid Unpaid Intern Episode...(2:56) - Titan A.E. (5:17) - Ice Age Franchise (8:33) - The Iron Giant(10:29) - The Princess of Mars Problem (12:01) - Road to El Dorado (12:34) - Prince of Egypt(14:05) - Original Animated Transformer Movie (15:31) - G.I.Joe Animated Movie (18:29) - The Bee Movie(22:47) - How to Train Your Dragon (27:23) - The Secret of Nimh(29:08) - Rapid Fire Opinions