47. Juan’s Shady Mani; Our thoughts on RHUGT Thailand so far; Who almost fought at the VPR reunion?

First it was laundry, now it’s nails; we broke a picture of Juan out with the same woman again. Another RHOA divorce - this time from Eva Marcille, and with an interesting twist. We have opinions on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand. PMDD is no excuse for being an a-hole. Whitney is growing on B but Heather is losing both of our respect. Porsha is reminding us why we loved her to start with. In RHOBH news, Brandi is messy as usual, and lots of housewives are making cameos on the show. What we’re hearing about the drama (or lack of it) this season. A fight almost got physical at the Vanderpump Rules reunion and we have the tea on who it was… And we wrap with a little tidbit about who Tom Schwartz fell for on Winter House.