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314 episodes
- “I could make it 100% better in just four words: Directed by Baz Luhrmann.”
This week’s most romantic movie is... Sense and Sensibility. This film has everything: front diapers, Terrorist heartbreakers, And tears for the landed gentry. If you love Fanny wordplay, wedding cakes on stilts, and are really anal about horse cinematography, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Something Wild (1986)
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- “I’d recognize that dick print a mile away.”
This week’s most romantic movie is... Letters to Juliet. This film has everything: conveniently widowed vineyard owners, WW2 era celebratory sex pests, And a Spartacus-sized Lorenzo census. If you love hostile truffle games, newsroom understudies, and divinely discounted hot dogs, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Sense and Sensibility (1995)
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- “The first act of this movie is not a rom-com. It’s the perfect crime.”
This week’s most romantic movie is... You, Me & Tuscany. This film has everything: Victorian raccoon crime syndicates, open-ended Tuscany tickets, And Matrix-glitch rock gardens. If you love Criss Angel sandwich wrapping, eight-pack sprinkler rescues, and Liam Neeson travel planning, this episode’s for you!
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Up Next: Letters to Juliet (2010)
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- “Did you just take Barbarian and control-all ‘murder’ to put in ‘kissing’?”
This week’s most romantic movie is... Love in the Villa. This film has everything: cheese trafficking, an modest sangria empire, And TripAdvisor instead of screenwriters. If you love orphanage luggage deliveries, olive-based attempted murder, and toilet-pamphlet plotlines, this episode’s for you!
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What did you think of our episode on Love in the Villa? Tell us on social media @RomancingThePodShow on Facebook and Instagram, or @RomancingPodSho on Twitter.
Up Next: You, Me & Tuscany (2026)
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- “Pasta is the warmest color.”
This week’s most romantic movie is... Under the Tuscan Sun. This film has everything: literal duckface, mean compliments, And way too much writer self-love. If you love Tuscan Raiders, never-ending breadstick diplomacy, and romantic Barbarian energy, this episode's for you!
Please Subscribe, Rate, and Review Romancing the Pod to help more people discover our community.
What did you think of our episode on Under the Tuscan Sun? Tell us on social media @RomancingThePodShow FB/IG, @RomancingPodSho Twitter
Up Next: Love in the Villa
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About Romancing the Pod
Each week Paige and Todd review a romantic movie and break down the good, the bad, and the funny. Give it a listen, we’ll have you at hello.Podcast website
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