The Skillful Art Of Manipulation | Mastering Psychology & Influence

The New Hire Faces Bullying, Only to Have Her True Identity Revealed as the GM's Granddaughter

She walked into that office thinking she was just another new hire who had to prove herself. What she didn't know was that her supervisor had already decided to make her life hell—not because of her work, but because of a secret that could destroy careers and expose a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of corporate America.When Eleanor Wexler discovered systematic sabotage targeting union companies for political reasons, she thought she was just doing her job. When the emails revealed coordination between executives to steal trade secrets and destroy competitors, she realized she'd stumbled into something much darker. When her own mother's "accidental" death started looking suspicious, she understood that some people kill to keep their secrets buried.From corporate bullying to federal witness protection, from boardroom intimidation to congressional testimony, this is the story of how one grieving daughter's refusal to stay silent brought down the largest corporate conspiracy in American history. It's about manipulation, power, corruption, and the price of speaking truth when powerful people want you destroyed.What would you have done when staying quiet meant keeping your job, but speaking up meant risking everything—including your life?