The Church Of Tarantino Podcast

The Church of Tarantino
  • The Tarantino Interview
    Join the Reverend inside Pam's Coffy, for his first ever sit down with Mr. Quentin Tarantino, as they discuss the cancellation of "The Movie Critic," the origin of "The Adventure's of Cliff Booth," what his next project is going to be, why "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" is still unavailable to the public, the brilliance of the late great Michael Madsen and so much more, including the question he's been dying to ask for over 2 and a half years: "What ever happened to the Untitled TV Series?" This is a must listen for true Tarantino fans.Become a member of The Church of Tarantino:Follow us on our Socials:Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Blue Sky & Letterboxd: @ChurchOfQTPodEmail: ⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠We're also on the Rabbit Hole Podcast Network: ⁠⁠⁠https://rabbitholepodcasts.com/the-church-of-tarantino/
    2:00:40
  • Bible Study 8: Death Proof (Chapter 14)
    On our latest edition of The Bible Study, The Reverend and his guests, HB Walsh (Word of Helmouth Podcast & A Pod Of Wings & Filth) and Joe Fordyce (The Flyers Talk Podcast) take a deep dive into the 14th chapter from the digital copy of Death Proof. Along the way they discuss if Stuntman Mike is always on the prowl, the violation of Abernathy's feet, the references to Kill Bill in this chapter and the lack of situational awareness by everyone except Abernathy.Heather Baxendale-Walsh:Listen to the Word of Hell Mouth Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/word-of-hell-mouth/id1654712678Listen to A Pod of Wings and Filth: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-pod-of-wings-and-filth/id1812628934Follow HB Walsh on her Socials:Facebook: @HBaxWalshInstagram: @H.B.WalshAuthorWebsite: www.heatherbaxendale.comJoe Fordyce:Listen to the Flyers Talk Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/flyers-talk-a-philadelphia-flyers-podcast/id1497383342Website: https://art19.com/shows/flyers-talk-a-philadelphia-flyers-podcastBecome a member of The Church of Tarantino:Follow us on our Socials:Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Blue Sky & Letterboxd: @ChurchOfQTPodEmail: ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠We're also on the Rabbit Hole Podcast Network: ⁠⁠https://rabbitholepodcasts.com/the-church-of-tarantino/
    1:20:04
  • The Tarantino Interview Recap
    Join the Reverend and his special guest Pat Fornies (Binouze USA Podcast) as they recap the amazing evening they spent with Quentin Tarantino at the Vista Theater and Pam's Coffy as a part of the Church's 1st ever interview with the man himself.*This episode was recorded on location in the pool area of the world famous Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood, California*Pat Fornies:Binouze USA Podcast Listen to their podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/binouze-usa/id1377471265Follow them on their socials:Facebook & Twitter: @binouzeusaInstagram: @binouzeusa_podcastBecome a member of The Church of Tarantino: Follow us on our socials: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Blue Sky & Letterboxd: @ChurchOfQTPodEmail: [email protected]'re also on the Rabbit Hole Podcast Network: https://rabbitholepodcasts.com/the-church-of-tarantino/
    21:43
  • Ranking Tarantino 8: Quentin's Roles
    Welcome to the latest episode of our Ranking Tarantino Series, where each month we unveil The Church's official Top 5 rankings in a number of Tarantinoverse related categories. This month we will be ranking the Top 5 Quentin Tarantino Roles from the Tarantinoverse. Joining me for this discussion are Frank Hannen (Bachata Talk & Aventura's World Podcasts) and Neal Damiano (Top 10 Film Website). So grab yourself a tasty burger, wrap your lips around a nice cold drink and enjoy the fucking show!Frank Hannen:Follow Bachata Talk on the shows Socials:Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @bachatatalkListen to the Bachata Talk Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bachata-talk/id1626371650Follow Aventura's World on the shows Socials:Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @aventurapodcastListen to the Aventura's World: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aventuras-world/id1733891852Neal Damiano:Follow him on his socials:Facebook: @Neal.DamianoInstagram: @Neal_Damiano_Twitter/X: @Nealreviews1Neal's reviews for and Top 10 lists on Top 10 Films website: https://www.top10films.co.uk/contributors/neal-damiano/Neal's reviews on Word Press: ⁠⁠⁠⁠nealreviews1.wordpress.comBecome a member of The Church of Tarantino: Follow us on our socials: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Blue Sky & Letterboxd: @ChurchOfQTPodEmail: [email protected]'re also on the Rabbit Hole Podcast Network: https://rabbitholepodcasts.com/the-church-of-tarantino/
    57:47
  • Tarantinoesque Film Review 7: The Way of the Gun
    On this edition of Tarantinoesque Film Review, The Reverend and his guest, Craig Cohen (The G.O.A.T.: A Brian De Palma Fancast) review and discuss the 2000 neo-western crime thriller, “The Way of the Gun" to see if it deserves to be designated as a "Tarantinoesque" film. Craig Cohen:Listen to Craig's Podcasts:The G.O.A.T.: A Brian DePalma Fan Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-g-o-a-t-a-brian-de-palma-fan-podcast/id1744849276Conversations at Jack Rabbit Slims: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-at-jack-rabbit-slims/id1510259545Slycast: goingthedistance.libsyn.com/category/SlyCastFollow Craig on his Socials:Facebook:@craig.r.cohenInstagram & Twitter:@mrcraigcohenBandcamp: https://craigcohen.bandcamp.comVimeo: https://vimeo.com/user97365660Become a member of The Church of Tarantino:Follow us on our socials:Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Blue Sky & Letterboxd: @ChurchOfQTPodEmail: [email protected]'re also on the Rabbit Hole Podcast Network: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rabbitholepodcasts.com/the-church-of-tarantino/
    1:24:54

The Church of Tarantino is a podcast channel with weekly shows dedicated to discussing every and anything related to the films of Quentin Tarantino. One of our 4 unique monthly series drop an episode every Friday. Ranking Tarantino (1st Friday of the month), The Bible Study (2nd Friday of the month), Inglourious Blue Balls (3rd Friday of the month) & Tarantinoesque Film Review (4th Friday of the month). Wether we're ranking various aspects of his films, dissecting his scenes, discussing all the projects he's announced or reviewing films that are like his, there's something for every QT fan.
