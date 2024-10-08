Jax Taylor Talks Brittany Cartwright Divorce, The Valley New Season, and More

On Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast, Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor sits down with Alex Baskin to talk about his pending divorce from Brittany Cartwright, his battle with mental health, the new season of The Valley and much more. Jax Taylor talks about the moment he caught Brittany Cartwright dating his friend Julian (1:36), his mental health and checking into an institution (5:33), joining The Valley and how the show is different from Vanderpump Rules (18:10), Brittany serving him divorce papers (25:45), her skepticism around his ability to change (33:30), and the decision to stay in business with Brittany (44:18). Watch the full video: https://www.bravotv.com/bravos-hot-mic-podcast/season-1/videos/jax-taylor-talks-brittany-cartwright-divorce-the-valley-new