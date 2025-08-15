The Church Of Tarantino Podcast

About The Church of Tarantino

The Church of Tarantino is a podcast channel with weekly shows dedicated to discussing every and anything related to the films of Quentin Tarantino. One of our 4 unique monthly series drop an episode every Friday. Ranking Tarantino (1st Friday of the month), The Bible Study (2nd Friday of the month), Inglourious Blue Balls (3rd Friday of the month) & Tarantinoesque Film Review (4th Friday of the month). Wether we're ranking various aspects of his films, dissecting his scenes, discussing all the projects he's announced or reviewing films that are like his, there's something for every QT fan.