Jax Taylor Talks Brittany Cartwright Divorce, The Valley New Season, and More
On Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast, Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor sits down with Alex Baskin to talk about his pending divorce from Brittany Cartwright, his battle with mental health, the new season of The Valley and much more. Jax Taylor talks about the moment he caught Brittany Cartwright dating his friend Julian (1:36), his mental health and checking into an institution (5:33), joining The Valley and how the show is different from Vanderpump Rules (18:10), Brittany serving him divorce papers (25:45), her skepticism around his ability to change (33:30), and the decision to stay in business with Brittany (44:18). Watch the full video: https://www.bravotv.com/bravos-hot-mic-podcast/season-1/videos/jax-taylor-talks-brittany-cartwright-divorce-the-valley-new
48:14
Brittany Cartwright Talks Jax Taylor Drama, The Valley Season 2 and More
On Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright chats about her marriage and separation from Jax Taylor, moments she regrets in her career, dating and having more children and much more! Brittany Cartwright speaks on her marriage to Jax Taylor and the challenges their relationship faced during Season 1 of The Valley [1:41], the differences between Vanderpump Rules and The Valley [20:14], filing for divorce from Jax Taylor [29:19], the time she considered walking off the show [39:44], and the moments in her life she regrets the most [43:34]. Watch the full video: https://www.bravotv.com/bravos-hot-mic-podcast/season-1/videos/brittany-cartwright-talks-jax-taylor-drama-the-valley-season
Bravo's Hot Mic OFFICIAL podcast tells the real stories behind Bravo’s biggest shows. Cut through the social media speculation and conspiracy theories and get the definitive, behind-the-scenes take from the Bravolebrities and show producers who brought some of TV’s most iconic moments to life.