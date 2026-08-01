We're so excited to welcome Melissa from @YourBishTherapist to the pod this week. Before we get into it, Amanda has an apology and clarification regarding a statement she made on the podcast last week. We ask Melissa about her thoughts on Kenny and Lindsay from In the City and learn about parental wounds and how they can contribute to the way people act everyday. Melissa has a surprising opinion on West and his lack of empathy. Parental wounds come up again as we discuss The Valley and break down the cast's motivations and behaviors, including what might be causing Nia to seemingly blindly support Danny at every turn. Kristen Doute may be struggling with postpartum depression, and Luke's not handling it in an ideal manner. Melissa can be found on Instagram, Youtube and Patreon at YourBishTherapist. For people who may be struggling with postpartum depression, call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.



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