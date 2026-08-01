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223 episodes
220. House of Stassi Premiere Party; What's Next for In the City; RHOC is making us sad; RHOBH casting tea08/01/2026 | 1hB went to the House of Stassi premiere party and met the cast - she spills all the details. Plus, our thoughts on the first episode. In the City is over and the second reunion episode had some juicy tidbits. Are Lindsay and Danielle friends for a reason or a season? Is Bravo going to let Eoin get away with calling Yvonne an "effing idiot" not once but twice? And we have to talk about Amanda and Kyle's sex life. Or lack thereof. We are flabbergasted. Why is Real Housewives of Orange County making Amanda sad? And we have some tea on Vicki's kids' relationship with each other. We do a mini-deep dive on the lawsuit that was filed against Leva's company that alleges the bartenders weren't paid minimum wage...if this is true, Leva could be facing a large financial fine, not to mention significant legal fees. Last but not least, we have some HOT tea about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting.
This week's episode of Cocktails and Gossip is brought to you by our sponsor, Nutrafol. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering Cocktailers $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter code GOSSIP.
219. RHOSLC Separation(s) Tea; Is Leva going off Bravo? In the City Reunion; Real Housewives of London Premiere07/25/2026 | 56 mins.Our thoughts on Chelsea Handler's public letter to her family. Angie K and her husband, Shawn, are reportedly separated - we tell you everything we know. There's controversy in Charleston, South Carolina. We're hearing that Southern Hospitality will have another season, but that Leva may not be invited back. What we know about that and the reported beef she has with a couple of cast members. Part 1 of 2 of the In the City reunion aired this week. We have thoughts on what Amanda says, and a theory about the whole "timeline" controversy. Should Lindsay have "let the mouse go" with Whitney and Kenny, or was she justified? And we are so excited to have a new Housewives franchise - Real Housewives of London has finally premiered stateside and these ladies are rich, honey. We miss Ladies of London but we're all in on this show...the cast definitely has our attention, including one member that we're side eying already.
If you're curious about joining Cocktail Party, our membership community where you get the hottest tea first plus all kinds of extras, check us out at bravoandcocktails.com/join and use code MYTREAT to get your first month for only $5.
218. The Bathroom Chronicles; Britt's Ariana moment? Not RHOA teaching us about pelvic floors07/18/2026 | 1h 4 mins.B and Tracy did something fun for Cocktailers - coming soon! We love Canadians. Justice for the Bathroom Chronicles! We had tea about Jax and his publicist's affair going all the way back to 2024, plus some updates by Cocktailers and friends who have eyewitness reports of the Mexico sightings. Is Brittany trying to get her Ariana/Ciara moment out of this? The Golden Life is getting more episodes- which means we get to see our OG RHONY ladies in The Hamptons. And, a pod exclusive - we're hearing there's another Housewife (not from RHONY) who will be filming too! Whitney vs. Lindsay - our thoughts. Thanks to RHOA we learned some interesting facts about pelvic floors. And we still have more questions. Shamea vs. Porsha: Is there any way they can move forward? There's one thing, particularly, that we find to be especially over the line about this fight.
This week's episode of Cocktails and Gossip is brought to you by our sponsor, Caraway. For a limited time, every dollar you spend on clean kitchenware gets you closer to your dream kitchen— or $100,000 cash! Visit Carawayhome.com/GOSSIP to take an additional 10% off your next purchase and to enter to win!
217. Melissa @YourBishTherapist joins us for gossip with a side of psychology07/11/2026 | 1h 11 mins.We're so excited to welcome Melissa from @YourBishTherapist to the pod this week. Before we get into it, Amanda has an apology and clarification regarding a statement she made on the podcast last week. We ask Melissa about her thoughts on Kenny and Lindsay from In the City and learn about parental wounds and how they can contribute to the way people act everyday. Melissa has a surprising opinion on West and his lack of empathy. Parental wounds come up again as we discuss The Valley and break down the cast's motivations and behaviors, including what might be causing Nia to seemingly blindly support Danny at every turn. Kristen Doute may be struggling with postpartum depression, and Luke's not handling it in an ideal manner. Melissa can be found on Instagram, Youtube and Patreon at YourBishTherapist. For people who may be struggling with postpartum depression, call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.
This week's episode of Cocktails and Gossip is brought to you by our sponsors:
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-Nutrafol: See visibly thicker, stronger, faster growing hair in 3–6 months with Nutrafol. Get $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code GOSSIP d
-Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince.com/COCKTAILS for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
- Happy 4th of July! What we're hearing about the big wedding. Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Rhode Island Reunion - we have some takes on Liz's announcement that she's not returning for season 2 and the Brian and Rulla of it All. Amanda looked up the court documents on Brian's divorce and all the dates Joellen shared on the reunion check out - plus some more details you might want to hear. What are Brian and Rulla hiding and why? Billy clears the air about Alicia's financial situation, which we appreciated. We're manifesting financial literacy for Alicia in 2026. Is Ashley hanging out with Rulla's family a strategic move? Next Gen NYC premiered and we're wondering if there will be any Next Gen NYC and Summer House crossovers because of some Cocktailer tea we have recently shared. Do nepo babies have ranks within the nepo baby word? We think so... And last but not least, we have some great tea about a possible cast for Next Gen London. Lots of boldface names included. We hope you all have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!
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About Cocktails and Gossip
Introducing Cocktails and Gossip, from the creators of the wildly popular @BravoandCocktails_ Instagram account and website. The podcast where cocktails are sipped, but you better believe tea will be spilled. Join co-hosts B and Amanda as they chat Reality TV, Celebrity Blind Items, and exclusive tea that's only shared here on the podcast. Thank you to the Cocktailers community for 200,000+ downloads so far - that's what's helped us get to #1 on Apple Podcasts!Podcast website
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