“I could make it 100% better in just four words: Directed by Baz Luhrmann.”

This week’s most romantic movie is... Sense and Sensibility. This film has everything: front diapers, Terrorist heartbreakers, And tears for the landed gentry. If you love Fanny wordplay, wedding cakes on stilts, and are really anal about horse cinematography, this episode’s for you!

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Up Next: Something Wild (1986)

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