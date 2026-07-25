Rebel Force Radio: Star Wars Podcast

According to an alleged leaked studio document, a "game plan" for the future of Star Wars has been devised and it includes very specific directives, like what era should all shows be based in, how often the films and shows should happen, and what's this about an "overarching framework" for all upcoming Star Wars stories? We look at what the document contains and provide our takes.

Steve Sansweet, Star Wars fan ambassador, author, and Friend of RFR, checks in to tell us all about his amazing new show The Saga Vault. Steve reveals to us how he acquired his rocket-firing prototype Boba Fett action figure, and gets us caught up on everything happening at Rancho Obi-Wan. We love whenever Steve checks in!

We compare the experiences of Maul: Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian and Grogu and pick which we liked best, we get the latest info about Star Wars: Starfighter via interview highlights from actor Matt Smith, we discuss the usage of Huttese in the Mando movie and more!