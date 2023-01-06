Each week Mikey, Paige, and Todd review a romantic movie and break down the good, the bad, and the funny. Give it a listen, we’ll have you at hello. More
Available Episodes
5 of 149
149 - Jerry Maguire
"Everybody loved him... Everybody disappeared."Join the gang this week while we jump into the strange world of Jerry Maguire. If he the villain of this movie? For sure. Did Renee murder her first husband? Absolutely. Is this movie a bonkers mess that we have a lot of fun talking about? You know it. Enjoy.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/8/2023
2:06:52
148 - Always Be My Maybe
"There's Always Been Something Between Them"Join the gang while we watch friends become lovers, then become strangers, then fall in love. We really loved this movie and are so thrilled to share it with all of you. If you didn't watch this one for the episode. You should. It's that good.Please Subscribe, Rate and Review Romancing the Pod to help more people discover our community.Follow us @RomancingThePodShow: on Facebook and Instagram Or RomancingPodSho on Twitter Up Next: Jerry McGuire (1996)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/1/2023
1:35:42
147 - Easy A
"Let's not and say we did"Join us this week while we dive back into to High School to watch the Teenage romance/coming-of-age movie. This movie is way more fun than it has any right to be and we hope you enjoy this episode as much as we enjoyed the movie.Please Subscribe, Rate and Review Romancing the Pod to help more people discover our community.Follow us @RomancingThePodShow: on Facebook and Instagram Or RomancingPodSho on Twitter Up Next: Always Be My Maybe (2019)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/25/2023
1:43:17
146 - Risky Business
"There's a time for playing it safe and a time for... Risky Business."Join the gang while we dive into maybe the most problematic movie of the 80s. Does this movie have adults having sex with underage women? Yes. Do Sex Workers get treated as a commodity to be exploited? Yes. Does a trans woman show up and get treated appropriately by today's standards? Shockingly almost. Enjoy our breakdown of this crazy movie.Please Subscribe, Rate and Review Romancing the Pod to help more people discover our community.Follow us @RomancingThePodShow: on Facebook and Instagram Or RomancingPodSho on Twitter Up Next: Easy A (2010)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/18/2023
1:53:39
145 - The Bodyguard
"Never let her out of your sight. Never let your guard down. Never fall in love."Join the gang while we go back in time to save our favorite pop star from being murdered at the Oscars. Will Mikey foil the assassin's plot? Will Paige find the one Pyrex bowl in Whitney's house? Will Todd be too busy trying to convince people that Tickledown Economics is a scam? Find out now.Please Subscribe, Rate and Review Romancing the Pod to help more people discover our community.Follow us @RomancingThePodShow: on Facebook and Instagram Or RomancingPodSho on Twitter Up Next: Risky Business (1983)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.