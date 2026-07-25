Rebel Force Radio: Star Wars Podcast

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861 episodes
- The Mandalorian and Grogu home video digital release happened this week so we're going under-the-hood to check out the bonus features and analyze highlights about bringing Embo, The Amanin, and the Droid Gotra to life. Looking ahead to Star Wars: Starfighter, we listen to highlights from a recent interview with screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. Convention season is here so we preview the major Star Wars happenings going down at Rebel Scum Con and San Diego Comic Con. Plus, Star Wars: The Experience museum exhibit is coming to Philadelphia, and we look back at other Star Wars exhibits from the past.
- We're joined In The Cantina by Cinema Relics' Dan Lanigan. Dan discusses his Star Wars fandom, his world-class movie prop collection, his TV show Prop Culture, and his work with Steve Sansweet on The Saga Vault. We look at highlights from a recent George Lucas interview where he shared blunt opinions about Hollywood's over-reliance on focus groups and the rise of AI in filmmaking. RFR is hitting the road! Find out where we're going next! What does Starkiller mean? Could it be a character's last name? Plus, memories from the premiere of Fanboys, a home video release for The Mandalorian and Grogu and more!
- We look ahead to next year with the latest rumors about the upcoming Star Wars:Starfighter including a potential character name for Ryan Gosling. George Lucas is appearing in the latest film from the Despicable Me franchise, Minions and Monsters, now in theaters. We review his scene, learn how it happened, and look back at prior Lucas cameos in movies and TV. The Ninth Jedi is premiering next month and recently debuted a new trailer. We discuss and debate if the Star Wars anime experiment is working or not. Plus, we review listener feedback about what would make a great Darth Vader streaming show, listen to interview highlights from Amy Adams, highlights from The Saga Vault and more!
- According to an alleged leaked studio document, a "game plan" for the future of Star Wars has been devised and it includes very specific directives, like what era should all shows be based in, how often the films and shows should happen, and what's this about an "overarching framework" for all upcoming Star Wars stories? We look at what the document contains and provide our takes.
Steve Sansweet, Star Wars fan ambassador, author, and Friend of RFR, checks in to tell us all about his amazing new show The Saga Vault. Steve reveals to us how he acquired his rocket-firing prototype Boba Fett action figure, and gets us caught up on everything happening at Rancho Obi-Wan. We love whenever Steve checks in!
We compare the experiences of Maul: Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian and Grogu and pick which we liked best, we get the latest info about Star Wars: Starfighter via interview highlights from actor Matt Smith, we discuss the usage of Huttese in the Mando movie and more!
- A lost audio artifact has resurfaced, and it is pure pop culture gold! We're talking about the ultimate, mind-melting crossover event: George Lucas and Robin Williams going deep during the peak Attack of the Clones era.
Back in the early 2000s, George Lucas sat down with Robin Williams for a wide-ranging conversation about Star Wars and filmmaking. This full interview was removed from the internet many years ago but it has been made available again and review a few choice highlights of when The Maker met Mork.
Plus, we have clips of Brendan Wayne discussing The Mandalorian and Grogu, along with listener feedback about the Mando movie and the potential for a Cal Kestis film. And, was the quote "This Is The Way" stolen from Game of Thrones? Did Grogu once actually say "This is the way" in an episode of The Mandalorian? We break it all down and look ahead to next year's Star Wars: Starfighter with speculation about the plot, characters and more!
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About Rebel Force Radio: Star Wars Podcast
Long-running, award-winning STAR WARS program hosted by podcasting veterans Jason Swank and Jimmy Mac, Rebel Force Radio provides STAR WARS information and entertainment. From the Classic Trilogy to the prequels, sequels, streaming series, animation and more, Rebel Force Radio puts you on the front lines of fandom. Featuring celebrity guests, news, opinions, comedy, reviews, contests, and more.Podcast website
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