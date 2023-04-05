Rebel Force Radio: Star Wars Podcast

THE MANDALORIAN After Show #24: "The Return"

That's a wrap for Season 3, but is that it for the drama surrounding Moff Gideon, the Darksaber, the fate of Mandalore, and Grogu's parentage? Is the tidy bow placed at the end just a distraction for what comes next? Join us for a deep dive into the living waters of chapter 24, "The Return," on RFR's MANDALORIAN After Show featuring listener feedback and live calls with your thoughts and theories about not only this episode, but Season 3 on a whole.