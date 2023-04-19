Introducing Cocktails and Gossip, from the creators of the wildly popular @BravoandCocktails_ Instagram account and website. The podcast where cocktails are sip... More
51. Lisa Hochstein Divorce Win; Jersey Reunion Tea; RHOC Trailer; We don’t talk about Marlo?
So much buzz about the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. And we have some exclusive tea from an eyewitness. And more exclusive tea about some friction between the Catanias and Teresa/Louie. Who got “tossed like a whore in a brothel” during the show? We have an update for you on the Lisa Hochstein divorce. We covered her prenup in a deep dive on episode 38 and based on what the judge in the case just ordered through temporary orders, Lisa got a win. Our theory about why the Real Housewives of Orange County trailer was held up is seeming to check out. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t begun yet, but the drama has and we are loving it.
4/29/2023
1:02:30
50. Celebrating 50 Episodes; Friendship Fallouts; More Scandoval Rumors;
This is our 50th episode of Cocktails and Gossip! A huge thank you to our listeners and community. As a thank you, we have an announcement to make about the future of the podcast…We discuss a few friendship fallouts. Which housewife in Miami is threatening not to film with another? RHONJ breaks the “kids are off limits” rule…and another week, another few VPR #Scandoval updates for you…
Bravocon is viva-ing Las Vegas, but Cocktailers have known this. Maybe the Toms need a little break from the media, because now Sandoval’s podcast appearance was a bigger dumpster fier than Schwartz’s. Let us count the ways that Sandoval is a master gaslighter. And Scandoval is causing a Bravolebrity renaissance of sorts. Summer House couple tea. Finally a more lighthearted Real Housewives of New Jersey episode. Send us your Bravo limericks…
Tom Schwartz’ dumpster fire of a WWHL appearance: From the weight cuffs he wore, to the admission that he knew about the affair since last August, to the plea to all of us to give Sandoval a hug. Wow, just wow. B and Amanda get into a conversation about what Tom Schwartz should have done - should he have told someone? When? How? And is he smarter than he plays on tv? There’s a new lawsuit that alleges more cheating involving people we’ve seen on VPR and RHOBH. And we’re hearing there’s a new reality show brewing involving people from lots of different reality tv shows. We dissect a couple of the most memorable moments from this week’s Real Housewives of New Jersey. And does Bravo use social media as a focus group? We think so - and we talk about this week’s Bravo article about Lindsay Hubbard wanting to be a Housewife as the perfect example. Want more Cocktails and Gossip? Join our Cocktail Party Community by going to bravoandcocktails.com/join. This episode of Cocktails and Gossip is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/CAG and get on your way to being your best self.
4/12/2023
1:01:09
47. Juan’s Shady Mani; Our thoughts on RHUGT Thailand so far; Who almost fought at the VPR reunion?
First it was laundry, now it’s nails; we broke a picture of Juan out with the same woman again. Another RHOA divorce - this time from Eva Marcille, and with an interesting twist. We have opinions on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand. PMDD is no excuse for being an a-hole. Whitney is growing on B but Heather is losing both of our respect. Porsha is reminding us why we loved her to start with. In RHOBH news, Brandi is messy as usual, and lots of housewives are making cameos on the show. What we’re hearing about the drama (or lack of it) this season. A fight almost got physical at the Vanderpump Rules reunion and we have the tea on who it was… And we wrap with a little tidbit about who Tom Schwartz fell for on Winter House.
Introducing Cocktails and Gossip, from the creators of the wildly popular @BravoandCocktails_ Instagram account and website. The podcast where cocktails are sipped, but you better believe tea will be spilled. Join co-hosts B and Amanda as they chat Reality TV, Celebrity Blind Items, and exclusive tea that’s only shared here on the podcast. Thank you to the Cocktailers community for 200,000+ downloads so far - that's what's helped us get to #1 on Apple Podcasts!